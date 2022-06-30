First Friday is back in Yakima.
The monthly downtown event, which showcases local performers, artists and small businesses, went on hiatus in 2019, but is returning July 1 with the support of the Downtown Association of Yakima and downtown businesses.
The First Friday event will occur every first Friday of the month. It is free for businesses to sign up. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rfirstfriday.
“We encourage any business or artist interested in participating to sign up on the website,” said Breanna Stratton with the Downtown Association of Yakima.
Interested artists and musicians/performers also are encouraged to sign up. Signing up will add them to a database for local businesses to use when looking for talent to host.
More than 10 businesses are signed up for July, but Stratton says DAY expects to add more each month.
Local artists and performers will be featured July 1 at businesses as well as Performance Park, 100 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
Here's the rundown:
• From 5:30-9 p.m., Performance Park will be filled with handmade art by local artists. Ken Toney performs from 6-8 p.m.
• Visit The Tap, 105 S. First St. and sign up for a free Yakima Valley Beer Pass for discounts from 11 a.m. to midnight.
• Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave., will have rotating specials from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
• Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St., will have body piercing specials and feature a henna tattoo artist from noon-8 p.m.
• Schab's Bier Den, 22 N. Second St. Suite 100, will have menu specials from 3 -11 p.m.
• Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St., will have tours and local artwork from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, hosts a free planting party for children. Local vendors will be on hand and look for dinner specials from 5-7 p.m.
• Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St., is hosting an art opening from 5-9 p.m. featuring artist Jo-Anne Carlson’s exhibit, “Abstract Human.” They will have coffee, food items and beer for sale.
• Sharon Cox’s art exhibit opens 5:30-7 p.m. at the Seasons’ Gallery and Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave., the entrance to the Gallery Bistro is on the south side of the Performance Hall off Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way. Rondi Marsh also performs.
• Tyus Beebe performs live country music from 6-8 p.m. at the Lotus Room in the Golden Wheel Restaurant, 9 S. First St.
• Matt Mitchell performs Pacific Northwest Americana from 7-9 p.m. at Single Hill Brewing Company, 102 N. Naches Ave.
• Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St., hosts The Stimulus Package from 7-10 p.m. The Stimulus Package is a Blue Tropics tribute band.
• Avenida Cantina, 121 E. Yakima Ave., is open for the 21-and-older crowd from 7 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.
