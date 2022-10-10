Unlike the fleeting popularity of most pop songs, hymns and other religious music stand the test of time. Anyone worshiping in a Christian-denomination church over the past 100 years will know hymns such as “The Old Rugged Cross,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”
Fans of those hymns and dozens of others like them can hear stories about their creation, then sing along to them, at a monthly event hosted at First Baptist Church in Yakima.
All are welcome to attend the “Hymn Sing” at 6 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month, with the next gathering Oct. 16 in the church at 112 N. Pierce Ave. (just west of the Summitview and Yakima avenues intersection).
The singalongs are organized by classic hymns enthusiast Jim McAleer, who for decades has researched the history behind old hymns and how they were written.
“There’s a hymn I just love called ‘Let the Lower Lights Be Burning’ that we would sing frequently at the old Stone Church, at Sixth Street and Yakima (Avenue),” McAleer said. “I loved the hymn but realized I didn’t know what it meant, so I started researching.”
For years, McAleer would share his knowledge of old hymns during Sunday services, giving the background of the song before the congregation sang it.
As many denominations stopped singing some of the older hymns McAleer loved (“what some call old-fashioned hymns,” he said), the Yakima resident began compiling them into a large-print hymnal. And as the restrictions of the pandemic began to be lifted, he asked the First Baptist Church board if he could host community gatherings to sing and learn about the hymns.
The first such gathering was in April, and this month’s will be the seventh. About 40-45 people meet, always accompanied by a pianist and occasionally other musicians.
“Some people might not attend church anymore, but they remember the old hymns and enjoy them,” McAleer said. “It’s open to anyone who wants to come and help put it on.”
The homemade hymnals feature large print “for those of us who need a little help reading the words and music,” McAleer added.
Each session lasts about an hour and includes 10 hymns, sung in order as numbered in the hymnal. This month’s selections include “Where He Leads Me,” “Take My Hand, Precious Lord” and “All That Thrills My Soul,” among others.
Jim’s wife, Shirley McAleer, who serves as secretary at First Baptist Church, said the older hymns are inspirational.
“We believe that singing the old hymns can warm our hearts and bring the message of God’s love through music,” she said. “The new songs are great in my opinion, but I also think that the older hymns are great and I hate seeing them sidelined when they have so much to offer.”
Two gatherings are planned in December (Dec. 4 and 18) to sing 21 Christmas carols, half of them on the first Sunday and the remainder on the third Sunday of the month. McAleer will also tell the story behind these well-known Christmas favorites.
For those who cannot attend in person, the gatherings can be viewed online at the church website, www.fbcyakima.org, on YouTube by searching for First Baptist Comunidad Cristiana, or on the First Baptist Comunidad Cristiana Facebook page.
More information on the hymn sings is available by calling Jim McAleer at 509-969-3748 or by emailing him at jimmymac23@charter.net.
