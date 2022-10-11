Wapato's Filipino Community Hall will celebrate its 70th anniversary Saturday.
The commemoration will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St, followed by dinner, speakers, performances and dancing.
Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased by calling Diana Ibatuan at 509-969-2560. Tickets are also available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the Filipino Community Hall, 211 W. Second St., Wapato. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
The keynote speaker is Teresita Batayola, International Community Health Services president and CEO, who sits on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
The Batang Wapato Floral Dancers and Seattle’s Filipino Youth Activities Drill Team will perform.
The night ends with dancing and music by The EPIC Band.
Tickets include a stuffed chicken breast or portabella mushroom dinner, sides and dessert. There will be a no-host bar.
