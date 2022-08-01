Art is subjective. No one’s definitions are the same.
Ricky Tenorio is making cool art on walls. Beyond graffiti letters, Fazer Tenorio — the name he uses as a graffiti artist — is creating art with flowers, birds and cartoon characters. His goal is to share his spray paint creations, build a collective for Yakima-area graffiti artists and encourage the community to accept graffiti art.
Fazer is a part of the Once Again Crew, a group of graffiti artists trying to change minds about what their art is and is not.
“My thing is, graffiti art shouldn’t be looked at like it’s just gang writing or tagging. The art is an eyesore to some people; to me, it’s beautiful,” Fazer said. “Somebody’s writing their name on murals and nobody is going over each other’s and that’s dope. Just don’t make a habit about where you start doing it in the wrong places.”
This isn’t just about Fazer, but about opening doors in Yakima for other artists, too.
“It’s a small community of artists. We’ve just toned it down and put an example out there,” Fazer said.
Fazer imagines painting a bunch of beautiful murals everywhere that gets hit with tags, creating a beautiful atmosphere to prevent spaces from being tagged again.
“It’s better than the scribble scrabble and looking at patches (of tags). It really gets on my nerves,” Frazer said.
If he sees a tag, he’ll reach out to the property owner to talk about replacing it with a piece of art.
“If they told me no, I’ll wait a couple months and if it has a couple of more patches on there — boy, it just starts looking more and more ugly and so I keep asking the business owners until they say yes or send me the eff off,” he said.
For Fazer, it is more than just the art. It’s the community.
“It’s gonna benefit everyone, regardless if they like it or not. There’s going to be people who don’t like this art, but they’re going to say, ‘If that’s there, this section right here is not going to be graffiti anymore,’” Fazer said.
Driving through the streets of Los Angeles as a 10-year-old, Fazer was fascinated by a graffiti mural near his grandmother’s house. One piece in particular inspired him: “Hope,” sprawling across a wall. Every time he passed it, Fazer would go home and sketch out the letters.
He drew often in elementary school. His dad was a tattoo artist. Fazer’s brother is also a graffiti artist, and a cousin creates graffiti lettering. They’ve pushed Fazer to keep refining his art.
“I always follow their advice and I always try to practice letters, to create my own letters, appreciating other murals. It’s all pretty cool,” Fazer said.
Fazer has been in Yakima for 10 years and he struggled when he wasn’t creating his art, not knowing where he could go or how it would be accepted. The itch was hard to resist, so Fazer bought some plywood boards to practice on in his yard in Tieton. He would use spray paint to design images of old school ‘90s cartoons.
“A lot of the neighbors would notice it and the people driving by called it the graffiti house. That motivated me, and I was just trying to inspire myself to do more and more,” Fazer said.
Fazer started coming into Yakima, looking for space to share his graffiti art on businesses. Jagz Barber Shop, 812 Summitview Ave., let him use the back of their shop. Fazer, his oldest son, a friend and his oldest son all helped show the shop what they could do given the space and creative control.
The owner told him, “‘Yeah, bro, you could paint back here whenever you want,’” Fazer said. “So I kind of grew out of that and I started asking more businesses.”
Fazer already had his eye on an old Subway shop on North First Street. He paced back and forth, deciding the best approach. For his art to be accepted, he needed to be seen by the community and law enforcement as someone trying to initiate positive change.
The design he spray-painted on the old Subway building was a blue bird with a red halo, with a minty green background. The cops showed up, but not to arrest him.
“They showed up to tell me that I’m doing a good job, and in about three minutes after talking to them, by accident they’re understanding how the community can see me, my art, in a better way,” Fazer said.
The encounter prompted Fazer to keep asking other businesses and people to put his graffiti art on their walls.
“We shouldn’t be timid, you know, to just ask. If they say no — hey, man. Just go to the next person. And they’re gonna eventually start to see it and they’re going to start saying yes,” Fazer said.
Fazer is committed to Yakima and doesn’t envision himself anywhere else. He values the slower pace of life, being in a growing city and the open-mindedness. “The graffiti art is being accepted as an art, you know, not just in Yakima. We’re being seen,” Fazer said.
“There’s room for improvement, there’s room for growth. I want to paint with different artists. I always reach out to people, like, ‘Oh, come on here. There’s something to do out here.’”
If a local or visitor stops to admire his pieces, they might notice a small business next door or a restaurant across the street that would benefit from his work. The art vibe could increase traction for those businesses and create more opportunities for himself and the Once Again Crew.
“I just want everybody to see the art. I want to come in and say, ‘Let’s beautify it,’” Fazer said.
