Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here.
Many people travel during the holiday weekend, hitting the woods for a camping trip, visiting the shore or knocking around the big city for a couple of days, while others stick close to home for parades, cookouts and one last blast of summer fun.
Labor Day is a federally recognized holiday, observed the first Monday every September. It celebrates American workers.
Whether you’re sticking to the Yakima Valley or getting out of town, be safe and enjoy your weekend. If you are sticking around, though, here are some things you can do:
Ellensburg Rodeo and Fair
Starting Wednesday, Ellensburg hosts rodeo and fairgoers throughout the Labor Day weekend, Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 5.
The Kittitas County Fairgrounds are at 901 E. Seventh Ave. in Ellensburg. The Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds are at 1010 E. Eighth St.
For a complete list of events and more information, visit www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com and ellensburgrodeo.com.
The schedule of events:
Wednesday, Aug. 31
• Best of Best roping in partnership with the Ellensburg Rodeo, noon, WestStar Ranch.
• Ellensburg Hoedown in the downtown area featuring the Dusty 45s and opening act Spiced Rye Band, 7 p.m., corner of Fourth and Pearl; free for all ages.
Thursday, Sept. 1
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Rodeo concert with Chancey Williams and guest Clare Dunn, 8 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Friday, Sept. 2
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Ellensburg Rodeo, Patriot Night, 6:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Saturday, Sept. 3
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Kittitas Valley Event Center.
• Ellensburg Rodeo parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown Ellensburg.
• Ellensburg Rodeo, 12:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
• PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 8 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Monday, Sept. 5
• Ellensburg Labor Day parade starts at 9:30 in downtown Ellensburg. The route begins on University Avenue and runs down Pearl Street and along Fifth Avenue.
High Country Log Show
The 11th annual High County Log Show takes place Saturday and Sunday in Roslyn.
Competitions begin at 1 p.m. both days at Runje Field (Roslyn Pioneer Park) on North Third Street. Preliminaries and activities start at 10:30 a.m.
The log show features contests honoring past and present logging practices. It attracts competitors from all over the Pacific Northwest.
Visitors can watch chainsaw competitions, high climbing, ax throwing, firewood chopping and more. There are also displays of vintage saws.
The all-ages event is free, but donations are welcomed. In addition to logging competitions, the weekend event features a beer garden, food vendors and kids’ activities.
For a complete list of logging contests and information about late registration, visit www.highcountrylogshow.com.
Bill’s Berry Farm
The 2022 Apple Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday at Bill’s Berry Farm, 3676 N. County Line Road in Grandview.
Entrance to the farm is free and activities are pay-as-you-go. The grounds include picnic areas, playgrounds, an animal farm and the Fairy Tale Trail — all for free.
Visitors can pick apples, which are charged by the pound.
The Fairy Tale Trail is a path to the animal farm that tells the story of The Three Little Racing Pigs and the Big Fast Wolf.
Visitors can pay for activities like the apple slingshot and squeezing your own apple cider.
You can also play in the Farmland for $11 cash or $12.50 credit/debit card. The Farmland includes a 5-acre corn maze, straw stack, 70-foot slide, obstacle course, scavenger hunt, steer roping, giant Jenga and more.
The Littler Farmers area is for ages 5 and younger and costs $4 cash or $4.25 credit/debit card. Supervision is required in the Little Farmers area, which features a tractor go-kart track, tire climb, dress the scarecrow, a small straw stack and more.
Apple cider donuts will be for sale by the dozen. The concession stand will feature barbecue pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, caramel apples, drinks and more.
The Farm Store will have hard ice cream, fresh baked cookies and other treats for sale.
Visit billsberryfarm.com for more details.
Harvest Festival Parade
Wapato’s 74th Annual Harvest Festival Parade is Monday.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. in the Wapato High School parking lot at Ninth Street and Satus Avenue. The main route is along South Wapato Avenue.
The parade will feature community floats, classic cars, marching bands, a kiddie parade, community spirit entries and more.
Prosser States Day
Prosser States Day begins with “the longest parade in Central Washington” at 10 a.m. Monday.
Starting at the intersection of Dudley and Bennett avenues, the parade moves along Seventh Street, Prosser Avenue, Sixth Street, Meade Avenue, Market Street and Park Avenue.
Prosser community members Vera Cone and Gerry Don with lead the parade of marching bands, floats, junior and senior organizations and much more — altogether, more than 100 entries.
The parade ends at Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave., where visitors will find food, fun and entertainment.
The Senior Citizens Club is hosting bingo and the Prosser Rotary will have concession booths.
Performances on the Sylvan stage include Steve and Mary Lou featuring Gary Danielson at 11:30 a.m., the Prosser Grid Kids cheerleaders at 12:30 p.m. and the Diamond Ridge Cloggers at 1 p.m.
Yakima Valley Trolleys
Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, enjoy trolley rides on the Fruitvale Boulevard route in Yakima.
Rides begin at the Powerhouse Museum at 418 S. Third Ave and are 30 minutes round-trip.
Visitors will ride in the Oporto, Portugal, 1928 YVTs Trolley Car (No. 1976) to Fruitvale Boulevard and enjoy a courtesy can of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite or a bottle of water, while supplies last.
Rides start at the top of each hour until 3 p.m. A ticket costs $5 for everyone; ages 2 and younger are free in lap.
Explore and learn about Yakima Valley Trolleys in the Powerhouse and Carbarn Museums before or after a trolley ride.
For more information, call 509-249-5962, visit www.yakimavalleytrolleys.org or check the Yakima Valley Trolleys social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.