The use of the term “natural wine” has been rapidly increasing in frequency across the wine industry and is beginning to find its niche in the Yakima Valley, as well. It can be an ambiguous term, carrying various meanings and definitions. It can also be a polarizing term, given its history of unpredictability and inconsistency.
Natural wine is not a regulated classification in any country across the world, aside from France. Therefore, winemakers are able to apply this term to their wines based on their personal views of what a natural wine should be, rather than on a predetermined, agreed-upon definition.
This can create difficulty for the average consumer when trying to determine what they can expect from a given bottle, but fortunately, great strides are being made in the quality, predictability and transparency of these wines.
Most wine professionals will agree that, since wine is a product of agriculture, the “natural” aspect must be present in both viticulture (the cultivation of grapes) and winemaking.
According to Riley Miller, owner and winemaker of Sonder Wines (a low-intervention winery sourcing fruit from the Yakima Valley), “The best way to describe natural wines is a true hands-off approach to winemaking, letting the grapes, and thus wine, progress on their own. No yeasts added, no sulfur, nothing added. I consider minimal intervention to be more like shepherding the grapes from the vineyard to the wine, doing just enough to keep the wines fresh and clean while also minimizing the use of any additions.”
Jessica DellaTorre, owner of Yakima wine shop Apple Valley Emporium and account manager for Walden Selections, a wine distributor based out of Seattle, would agree with this description: “Natural wines start with responsible, organic farming; no pesticides or herbicides are used in the vineyards. Natural wines are made without adding or removing anything in the cellar, using organic techniques. This includes minimal processing and no use of chemical additives, and that the fermentation occurs naturally (no commercial yeasts). Additionally, no filtration or fining agents are used. The resulting organic wines are truly the purest expression of the grape and of the terroir.”
Due to the potential quality and characteristics of these wines, their increasing popularity across the world and the sustainability of their viticulture practices, the Yakima Valley wine industry is starting to migrate in this direction.
For example, Two Mountain Winery in Zillah has been able to achieve Certified Sustainable status for all seven of its estate vineyards. There are also multiple winemakers who specifically source fruit from organic and/or sustainable vineyards in the Yakima Valley in order to craft low-intervention wines, such as Sage Rat Wine (Yakima), Sonder Wines (Yakima), Armour Wines (Wenatchee), Esja Wines (Woodinville) and even a couple of Gilbert Cellars’ wines (Yakima), to name a few.
Greg Perrault, owner and chef of Tokki-Ya, an Asian restaurant with natural wine selections in Yakima, sees the potential of low-intervention wine growing in the Yakima Valley.
“Our climate is well suited to growing wine grapes organically,” Perrault said. “Because of our four seasons and dry climate, disease and pest control is much easier than other wine areas so I think we have a lot of potential here.”
For those interested in adventuring into the world of natural wine, excellent opportunities exist within Yakima, including these recommendations:
• The Apple Valley Emporium, owned by DellaTorre and John Erickson, is a wine and skateboard shop at 204 N. Sixth Ave. Their wine selection focuses on organic, biodynamic, low-intervention and natural wines sourced from local, domestic and international locations. Dellatorre has carefully curated the wine selection, giving a variety of white, red and sparkling options that will not disappoint.
• Tokki-Ya (formerly Ramen-Ya) at 3508 Summitview Ave., owned by Perrault and Michelle Kim, focuses on “highly thoughtful and flavorful Asian food for the soul” and features multiple natural wines available by can and bottle. Perrault is a highly talented chef, and the wine selection is on point. Tokki-Ya is well worth a visit, and Kim will be more than happy to help you pick a beautiful, natural wine to pair with your dish of choice.
As you begin your adventure into natural wines, I recommend keeping in mind the following advice from Perrault: “First, you should be open-minded. Don’t go into it expecting what you are used to. There will be new textures and flavors to wine you might not have known existed. Second, be patient. There are many faces to natural wine, so find what you like. … Go out and give them a try. It might just be what you’ve been missing.”
• Chad Douglas is a Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3-certified wine consultant and pediatrician in Yakima. He submits occasional columns for Explore.
