Explore is looking to share content about happenings, places and people from the different communities that make up this great part of Washington, and we want community input. We all have our favorite activities and spots, hidden or well-known, that deserve to be shared with the world.
If there’s something you’d like to write about, Explore would like to hear from you. Send an email with topic ideas and writing samples.
We want to hear from you about new eats, favorite drinks, where you karaoke, your day hikes and the communities you belong to, other things.
Explore will also feature reader-submitted photographs.
Share with us what you know and think others need to read.
Let’s explore the Valley’s beer community. Let’s talk about the live music scene, produce stands and hiking trails. Let’s share the best spots to sip a glass of wine with a view.
Let’s explore the Yakima Valley together, through your voices.
If you have something you think people need to explore, please reach out to me at sshields@yakimaherald.com or call 509-577-7693.
