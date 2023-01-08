2022, huh? Where did the time go?
Looking back on the year, I can say I experienced new things, met new people, learned about events and places all while Exploring the Yakima Valley with you as the Explore editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic.
I started at the YH-R at the end of January. Explore was introduced as a new section of our local paper in April and it has been a wild ride, growing together.
Readers, Explore and I said hello to familiar places as COVID-19 precautions lifted. We tried delicious food and treats together, met some neighbors, discovered local artists, said goodbye to a long-running music festival and a stalwart of the downtown music scene, and so much more.
As someone who’s lived most of her life in the Yakima Valley, I thought I knew it all. Explore and our readers have taught me there’s always something new to discover, and I can’t thank you enough.
As the new year begins, I’ve put together a timeline of 2022 Explore highlights.
Jan 24: “Let's explore the Yakima Valley together,” my first byline, introducing myself and Explore to the Yakima Herald-Republic’s readers.
Feb. 17: “Think you know all the answers? You can prove it at trivia night in Yakima,” a story about trivia night at Single Hill Brewing Co. Also, I learned what a breakout box is and shared other places and schedules of other trivia nights in Yakima.
March 29: “Explore wants to share your experiences with the Yakima Valley” was a call for help to find contributors for Explore. Ultimately, Explore is about all the communities that make up the Valley, as told by members of those communities.
April 1: “Yakima restaurants begin to reemerge from the COVID-19 pandemic” was a story about how local restaurants came out the other side of COVID-19 precautions; it was the centerpiece of the first edition of Explore.
April 2: “'All Sorts' movie gets red-carpet treatment at Yakima premiere.” J. Rick Castañeda grew up in Granger, and the writer and director filmed much of the movie “All Sorts” at a handful of places in the Yakima Valley. He premiered the movie in Yakima, complete with a red carpet and post-showing question and answer session.
April 6: “Yakima's colorful Cockaphonix — 'a cacophony of sight and sound'.” Yakima based band Cockaphonix captivates audiences with indescribable music and an enthralling stage presence, playing regularly in Yakima and all over Washington.
April 9: “Yakima piano teacher shares music passion with youth” was a photo essay and story by Emree Weaver, photo editor at the Yakima Herald-Republic. Her photo essay featured LaSarah Montgomery, a Yakima piano teacher known for “her style of teaching, combined with her kindhearted personality, is what has made her so successful in teaching kids how to love and appreciate the piano.”
April 14: “Art gallery? Performance venue? A place to grab a BLT and a beer? The Seasons Gallery Bistro in Yakima checks all the boxes” was a story about the unique other side of The Seasons Performance Hall.
April 25: “Yakima's Gary Malner, 80, continues to play 6-8 accordion shows each week” featured 80-year-old Gary Malner, who’s been playing the accordion for 72 years. His accordion is handmade of rosewood and its sound is big enough to fill a room by itself, but Malner easily takes up space with his personality, jokes and colorful hats.
May 6: “It's asparagus season in the Yakima Valley, and the options are delicious.” April through June is asparagus season in the Valley and some people love asparagus, others hate it. There are plenty of local spots that feature asparagus on their menus only when it’s fresh.
May 9: “Melissa Etheridge bringing her 'One Way Out' tour to Toppenish in September.” She played Sept. 16 at Legends Casino in Toppenish. Etheridge was the first big celebrity I interviewed, and when she called me, I accidentally hung up on her. We had a good laugh about it.
May 18: “Open mic comedy at Punks Bar and Bill’s Place fosters community in Yakima.” The open mic nights gained momentum in Yakima, and on a weekly basis standup comedians tickle the funny bones of audience members.
June 16: “Yakima Valley Trolleys travel between past and present" looked at the way technology and nostalgia converge at the Yakima Valley Trolleys Museum and Carbarn, 306 W. Pine St. at South Third Avenue.
June 17: “Yakima's Gaymer and Allies: A performance and support group.” Gaymer and Allies is a Yakima drag group that performs weekly at Game & Grog, 118 S. First St. Gaymer and Allies call themselves a drag family. The family feeling is mutual between the cast members, Game and Grog staff and the drag show audience. The LGBTQ+ community is a marginalized one and finding establishments and events where they can fully be themselves, openly, secure and among peers, isn’t always easy.
June 26: “Vernon Ketchup: Yakima Valley artist creating his own world, one illustration at a time. Vernon Ketchen is a Yakama/Wanapum artist and creates under the name Vernon Ketchup. Ketchup creates characters in surreal, science fiction environments while he manages to juggle work, family and art. His art shares his Native experience and viewpoint outside the borders of the Yakama Nation reservation.
July 10: “Produce, birria, history and Pahto: A day trip to the Yakama Reservation” was the first story in a series of day trips. Each story takes you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through.
July 22: “Yakima's Little Hopper safely drives beer enthusiasts among Valley's breweries.” A story about a small tour bus business that stops at area breweries, connecting people and creating community.
Aug. 12: “The Kemper burger and its famous red relish still delight the faithful in Yakima." The Kemper burger originated in May 1954 at Kemper’s Drive-In at 306 S. First St. It became a Yakima fast-food staple, and although Kemper's Drive-In is long gone, you can still get a Kemper burger at the Lariat Bar-B-Q on Yakima Avenue.
Aug. 15: “We all scream for ice cream: Take a look at some of Yakima's favorite ice cream spots,” by Santiago Ochoa. This story featured some of the more popular and unique flavors from four of the city’s top-rated ice cream shops: La Michoacana (South First), Ashley’s Botanas Locas, La Michoacana Ice Cream (Nob Hill) and Icy Tai.
Aug. 22: “Wet fur and happy barks as dogs take over Franklin Pool in Yakima.” I love dogs and spent an afternoon at the 16th annual Paws in the Pool. Four-legged swimmers and their humans came to the pool to cool down in the water on the last day of summer operations.
Aug. 23: "Get to know your neighbor: Damon Wood, musician and Yakima business owner" was the first installment of "Get to know your neighbor," a column introducing readers to community members.
Sept. 1: “Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients — 'a universal gesture of kindness' for those who need it most” was a feature about 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients. The nonprofit donates vases of flowers to hospice patients, the YWCA women’s shelter, long-term nursing care facilities and others in need. It is two-thirds volunteer driven with only four part-time employees, who volunteer some of their time, too.
Sept. 19: “Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside,” by Jasper Kenzo Sundeen. He reviewed three trucks to visit in Sunnyside: Kiko’s Tacos, Tacos Manzanillo and Super Tacos.
Sept. 30: “A guide to the rides at the Central Washington State Fair from a former thrill-seeker." Carnival rides are a rite of passage for any fairgoer. I’ve paid my dues and recognize a time will come when the merry-go-round is more my jam. As a test, I rode some carnival rides at the Central Washington State Fair.
Oct. 9: “Reader Photos: Central Washington State Fair" was the first showcase of reader-submitted photos for the Explore section.
Oct. 16: “Part scary, part cute, Spoopy Spectacular! to offer fun at The Seasons." A Halloween show is a perfect match for the troubadour-style, vaudevillian circus sideshow the Salty Siblings produce.
Nov. 17: “Yakima Folklife Festival dissolving at the end of year.” Established in 1983, Yakima Folklife Association’s purpose was to promote community awareness of cultural and folk traditions such as music, dance and crafts. The group was best known for the Yakima Folklife Festival, which took place in the summer at Franklin Park and Yakima bars and restaurants. The association behind the annual summer Yakima Folklife Festival dissolved at the end of 2022.
Nov. 26: “Grupo Firme performs at the Yakima Valley SunDome.” This photo gallery from photographer Evan Abell highlighted the sold-out Yakima Valley SunDome show.
Dec. 16: “Meet TikTok's latest sensation: Santa Corky from Sawyer, Wash.” I’m a grinch and Santa Corky made my heart grow three sizes.
Dec. 25: “Ode to the elementary school holiday concert,” by Vanessa Ontiveros. Has there ever been a more open and accepting art form than the elementary school holiday concert? All students are invited to come on stage and sing a song just to celebrate the season. This story is also covered in the Yakima Arts Talk podcast.
Dec. 27: “Seasons Performance Hall founder Pat Strosahl leaves behind legacy as artist, builder and musician." A champion of the local arts scene, Strosahl died unexpectedly Dec. 17 in his Zillah home at age 75. He was a force behind The Seasons downtown, where he was a fixture at concerts and performances, but his legacy goes far beyond that.
