The Yakima Herald-Republic has updated its online calendar system. To submit and view events, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
FRIDAY, Oct. 28
ASL Trunk or Treat, 5-6:30 p.m., Whitney Elementary School, 4411 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Hosted by Selah ASL (American Sign Language) PAH! Club. Child-friendly.
Last Friday with Yakima Valley Vintners, 5-7 p.m., Yakima Campus Tasting Room, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Live music by YVC student and special food features.
Spooky Friday, 7-10 p.m., Freehand Cellars, 420 Windy Point Drive, Wapato. Free to attend. Costumes, Don Chayo taco truck and Blissful Donuts on site.
Spoopy Spectacular!, 7:30-10 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Variety show with live music, comedy and more. Cost: $20 at theseasonsyakima.com or $25 at the door.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, Oct. 28-29
Halloween Haunted Green House, 7-11 p.m., Grandview High School green house, 1601 W. Fifth St. Cost: $5; non-high school students must bring adult.
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Yakima Valley Reads screening, 11 a.m., Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. Film showing of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” as part of Yakima Valley Reads.
Good Times N Tattoos trunk or treat, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Yakima, 25 N. Front St. Pop-up vendors. Trunk or treat with local businesses from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Halloween costume contest at Station 1889.
Haunted Harvest Scavenger Hunt, 6 p.m., Skateland, 2506 Old Town Road, Union Gap. Meet Clue characters, dress in character or Halloween costumes. Cost: $10 includes entry and an order of “dead man’s fingers” and “bloody Shirley Temple.”
YSO “Classical II — American Portraits,” 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St. “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America,” “Tephra 2,” “Lincoln Portrait” and “Concerto for Orchestra.” Henry Fogel narrates. Cost: $15 at capitoltheatre.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, Oct. 29-30
Halloween Trolley 2022 Excursions, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Yakima Electric Museum Yard, 418 S. Third Ave. $5 rides in the Oporto, Portugal haunted 1928 YVTs Trolley Car (No. 1976) down a special West Pine Street, 15 minutes round trip, leave every half hour. Saturday only: Free pumpkin from Wray’s IGA to first 50 kids age 10 and younger in costume. Selfie station, decorated museum, tricks and treats.
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Día de los Muertos Community Celebration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a vibrant community celebration honoring los muertos and the beauty of life. Free family-friendly event. Tieton Arts & Humanities hosts a celebration and creates a large community altar for everyone to add to. Bring photos of loved ones, write messages, help decorate and bring candies or breads.
Bola Suriana, 4-6 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Yakima Morelia Sister City Association brings a favorite Mexican folk group to Yakima. Traditional and urban mastery of Michoacan musical forms. Free show. More information: theseasonsyakima.com.
Sunday Night Improv!, 6 p.m., Glenwood Square Theater, 5110 Tieton Drive, Suite 330, above Zesta Cucina. Yakima Improv Society performs high-energy high jinks and improvised storytelling. Cost: $5 ages 16 and older. Popcorn, candy, soft drinks and water for sale.
MONDAY, Oct. 31
Historical Halloween Haunted House, noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Trick or treat through spooky historical scenes featuring Central Washington Agricultural Museum and McCallister Museum of Aviation. Appropriate for all ages. Free.
Punchline at Punks, 8 p.m., Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Open mic comedy.
TUESDAY, Nov. 1
Story time at Inklings, 10:30 a.m., Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave. Educator liaison Luanne reads stories to little ones.
Camerata Club of Yakima, 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave. Nonprofit organization of men who enjoy singing. Practice once a week for community event performances; raise funds for high school music student scholarships.
Rough Sets Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2
Bravo Arts Festival, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Young musicians, 10-18 years old, perform classical and contemporary works. Pianists, violinists and vocalists from eastern Washington perform. Cost: $15 at theseasonsyakima.com.
THURSDAY, Nov. 3
Last Colorful Hoorah, 9:30 a.m., Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. Walks through the arboretum, showcasing the changes along the trails. Guided and discussions. Free to the public but a $5 donation is suggested.
Joker and Jester comedy tour, 7 p.m., Vans 1885 Bar and Grill, 208 Naches Ave., Naches. Dan Ellison and Jake Daniels perform live stand-up comedy. Cost: $10.
ONGOING
Community Altar Exhibition, noon-3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays Oct. 30-Nov. 20 or email rosie@tietonarts.org by appointment, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. Community altar and gallery is open for public viewing during gallery hours. Exhibition features sand painting by Oaxacan artist Fulgencio Lazo, exhibits on the sacred traditions, contemporary and traditional altars, sugar skull displays, paper marigolds and papel picado.
Yakima Table Tennis, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road. All ages, all abilities. Club play free, parking costs $2 a night.
Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Cost: $5. Seniors invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ’50s and ’60s and other favorites.
Queer Happy Hour, 6-9 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of each month, Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St.
Live music, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
