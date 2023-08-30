An art exhibition featuring historic photographs of Yakima Valley farmworkers will be on display in September and October in Richland.
A reception for “Rooted: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Farmworkers” is planned from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, featuring Washington State University Regent Enrique Cerna. It is open to the public.
Nash met and befriended many migrant workers and their families and returned to the Yakima Valley many times until 1976 to document their work and lives. His photos portray everyone from famed labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez to farmworkers to children and teens with their friends.
“What originally started as a freelance magazine piece on Yakima Valley agriculture turned into a deeper documentation of Chicano livelihood. Nash captured over 9,400 photographs between 1967 and 1976, containing moments from the daily lives of agricultural laborers and their communities. Over 40 of the photographs will be displayed in the exhibit,” a news release said.
The first part of “Rooted” is currently on display and will end Sept. 5. The second part will be on display from Sept. 12 through Oct. 20.
The exhibit and reception will be at the WSU Tri-Cities Art Center in the Consolidated Information Center, 2770 Crimson Way, Room 102. Art center hours are 9 a.m-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The showcase is in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15, and celebrates the culture, histories and contributions of Americans with Latin American and Spanish roots.
