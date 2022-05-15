A locked gate at one entrance and a chain across the other block vehicle entry to Eschbach Nature Area, but the former Eschbach Park isn’t closed. And for many, spring and summer are favorite times to visit.
It helps to know someone who knows how to find this hidden treasure on South Naches Road as it winds along the Naches Heights ridge. The drive itself from either direction is worth it on a nice day.
Insiders know parking can be a challenge. Though the metal gate at the head of a rough blacktop drive has a no-parking sign, visitors can fit a couple of vehicles there. Space at the start of the adjacent gravel drive allows for a few more, and when all those spots are taken, people will park along a slightly widened area at the base of the ridge.
Yakima County owns the nature area and maintains it minimally. Visitors explore on their own, bring what they need and take it all away when they leave, including trash. There aren’t any buildings. There aren’t any signs other than those with rules near the entrance. Gravel and dirt roads are rough, with edges that disappear into the grass.
But its past as a park created and operated by Eschbach family members for decades lingers, attracting the nostalgic along with nature buffs and dog walkers.
Here and there, small structures hint at its decades as a kind of homegrown Coney Island where families shared picnics in the sun, couples danced to live music well past dark and the Fourth of July attracted thousands of people eager for concession-stand treats, carnival rides and a cool dip on a hot day.
Family roots
Irene and Ed Eschbach opened Eschbach Park in 1920. The couple married in 1913 and Irene had moved onto her in-laws’ homestead, according to a July 2015 article by Elly Bailey in Yakima Magazine. A section of family property that ran along the nearby Congdon irrigation ditch became her place where others could visit and keep her company, Bailey wrote.
That place became the business countless families visited over and over. The Eschbachs charged a small entrance fee and purchased Young’s cabin kits for bathhouses and shelters, building some with the help of local organizations. The prefabricated one-room wooden structures were manufactured from the 1930s into the 1950s by Young’s Lumber Co. of Yakima, founded by Fred J. Young in 1932, and sold along with other building kits the lumber company offered.
Eschbach Park offered a covered dance hall with a jukebox and also live music, which was carried by a homemade sound system through its 50 acres. Visitors bought ice cream cones from the concession stand, which also rented inner tubes and canoes for floating along the wide irrigation ditch. They played badminton, shuffleboard and horseshoes.
The park closed when Irene died in November 1946; after reopening, it was leased to several people. In 1958, Beatrice Eschbach Albrecht and her husband, Ernest, took it over. They ran the park for 10 years and Yakima County bought it in 1968 with some funding from the state.
It went from park to nature area in 2010 due to county budget challenges. County officials removed the park’s buildings and playground equipment that year, gated and locked the entrances and closed it to vehicles.
Structures, inhabitants and visitors
Eschbach is a popular place for walkers and their dogs, for picnics and photo shoots. Though Mother Nature has mostly taken back what is hers, visitors will find a few historic and modern structures here and there.
The rock chimney Ed built in the 1920s still stands in a small meadow to the left of the gated entrance. To the right of the chained entrance are the Yakima Valley Canal headworks; there are also fish screens, which help migrating fish pass safely.
Mid-Columbia steelhead and bull trout favor the area, as well as coho and spring chinook, according to information on the Salmon Recovery Portal. The types of habitat in and around the nature area are especially important to chinook and coho because of several spring-fed channels on the property.
Visitors can learn more about the fish screens by crossing the canal on a small concrete bridge and reading two signs with information. Walking south along the canal, toward the back of the nature area, they’ll cross a picturesque metal bridge, its wide rails scarred with decades of graffiti. Faded words warn against diving, and a small hole in the blacktop offers a peek through to the canal below.
The dirt-and-gravel roadway branches off in a few places as it heads south, taking people to the edges of the property, scrub-filled meadows and some impressively large pine trees. It ends near the Naches River, beyond which stands the Naches River Water Treatment Plant, located between the river and U.S. Highway 12.
Bobcats, bears, coyotes and elk are known to roam the broader area around Eschbach, along with the occasional cougar, so it’s possible they also roam through it as well. Keep an eye out for snakes on sunny and warmer days.
And bring your binoculars if you like birds. You might see downy and hairy woodpeckers and red-breasted sapsuckers, which are robin-sized woodpeckers that feed on sap from trees. At least one park visitor has spotted a pileated woodpecker, which is the largest woodpecker found in North America. Eschbach is also a good place to find black-chinned hummingbirds and Bewick’s wrens.
