The first Earth Day took place in 1970, an effort in the United States to educate the population about the deteriorating environment.
Since 1990, Earth Day has been a global event, recognized in 141 countries. Earth Day also paved the way for the first United Nations Earth Summit in 1992, held in Rio de Janeiro.
Yakima and other communities around the world will celebrate Earth Day this year on April 22. The global effort helps promote environmental protection, helps people learn sustainable practices and initiatives, and celebrates the Earth’s resources.
Beyond Earth Day, April is a good time to get outdoors and learn more about our environment. Several events with an environmental focus are planned in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys this month.
Things get rolling with Arbor Day events at the Yakima Area Arboretum this Saturday and continue with Earth Day events on April 22. And special wildflower and wind power hikes are planned near Vantage on April 29. Here’s a look at what’s on deck:
2023 ArborFest
The Yakima Area Arboretum will celebrate Washington state’s Arbor Day on Saturday, April 15.
The theme for this year’s event is “Our Changing Climate” and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. The event is free but donations will be accepted.
More than 20 local organizations, agencies and businesses will have stations set up to inform visitors about impacts of climate change on trees, forests and the world.
The family-friendly event will feature free learning opportunities, crafts and displays — and families can take home a tree to plant in their yard.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable bag to take home items collected at ArborFest.
Also, the Washington Department of Health will be available to test soil samples for free. Instructions on how to collect a test sample can be found at https://yhne.ws/arborfest.
Visit https://yhne.ws/arborfest for more information.
Earth Day Fair
The volunteer-led Yakima Earth Day Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Emil Kissel Park, 3000 W. Mead Ave. This year is the second annual event put on by the Yakima Earth Day planning committee.
Yakima Earth Day Fair is a free event that features local groups focusing on sustainability. There will be more than 35 booths featuring local vendors, exhibitors and activities for children.
“Have fun. We want everything to be accessible to everyone. We want it to be really family-friendly, which is why we’re having a lot of kids’ crafts and activities,” fair volunteer Marie Schurk said.
Visitors will be able to learn about recycling, composting and renewable energy, and there will be electric vehicles on display.
“We’re also having food on site so people want to stay and hang out and make a day out of it,” Schurk said. “And it won’t be so big and overwhelming that you’re going to need maps to find your way around.”
The Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation will have a book swap. Interested participants should bring a used book and take a book. The Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation encourages people to read, recycle, repeat.
There will also be a booth taking old sneakers at the Yakima Earth Day Fair. The old sneakers can be recycled as materials for athletic surfaces or worn by a new user.
Earth Day Walks
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy is hosting a free event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22. The interactive experience will begin at Cowiche Canyon West/Weikel trailhead, 531 Weikel Road.
Guests are invited to stroll through Cowiche Canyon while it’s in bloom. Educators will be set up along the trail, teaching about local plants, geology, birds, butterflies, bugs and more.
“This is an ideal, family-friendly way for the community to learn about amazing natural phenomena. We gathered a great team of educators. A lot of phenomena is being highlighted,” said Cowiche Canyon Conservancy education and community outreach coordinator Cy Philbrick.
Zachary Schierl from Yakima Valley College will be teaching about the sun’s energy formation, how it moves and how it affects life on Earth. Weather permitting, visitors will be able to view the sun through a safely-filtered solar telescope.
Suki Smaglik and Katharine Solada from YVC will instruct visitors about geology and how geologic forces formed the Cowiche Canyon and the region.
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Megan Whiteside will teach about native plants and why and how they live here. YVC’s Anna Pascoe will share how math helped reveal secrets in the natural world.
David James with Washington State University will teach visitors about the life cycles of butterflies and moths. Dalia Maraoulaite with Heritage University will lead visitors in an exploration of the water critters in Cowiche Creek. YVC’s Jerred Seveyka will help visitors use microphones and scopes to learn about bird life in the canyon.
Interested guests are encouraged to register at www.cowichecanyon.org. The event will go on rain or shine, and guests should dress accordingly.
For more information, call 509-248-5065 or visit www.cowichecanyon.org.
Wildflower and wind power walks
Take a hike through the shrub-steppe while in bloom on April 29 at the Wild Horse Renewable Energy Center, 25905 Vantage Highway. The center is 20 miles outside Ellensburg on the way to Vantage.
Visitors can take a wind turbine tour, listen to a wildflower and wind power presentation, and go on a wildflower and wind power walk.
There is a morning and afternoon tour, presentation and walk. Guests can experience one or all of the events.
Morning sessions are the wind turbine tour from 10-11 a.m., wildflower and wind power presentation from 11-11:30 a.m., and wildflower and wind power walk from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Afternoon sessions are the wind turbine tour from 2-3 p.m., wildflower and wind power presentation from 3-3:30 p.m., and wildflower and wind power walk from 3:30-5 p.m.
Reserving a spot is required by emailing wildhorse@pse.com with your party size and which session you would like to attend (morning/afternoon, tour, presentation and/or walk).
Guests should wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes or boots as the terrain is rocky and uneven and possibly unsuitable for some visitors. Dress for wind and sun. Bring a water bottle, snacks, camera, hiking poles or whatever is needed to enjoy a hike.
Call 509-964-7815 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.