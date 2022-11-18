The third annual Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest returns to Yakima starting the day after Thanksgiving.
The holiday route will be aglow from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 18. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. There will be no route Nov. 26.
The Holiday Drive-Thru Light Fest consists of holiday-themed displays and illuminated buildings and trees. Displays include Candyland, a gingerbread house, and the North Pole with a mailbox for letters to Santa, New this year are Santa’s Christmas Eve, the 12 days of Christmas and an enchanted forest.
There will be food and beverages available for purchase prior to entering the lighted route.
“We are thrilled that the community has made the Holiday Light Fest part of their annual holiday family tradition. We have added more lights and three new themed displays this year for the community to enjoy and to help everyone get in the holiday spirit,” Kathy Kramer, State Fair Park CEO, said in a media release.
Thursday general admission prices are $10 per vehicle and $20 for limos, buses or RVs, through Gate 15. Fast-pass admission costs $20 per vehicle and $40 for limos, buses or RVs, through Gate 1.
Friday-Sunday general admission prices are $15 per vehicle and $30 for limos, buses or RVs, through Gate 15. Fast pass admission is $25 per vehicle and $50 for limos, buses or RVs, through Gate 1.
Fast-pass tickets must be purchased online in advance at ticketswest.com.
The general admission entrance is at Gate 15, on Pacific Avenue by the baseball stadium. The fast-pass entrance is at Gate 1, on Fair Avenue.
As part of a partnership with the Yakima Salvation Army, visitors bringing a new, unwrapped toy, suggested value of $10 or more, Dec. 8 will receive free admission that night.
Portions of the proceeds on Dec. 11 will benefit the Yakima Valley Pet Rescue.
Additional information can be found at www.statefairpark.org.
