The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market returns Sunday to South Third Street but it won’t stay there for long.
The downtown farmers market will set up outside of the Capitol Theatre on Third Street for the month of May before moving to the soon-to-be-finished Rotary Marketplace at 15 W. Yakima Ave., said Yvette Lippert, farmers market manager.
“We'll have a little sign there that says ‘Please make your way to Third Street.’ We'll be there for the month of May. The goal is to get to the new location at the beginning of June,” she said in an interview.
The farmers market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, starting this week until Oct. 22.
“This is the 24th year a farmers’ market has been in operation downtown. A farmers market was originally started in 1998 by Joe Mann and a combination of community members and farmers who saw the importance of a market early on. It’s been a humbling experience to continue that tradition the last six years and thrilled to see the community come together in support of the new marketplace,” Lippert said in a news release.
Local farmers, specialty food producers, artisan and craft makers are able to sell directly to consumers at the downtown farmers market.
“We have done really, really well in the last five years, especially last year being our best with over $500,000 in vendor revenues that stimulate our economy," Lippert said. "It's fun to see the farmers market become part of everybody's daily lives, or weekend lives. They're making a point, more and more every year, to come out and to shop at the farmers market for fresh fruits and produce and supporting those local, small farmers."
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is an authorized farmers market for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) recipients and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) funds.
The downtown farmers market also participates in the SNAP Market Match. SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program offered by the Department of Social and Health Services. The Snap Market Match provides additional value to SNAP beneficiaries.
“Knowing that we are a market where people who receive those benefits, it’s nice to know they are given that opportunity to utilize those funds by purchasing more quality products, fruits and vegetables. To be able to be healthier and to be able to eat in general,” Lippert said.
Last year’s downtown market had 36 vendors on opening day. This year Lippert says there will be 45-50.
“We're probably going to open up with our largest number of vendors on a given opening day. We have a few new farmers coming in and a few people who are returning who decided to not do anything during COVID,” Lippert said.
“Now that COVID is no longer a factor and our COVID protocols aren't in place, people are deciding to come back, which is absolutely wonderful.”
One of the new vendors that Lippert is excited about is a bison rancher from Oregon that will be attending the downtown market every other week. She’s also excited for the returning floral vendors and the ability to accept more food preparers.
“The new Rotary Marketplace is such a great venue. There's power accessibility throughout the venue. That allows me to take on additional food vendors,” Lipper said.
Buskers, entertainers who perform in public for donations, will be a part of the downtown farmers market as usual. Lippert says there will be a wider variety of entertainment this year.
Interested vendors, buskers and visitors should visit downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com for up to date information.
The Valley Mall Farmers Market is scheduled to open May 27 and will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 7 adjacent to the mall in Union Gap.
For more information about the market, vendor and sponsor opportunities, email valleymallfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Valley Mall website, shopatvalleymall.com and click on the “Events” tab.
