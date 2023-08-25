DAYTON — It was a gorgeous, sunny June day with some of the bluest skies I’d ever seen when my friend Nina and I decided to take a road trip to Dayton.
In an effort to shop at every thrift store in the area during her visit, we took off in the late morning, sights set on All Saints Thrift Store on Main Street in Dayton.
The drive there was excellent; there was little traffic, and the clouds that were present politely dotted the sky, careful not to take over.
Bright yellow canola contrasted with surrounding scenery, almost making me want to pull over and take photos, but we were on a mission.
We passed the old Ray’s drive-thru on the way into town and I reminisced about stopping for milkshakes on the drive to and from Pullman during my college days.
We pulled up and parked on Main Street once we were in the heart of downtown and consulted my phone to see where exactly this thrift store was.
Upon seeing the little mark indicating the location of the store was almost on top of us, I looked out the driver's side window and saw the storefront I was seeking. We made it!
We each took a swig of our coffee (thrifting requires a lot of energy) and crossed the street to our destination.
A few things about this store stood out to us immediately: It was clean, well-organized and not over-crowded with people or stuff.
I browsed the clearance rack just inside the door before moving on and perusing the items on the shelves and stand-alone displays along the wall.
There was a variety of items, all arranged neatly in categories. We made our way along the wall to the back of the store, picking up some treasures along the way.
There were several glass Pyrex dishes with no cracks and lids in good condition for less than $1 each. We felt like we were getting away with something as we each picked out a few containers.
I looked briefly at the children’s toys but decided not to add to the chaos at home for now.
I did pick up a couple of clothing items for my son, who can’t help but grow like a weed. I figured they’d fit him for a few days at least and be worth it.
The adult clothing items were well-organized by size and type, so it was a genuine pleasure rifling through the racks looking for shirts.
No tangled hangers, no clothing lying on the floor because of some previous shopper’s lack of consideration.
I found a couple of tops I liked, including a patriotic T-shirt for the Fourth of July.
After I shuffled through the polos in the men’s section and picked out some good-quality shirts for my husband, Nina and I met up at the checkout counter to purchase our finds.
Satisfied with our haul, we put our bags in the car and turned our minds toward what to do next.
Time for lunch
Having worked up an appetite, we decided to walk less than a block to Moose Creek Café and Bakery.
I ordered a turkey sandwich with everything on it. I took the bag of chips that came with it and sat down at a small table near the window. There were cups and free water available on a nearby table.
Through the window, we could see the Columbia County Courthouse, green hills and those fluffy white clouds again — the kind that remind me of the opening to “The Simpsons.”
Our food came and we dug in. The bread on the sandwich was amazingly soft, making it slightly more difficult with each bite to keep the whole thing together.
Thank goodness for those toothpicks in the middle.
The bread did its best, though, and the sandwich was delicious — nothing a napkin can’t handle.
We silently decided we didn’t need to go back and take another look at the plethora of desserts in the display case at the counter.
After making the trek back to the car a little more slowly than we had walked to lunch, we were ready to head home.
More Simpsons clouds accompanied us back to Walla Walla, where we took a much-needed siesta.
We will be back to explore more of what the little town of Dayton has to offer.
