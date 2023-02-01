Poetry is a staple of English classes in high schools everywhere. And depending on your experience, poetry can be intimidating or invigorating.
For teens who are interested in the medium beyond English class, there is Poetry Out Loud. Poetry Out Loud is a national program that invites high schoolers to memorize and perform two poems. Students make their way through competitions at the school, regional, state and national levels.
The program began in 2005 and over 4 million students have participated since then, according to the organization’s website.
Poetry Out Loud is in five schools in the Yakima area, including Naches Valley High School. Through the program, students said they found a safe place to connect with poetry and express themselves.
“I feel like it’s a very safe group to express your feelings and actually go 100% in your poems,” said sophomore Maddy Jewett. “Some people, it’s just not their thing. But you’re with a group that likes poetry and knows what you’re doing, so it’s helpful.”
Preparing the poems
At NVHS, some teachers have all their students participate in classwide recitals. English teachers Ali Bernard and Dana Lemieux can unlock an interest in poetry in students who otherwise would not have considered giving it a try.
But some students take it one step further and compete in a schoolwide poetry event. This year seven students participated. Many learned about it through their class competitions and some competed in years prior.
Most of the participants said they liked poetry, even before Poetry Out Loud. Jewett said her mom used to write poetry when she was in high school and passed down an interest in the art form.
Fellow sophomore Emilee Shoemaker said poetry helps her get to know more about a person.
“I think it’s a beautiful way of writing to know someone’s inner mind,” she said.
Choosing a poem was the first step. The students were drawn to their poems for different reasons. Freshman Gavyn Osborn connected with the religious poem “The Pulley” by George Herbert because she herself is religious. Shoemaker chose Margaret Atwood’s “Siren Song” because she is interested in mythology.
The students spent weeks rehearsing and getting comfortable with their poems. They can work with their teachers or their peers as they memorize and interpret their poems. Students said they rehearse at home, during lunch, after school or even during class, if they finish an assignment early.
Before the performance students said they felt everything from confident to nervous to excited.
“I’m gonna do fine if I don’t die onstage or something,” Osborn said, laughing.
The big day
With the auditorium dark, save for some spotlights on the stage, the ambience on the day of the performance was that of a professional poetry showcase. The students sat in a semi-circle onstage. Many of them wore black, blending into the dark curtains behind them.
The auditorium held a sparse crowd of family and friends. In the front sat the panel of judges, made up of Naches Valley High School teachers and counselors.
Principal Eric Valentine was the emcee and kept the mood light with poetry fun facts between speakers. It was not enough to calm all nerves though. Some students jiggled their legs in anticipation of their performances and traded whispers with each other afterwards.
Shoemaker took first place, with senior Stella Kelley in second. The girls will head to the regional competition at Yakima Valley College in February.
After the performance, many of the participants said they were already looking forward to next year.
Space for self-expression
For Bernard, teaching is not just about making sure students pass a test. Her job is to help usher kids toward the adults they want to become. And students are hungry for ways to explore the world around them.
“I feel like there is more need for arts, for access to things that are meaningful, and for opportunities to get invested in those things,” she said.
Poetry and the arts are valuable tools for exploring all life has to offer, Bernard said.
Sophomore Ella Thompson said arts opportunities allow for students to use their creativity during the school day in between regular classes. And they teach students to think outside the box.
“I think creativity is something that humanity needs a lot more of,” she said.
Osborn said arts classes are a powerful tool for learning self-expression. She considered them just as important as the core subjects.
“It’s part of what makes us human,” she said. “And I just think it’s a cool part that we get to experience this even in school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.