It’s easy to look forward to Día de los Muertos and all that accompanies the holiday.
As Rosie Saldaña walks through Mighty Tieton, where the town’s 12th annual Día de los Muertos will be celebrated on Sunday, she points out where things will be.
Paintings from Yakima Valley and Seattle artists rest on the floor, waiting to climb onto walls. Art installations have begun to take over the venue, including one featuring live performers that will honor Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
“People should expect a day full of art,” Saldaña said in an earlier interview.
A massive, colorful sand painting adorns the floor and, in the Barn Room, the community altar is being erected. It’s painted to resemble an Aztec pyramid, said Saldaña. The altar stands head and shoulders above anyone in the room. Various dance performances will take place in front of it throughout Sunday.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is observed by people in Latin America in early November, though it is most closely associated with Mexico, and in recent years by people in the U.S. The holiday is to celebrate and remember loved ones who have died, and for friends and family to gather.
It often includes ofrendas, or altars, decorated with photos and mementos from deceased loved ones, as well as candles, marigolds and calaveras, or decorative skulls often made of sugar or ceramics.
In the Yakima Valley, Día de los Muertos activities are planned in Tieton, Union Gap, Yakima and Sunnyside starting this weekend.
Tieton
Tieton’s community altar will be displayed from Monday, Oct. 30, to Nov. 20, according to Mighty Tieton’s website, and admission is free.
A celebration will accompany the altar’s unveiling. Davis High School’s Folklorico Dancers, TusuyPeru, dancing horses with mariachi, Little Swan Dancers and Aztec Dancers will perform throughout the day.
If you need a break from rhythm and movement, more than 30 vendors will set up shop inside and outside Mighty Tieton. Saldaña said Latino-owned businesses will sell everything from artwork to clothing to food.
Saldaña called the event a cultural opportunity for Yakima and its Latino community.
“We have a very large Latino population here and they help the community thrive,” she said. “Celebrating Día de los Muertos is important because it celebrates that culture. In my opinion, there’s not a lot of spaces here in Yakima where the Latino population is really represented and celebrated, so it’s really important for us to keep doing this.”
Artists from around the region will display their work, including Seattle-based artist Alfredo Arreguin. Fulgencio Lazo’s vibrant sand painting stands out in the gallery. Local artist Cindy Lemus has a painting displayed on the altar. She’ll dress in elaborate clothing as La Catrina and be the event’s master of ceremonies.
This could be the largest event since the COVID-19 pandemic began; Saldaña estimated that around 1,000 people could make their way to the celebration. She said organizers are bringing back free art activities for kids, including sugar skull decorating and arts workshops focused on monarch butterflies and migration.
Saldaña noted that Día de los Muertos is also an opportunity to remember those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Celebrate those we have lost over the years. That’s the main concept of Día de los Muertos,” she said. “The celebration is really important and really needed to reflect on what’s happened the last couple of years. A lot of people have lost a lot of loved ones.”
Visitors are welcome to add photos or mementos to the altar, Saldaña said, to celebrate the lives and experiences of their loved ones who have passed on. She added that Tieton Arts & Humanities, which puts on the event, never discards any of the photos. If community members leave them, they’ll return with the altar, year after year.
Visitors can come by from noon-3 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekend days before Nov. 20. The altar and art gallery will be open at those times.
Yakima-Union Gap
After 17 years in downtown Yakima, the Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association will celebrate Día de los Muertos in a new space at the Valley Mall for the first time. Almost 20 altars will be displayed through Nov. 5 and will be accompanied by concerts, dance performances and a Catrina contest showcasing local artists and creatives. The event is free.
“The mall was so welcoming; they’ve been really supportive,” said Clara Eustis, a YMSCA board member who helps organize the event. “We were able to get in here and do more planning.”
Two performances will open the festivities on Thursday, Oct. 27. Bola Suriana have traveled from Yakima’s sister city, Morelia, and will play a free concert at the Valley Mall at 6:30 p.m. alongside Folklorico dancers from Davis High School.
Festivities planned Saturday include face painting and West Valley’s Ballet Folkloric show at 11 a.m. After those performances end at 1 p.m., beautiful, elaborate dresses and painted faces will take over the mall for the Catrina fashion show. That contest is inspired by Morelia’s own La Catrina parade, which Eustis said is one of the largest in the world.
Sunday celebrations will migrate to The Seasons Performance Hall, where an art display from Washington Middle School students will accompany another free concert from Bola Suriana. The band will perform for a final time for the festivities on Wednesday, Nov. 2, along with Aztec dancers, at the Valley Mall.
The altars will be displayed for the last day on Nov. 5, when artist and musician Samuel Becerra will host a clay flute workshop in the morning. Attendees must sign up on YSMCA’s website.
Altars will be displayed from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. YSMCA hosts altars from community members and organizations. Some will feature loved ones, others feature people’s icons or heroes, while another will be made to honor victims of crime in the area.
A community altar will be available as well, and visitors can place mementos or photos upon it. Eustis said it’s an opportunity to remember and celebrate.
“We’re celebrating life,” she said. “We love them, we miss them, but on this occasion, we are celebrating their lives.”
Sunnyside
An altar will be erected at the Sunnyside Community Center on Monday, Oct. 31. Raíces, a Latina-founded nonprofit organization, will set up an ofrenda from 4-6 p.m., according to a Facebook post, and the organization urged community members to bring items that represent loved ones who have passed, including food, drinks, photos and mementos.
The ofrenda will be displayed from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1-2.
Community members are invited to help set up or donate supplies. Photos and offerings must be retrieved before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
