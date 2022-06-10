Few things will make most people turn their heads to gawk.
Shiny paint, revving engines, hydraulics and car horns are some of them.
The second and third Saturdays of each summer month, Yakima Avenue and surrounding parking lots fill with vintiques, low-riders and custom vehicles.
Cruising Yakima Avenue is a participation and spectator event, drawing big crowds.
It’s a tradition for onlookers to line up lawn chairs along Yakima Avenue to enjoy the procession. Motorheads gather around vehicles in parking lots to admire engines, with their heads under hoods and leaning into open doors.
Cruising Yakima Avenue is fun for the whole family. Car enthusiasts can expect to see hot rods, muscle cars, low-riders and rat rods.
The first cruise of the summer is 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, up and down Yakima Avenue.
The Yakima Vintiques Car Club is also hosting “Vintiques Crusisin’ for Food,” a food drive from 6 to 9 that night. Donations of food, new clothing in its original packaging , school supplies and personal care items will be collected at Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave., to benefit Rod’s House — a place for young adults experiencing homelessness and housing instability.
Donors will be eligible for door prizes and giveaways.
Yakima Avenue is open 6-10 p.m. for cruising the second and third Saturdays in June, July, August and September.
The city of Yakima allows cruising on the avenue only on those dates and Yakima police will be on site to monitor for safety.
Burnouts and racing aren’t allowed, and drivers need to watch for pedestrians.
Other rules of etiquette: No excessive noise, backfires or hitting rev limiters; obey traffic lights; and don’t clog intersections.
The Valley Vettes will be on hand with their Chevrolet Corvettes as part of the annual Vette-A-Bration, also this weekend.
Members of the Yakima Vintiques Car Club will be cruising alongside the Corvettes, lowriders and customs.
The Yakima Vintiques Car Club was founded in 1972 and is now comprised of street rods, hot rods, muscle cars and rat rods. The club promotes safe and family-oriented activities, but members do not have to own a vintage or custom car — they just need to share an enthusiasm for old iron.
A vintique is a vehicle manufactured in 1948 or earlier. But since these cars are getting harder to find in restorable condition, the Yakima Vintiques includes cars made up to 1972.
Vintiques come in all shapes and sizes: coupes, sedans, roadsters, highboys and chop-tops. No two are alike, and the Yakima Vintiques Car Club likes to celebrate that.
Here are a few other car events this summer:
49th Annual Vette-a-bration
The Yakima Valley Vettes group hosts Corvette owners, local and from all over the Pacific Northwest, for a Corvette car show June 11. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon with a trophy award show at 2 p.m. at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St.
Hotrods on First Street
Selah’s annual car show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18. The family-friendly event will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles on First Street in Selah. First Street will be closed between Selah Avenue and Naches Avenue for the event. Interested participants can showcase their car for $25. Selah Parks and Recreation is putting on the event. Visit https://selahwa.gov/ or call 509-698-7300 for information.
Yakima Cruise the Avenue Dates
- June 11
- June 18
- July 9
- July 16
- Aug. 13
- Aug. 20
- Sept. 10
- Sept. 17
Selah Cruise Nights
Cruising starts at 5 p.m.
- June 25
- July 2
- July 23
- Aug. 6
- Aug. 27
- Sept. 3
- Sept. 24
Informal Friday Nights
Every Friday from 5-7 p.m., car owners meet at Stop and Go Drive Inn, 2820 Fruitvale Boulevard, Yakima, and King’s Row Drive Inn, 210 S. First St., Selah.
Cars, Chrome and Coffee
Every Saturday from 7-10 a.m., any interested car owner is welcome to attend the Cars, Chrome and Coffee meetup at Tieton Village, 3708 Tieton Drive.
Wednesday Night Cruises
- June 15, 5-7 p.m., Miners Drive Inn, 2415 S. First St.
- June 29, 5-7 p.m., Wacky Crab Shack, 306 S. First St.
- July 13, 5-7 p.m., Denny’s, 3704 Fruitvale Boulevard.
- July 27, 5-7 p.m., The Barn Door, 108 S. Iler St., Moxee.
- Aug. 10, 5-7 p.m., Majors Drive Inn, 1705 W. Lincoln Ave.
- Aug. 24, 5-7 p.m., The Peppermint Stick, 4002 Main St., Union Gap.
- Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m., Lone Star Ranch, 8807 Ahtanum Road.
- Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m., Dairy Queen, 801 E. Yakima Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.