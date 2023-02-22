Yesenia Navarrete Hunter is a history professor at Heritage University. Through art and her work, she showcases the importance of connecting culture and traditions.
Tell us your story: Where are you from and when did you come to the United States?
I was born in Jalisco, Mexico. I am the 13th of 17 children, although we are now 16; one died. I came to this country with my family when I was 5 years old.
My family has always been dedicated to farming. My father came every year to work seasonally. We had already come once or twice, but we went back to Mexico. However, my mom decided that we should all live here because my older brothers were already working and living here, and she wanted us all to be together.
When did you arrive to the Yakima Valley?
We arrived in 1980. First to California, but my dad knew Washington very well since he worked in both states. In 1983, my dad decided that we should move to Wapato, where a Native American man rented him a house with land.
My parents worked hard in agriculture. We were very young, but we all worked together in the fields, helping in the pisca (harvesting crops). First asparagus, then strawberries, apples and cherries, also cucumbers. We harvested all the fruits and vegetables that can grow in Washington. My brothers and I helped every day before school.
How was your adaptation to this country?
We (at first) had no papers. We couldn't go back to Mexico for many years. My parents could leave suddenly when there was an emergency, but not us children. Under President Reagan's amnesty, we got our documents and got our green cards; with that we were able to work, we were legalized, we had our residency, and my parents bought their house in Wapato.
I studied there from elementary school through high school. I graduated in 1992 from Wapato High School. I worked with my green card for many years. I became a U.S. citizen in 2007, when I already had my own family, because I got married very young. My husband and I always helped each other a lot to maintain for our four children. My oldest is 23, my second is 22, my son is 20 and my youngest is 15.
What is your work experience?
I didn't go to college after high school because I was already married and with kids, so I started working when I graduated.
I was tired of the fields, since I worked with my parents in the fields all my childhood.
I started working in a store and then at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
We then moved to Seattle, as my husband went to college. I worked for the city of Seattle. Then we moved back to the Yakima Valley and I worked for the Washington Department of Social Services and left because I started full-time college studies.
How did you shape your academic life?
Before we left for Seattle, I started taking some classes and it was one or two classes a semester in the child development program. I went into that program with the interest of helping my children in school, but I didn't finish that certificate.
When we were in Seattle, we found out about some Son Jarocho classes they were giving at the university, and we became members of that group. That changed my way of thinking because I met the founder of that group; she was a single mother, studying for her doctorate and created that cultural program. She inspired me a lot to go back to school. I thought: "If she can do it on her own, I can do it too." And because I fell in love with the lyrics and the poetry of the songs, and I rediscovered my roots and the feeling of being Mexican, I decided to study something related to culture and art.
In 2012, we returned to Yakima and I entered Yakima Valley College. I got an associate degree in general education. In 2014, I started pursuing a bachelor's degree in culture and politics at Heritage University and graduated in 2016.
And that year we moved to Los Angeles. I was accepted to study for a Ph.D. at the University of Southern California. In June 2021, I was hired at Heritage to teach history. In 2022, I received my Ph.D. degree, and in August I got a scholarship at the University of Oregon's Eugene campus, where I am currently teaching a class while finishing my research and writing my book, which I plan to finish by the end of 2023.
How has your life in the arts been like?
When we started the Son Jarocho classes, I started to feel nostalgic and appreciate everything my parents did to preserve their traditions. I was able to understand everything my mom always told us, to understand and acquire my culture and I shared it with my husband and children.
I was very inspired by the teacher who taught those classes. She is an excellent and multi-award-winning artist and founder of Grupo Quetzal. I admire her very much. We still consider ourselves part of that community and the Seattle Fandango Project. In Yakima my husband and I started a group, we call it Los Cazadores ("Hunters" in Spanish).
Now we are with a fandango group in Oregon called Taller de Son Jarocho Eugene-Springfield. For years we've organized events where we play and dance the Son Jarocho and provide art workshops.
I'm focused on cultural projects. I'm currently collaborating to open historical exhibits, one at the East LA Museum about the struggle of mothers against environmental pollution in that area in the '70s and '80s, and another on the history of Quinceañeras in Yakima Valley since 1960, which will open in May at the Yakima Valley Museum.
What has been your contribution to the community?
My biggest work has been writing different articles that come from my thesis topic, about intertwined histories. Through stories of the community we rediscover our roots. I have been doing several studies focusing on Indigenous and immigrant Native communities.
By listening and writing these stories, I have found how each community has contributed to maintain their roots and customs. For example, one of the chapters in my book is about Japanese mothers who came to the Yakima Valley in 1910-20. They came not only to work but to live here. Through their customs they continued to educate their children to preserve their culture. The same is true for our Mexican and Chicano migrant community.
Now I understand how my parents' stories reflect their love for their land. That's why my mom grows her own food, and her greatest treasure is her cooking and preparing her Mexican food. That's what I reflect in my writing, our intertwined stories.
Have you published your work?
Yes. I have several publications, two in academic journals. One is called "Building Confianza," and it's about working with communities in museum spaces. I published it with other colleagues. The second is about race and ethnicity. I've also published three children's books: "Tierra en mis Manos (Earth on my Hands)," a coloring book; "The Girl and The Fandango," about a girl who likes to go to the Fandango; and "El Libro del Amor," which my little girl wrote when she was 6 years old, and I published it. I have several articles and documents published in magazines and online about intertwined stories. Among them the international magazine, Space On Space.
And finally, what is your message for the new generations?
My message is that young people should learn about their traditions, that they should talk to their parents and grandparents so that through those stories they can learn about their roots and feel proud of where they come from and what they are. This is the only way they will value and preserve their culture and roots.
Young people will feel more love for their roots when they begin to value and learn about their families and roots.
This story first appeared in Spanish in El Sol de Yakima, the Yakima Herald-Republic's sister publication.
