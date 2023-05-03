Is there a more universally loved food than the taco?
The growth of the Yakima Taco Fest in its first three years would suggest there isn’t.
This year’s event is from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023. Having outgrown Sarg Hubbard Park, it will be at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., and now includes a mercado (market).
Tickets, which cost $25, are still available for the 21-and-older event. Get tham at https://yhne.ws/tacofest.
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is host of the taco fest; this year marks the fourth festival for the local nonprofit organization.
“I travel for a living, and usually a really good icebreaker, conversation starter with anybody — even a stranger on a bus — is, ‘Where's your favorite taco spot? Where do you go to get tacos here?’ said Wendy Lopez, secretary of the Hispanic chamber and this year’s taco fest lead. "You can find tacos in any state in the United States. I’m proud of our community and that we have a full event surrounded around tacos."
The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce works to increase access to economic opportunities for business owners, entrepreneurs and individuals in Central Washington. They do that by connecting and providing resources and representation as a whole and create opportunities to build the community.
“We started Yakima Taco Fest as really a way to support business owners," Lopez said. "Specifically like the food vendors, like taco vendors and drinks vendors. And being able to support them through the festival, we are bringing the community together. People of all cultures, places and backgrounds. Yakima Taco Fest is also highlighting the people who bring, farm and process the food that makes it possible to even make a taco."
When Taco Fest was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers got a sense of how important it is to the community.
“Taco Fest is something people look forward to," Lopez said. "We saw that during the years of COVID, how much the community was invested, just based off of the feedback we were receiving through social media, and they were saying how sad it was that we weren't able to put on the event for the two years. Getting the praise from the community, it was the encouragement that it has to continue."
And the event is growing.
“We are excited to move to State Fair Park because it gives more opportunity," Lopez said. "More tacos, more things to do and even more parking. We saw the need for the community; the community has turned out each year and with the awareness of the events, we recognize that we need more room and space to offer more."
This year’s Yakima Taco Fest will feature 25 different taquerias. A taqueria is a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos and burritos, although some of the 25 do not — like A & B Native American Cuisine, owned by Travis Bob and Andrea Moore. They serve Indian tacos: taco ingredients on fry bread.
“I am so excited for them," Lopez said. "I was looking for taco vendors, for people who are excited about what they want to offer. I gave Travis a call and I invited him and he was so excited.
“They're going to be up for traditional taco because it is a traditional meal. We're excited to be able to offer stuff that's outside of what we think of as a street taco because it's more than just street tacos, you know?”
Other vendors include Tacos el Grande, JJ’s Birriería and Antojitos, Tahvio’s BBQ Tacos, The Fat Pastor and more.
“I'm really excited to be able to showcase tacos from different states and regions, throughout the Hispanic regions. we are even having fusion tacos with Cuban influence. The sheer expansion of the events, all 25 taco vendors are ready to go,” Lopez said.
“My favorite taco? Any taco, any taco on my plate.”
Taco Fest also features unique drink creations made by 13 local craft breweries, wineries and distilleries. The bebidas alcoholicas (alcoholic drinks) offered by local establishments are created just for the event and they’ll also be serving well-loved go-tos.
Yakima Taco Fest will also feature 16 different antojitos and refrescos (little cravings and cold drinks). Pico Rico, Gabby’s Churros, Le Mercantile, Fiddle’s Coffeehouse and more will be on site to help curb your sweet tooth or need for something non-alcoholic to drink.
With the move to State Fair Park, the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was able to add a mercado to this year’s festival.
“The market is new for this year," Lopez said. "We've wanted to expand our opportunities for growth in the small business area and we're able to provide a market for vendors to sell everything from homemade candles to plants, any kind of collectible items.
“The majority of the vendors are from the local community and most of them are selling handmade crafts. So, it's a unique introduction of a market to Yakima Taco Fest.”
Yakima Taco Fest is also a reflection of the Hispanic chamber’s mission: to increase access to economic opportunities for business owners.
“The beginning years were centered around tacos specifically," Lopez said. "We recognize that it's now time to expand and give our attendees more of what they're looking for, beyond a taco. The market will also help encourage more small vendors to participate and also grow their businesses, because we're all about helping businesses reach economic prosperity -- and what better way to do it than through an event like Taco Fest."
Yakima Taco Fest attendees will also have plenty of entertainment options Saturday. Live music, DJs and dance groups are scheduled to perform.
“I'm really excited to see Fonozis," Lopez said. "They are a local group that plays alternative rock Spanish music. And Bailadores de Bronce, a nonprofit dance group from Seattle, will be here. Taco Fest is really a showcase of all aspects and components of the culture beyond food. It's also music, it's dancing.
“Yakima Taco Fest is unlike any other event in our local community. We highlight the local beverages, food, creators. This is specifically an event creating a space to highlight how food brings community together.”
