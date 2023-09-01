In typical Ellensburg fashion, it was blustery when Allen Aronica pointed out a tall pine tree in a grassy area just north of the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena earlier this month.

The land is where the Yakama Nation encampment teepees are set up for the Ellensburg Rodeo during Labor Day weekend. The history goes back well before white settlers arrived.

“This spot is one of the last few allotments owned by the Kittitas Band. This was my grandmother’s. Even before the rodeo, before Ellensburg, Indians gathered here every year, to visit and trade goods before the winter months,” Aronica said.

“Snoqualmies, Puyallup, Lummi and more would come here and meet with the Yakamas, Kittitas and even Warm Springs,” Aronica said, while listing just some of the Native American tribes that gathered beneath Craig’s Hill throughout history.

This year’s encampment is near North Alder Street and East Eighth Avenue and is set up on both sides of the Palouse to Cascades trail.

Part of fair and rodeo

Indigenous families have been a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair since the start at the current-day location in 1923. The rodeo is celebrating its centennial year.

Native Americans from around the region had a flat track to race their ponies near the Nason Ranch and Caribou Creek, a custom that found its way into the 1923 rodeo, according to history compiled by the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. The Nason family participated in all of the early rodeos, performing dances, riding in the rodeo parade and opening ritual, and performing in the night pageant.

Helen Nason and her sister Minnie Nason were the Ellensburg Rodeo queen and princess in 1929. The daughters of Johnny and Ida Nason, their lineage tied to Chief Winwitte, Chief Owhi, Chief Moses and Chief SoHappy.

The Nason and Aronica families were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

The size of the Yakama Nation encampment has fluctuated over the years and has always been a draw for rodeo and fairgoers interested in a glimpse of Indigenous life. The encampment has been in different areas and has ranged in size.

The Ellensburg Rodeo starts each year when Yakama Nation tribal members ride down from the top of Craig’s Hill into the rodeo arena. Riders are dressed in regalia and open each performance with a traditional dance in the arena.

The descent from Craig’s Hill is a tradition, and many riders have come down into the arena over the years. The ride is steeper than it looks, Aronica said.

“Being 100 is a big number, there’s going to be more riders, some who haven’t made the ride before, and that can be scary when coming down,” Aronica said.

Aronica will not be making the decent from Craig’s Hill this year, and instead will start the rodeo in the arena. He is the 2023 recipient of the Driver Family Memorial Award, which is awarded to a community member who has made a significant contribution to the Ellensburg Rodeo, Rodeo Hall of Fame or associated rodeo activities.

The late Rex Buck Jr. also was a recipient of the Driver award, in 2016. He was a Wanapum Band elder who helped with the encampment each year and was instrumental in preserving Wanapum culture and educating others about it. He died in 2022.

The Yakama Nation citizens also participate in the Western Parade in Ellensburg on Saturday morning and give dance performances at the Kittitas County Fair.