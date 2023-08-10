For most of my adult life, I’ve been a seasonal field biologist for half the year and a nomad for the other half. While this lifestyle was awesome and I’m constantly living in a state of nostalgia, it didn’t offer a huge sense of community.
The Yakima Valley has always been my home. No matter how far I’ve wandered or for how long, I somehow always seem to find my way back.
The longing for purple hills and the smell of hops make it impossible to resist overwhelming homesickness. I have family here, blood-related and not, but because of my transitory existence, I still really struggle with a sense of belonging.
Since COVID-19 and graduate school, I’ve been more stationary (I loathe the word settled) than I’ve been since I moved out of my parents’ house at 18. This has made it much easier to carve out a niche in this community, and unbeknownst to me until recently, I’ve managed to lock down my “third place.”
The concept of “the third place” was coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in 1989, and it describes a place outside of your place of work or your home where you can relax, build community and have fun.
Your first place is home, which is a private space. Your second place is work, which is a structured place you have to go to and spend most of your time. The third place ideally has the same feelings of warmth and belonging as your home, but it also facilitates a sense of belonging and unwinding.
If you do a quick Google search for “the loss of third places,” a bunch of articles will pop up and I cannot stress the importance of reading at least one of them.
The loss of the third place is attributed to the digitalization of our world, such as smart houses, technology and social media. While these amenities benefit our lives in many ways, they also increase feelings of isolation and loneliness. We are communal creatures and, at our core, we desire companionship and in-person connections.
Your third place can be a pub, coffee shop, church group, outdoor club — essentially any place that you can actually congregate in person, pop in and out with little to no money, where all are equal and social hierarchy is left at the door and bonds can be made.
I’ve never really had a third place — and by accident, I found mine about two years ago at Single Hill Brewing.
Single Hill Brewing is a brewery on Naches Avenue in Yakima, and I’ve never been to a more welcoming public space. Everyone who works at Single Hill is warm, friendly, helpful if you don’t know anything about beer (I don’t) and generally just a rad group of people.
When you walk into Single Hill, it’s a light, airy taproom with plants, bench tables and two cozy little nooks where you can sit and drink a beer, cider, kombucha or tea.
The outside area is comprised of a grassy area where a game of cornhole is always waiting for you and a courtyard area with lights and homey wooden tables.
Oftentimes I will bring a book or some embroidery and find a place to sit for a while and decompress. Now that I’ve been going to Single Hill for a few years, I’ve built friendships, so I often pop in just to say hi, and I get heaps of joy from walking into a business and being greeted by name — it’s truly a very “Cheers” vibe.
As a person who values societal bonds, one of my favorite Single Hill Brewing initiatives is “Beer Grows Community.” Under this large umbrella, Single Hill helps to financially and socially support nonprofits and organizations that are working to better the Yakima Valley.
Once a month, there is a “Beer Grows Community” presentation, and 50% of all draft beer sales for that entire day are donated.
Six times a year, Single Hill collaborates with a local nonprofit and will brew a specific beer for that organization. Most recently I was able to attend the unveiling of Technicolor Steppe, the collab between Single Hill and the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, and I was able to learn more about owls while drinking delicious beer.
Anyone who knows me knows I’m frugal to a fault, and Single Hill allows me to maintain that frugality while still making connections with people.
At least once a month they host craft workshops such as watercolor painting and origami, and every Tuesday and Wednesday they host bingo and trivia, respectively. There is often free live music (or a very reasonable cover charge), especially during summertime, which further adds to Single Hill’s “cool” factor as a gathering place that’s welcome to anyone and everyone.
I never thought my third place would be a brewery; I’m not much of a beer drinker. But it turns out that this third place is more than that to me. It’s a place where I feel comfortable, see familiar and friendly faces and sometimes where I go if I’ve had a bad day — because just existing in that space is enough to turn my mood around.
Finding a third place, no matter what it consists of, is important for overall happiness and health, and can decrease feelings of isolation (especially in our increasingly technological society).
What’s important in finding a third place, no matter what that place is, is that you find a space where you belong.
The Yakima YMCA hosts tons of fitness classes, the Kamiakin Roving Archers are always looking for new members, there’s a pickleball court at Franklin Park where I’m sure you can meet someone who needs a partner, and Yakima Valley Libraries always has clubs and events posted on their board.
I hope that you can dig in and find your third place, especially as summer transitions to autumn and we all begin to struggle with shorter days and longer nights.
Everyone deserves a place to exist other than home and work, and with a little bit of extroversion, I know you, too, will find your community in Yakima.
• Janell Shah is a wandering biologist who calls the Lower Yakima Valley home. She writes a bimonthly column for Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.