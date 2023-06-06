You have a craving for a hamburger, so you hit up your favorite burger joint. But what if you're at the local teriyaki place and you can't get past the burger options on the menu? Do you dare order a cheeseburger when teriyaki is in the restaurant's name? If it's the name, that's what you're there for, right?
Things aren't always what they seem, and Explore is here to tell you: Order it. Whatever it is, it's on the menu for a reason.
Famous Burger and Teriyaki, 401 W. Lincoln Ave., has been around since 2007. As the name states, the extensive menu includes a variety of hamburgers and plenty of teriyaki plates. If you visit the small restaurant, the menu takes up over half a wall, and in one corner there are several options for pho.
Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup, usually made of beef broth, rice noodles and cuts of beef. It's served with garnishes of sliced onion, chopped scallions, cilantro, Thai basil, jalapeños, bean sprouts and lime wedges. Sriracha and hoisin sauce are flavorful additions.
A bowl of pho is served piping hot, and if you told me the broth has healing powers, I'd believe it. Pho hits the spot even on a hot day in the summer. And Famous Burger and Teriyaki has several options to choose from.
Served every day, patrons can order the pho soup special — shrimp, beef, meatball and beef, chicken and veggie with tofu.
On a recent 80-degree day, I ordered beef pho from Famous Burger and Teriyaki. There's one small table inside the restaurant on West Lincoln if you don't get your order to go. The staff was kind of enough to ask if I wanted a fork or chopsticks, for which I was grateful. Try as I might, my fingers will not let me use chopsticks. They even asked if there was anything I'd like left out of my order, and I opted for no jalapeños.
The bowl was full of warm broth and thin cuts of beef (more than enough for one bowl), and the aroma of onions and Thai basil had my mouth watering. I was glad when the employee told me it was hot — I almost immediately took a spoonful that would have definitely burned my mouth. (It would have been worth it.)
I sat down to enjoy my pho and the owner sat down with me, regaling me with tales of loyal customers, telling funny stories and pointing out his favorite items on the menu. He spoke with great fondness for what he does and takes pride in his extensive offerings.
I had a Vietnamese iced coffee with my beef pho. It was strong and the cold drink was a delightful pairing with the hot soup. I would recommend it to any coffee drinker.
Famous Burger and Teriyaki has a drive-up window for orders to go. Service is quick, portions are humongous and you can text in your order or call it in.
The family-owned and operated restaurant will be closed during the month of July for vacation, then reopen Aug. 1. And if you're environmentally conscious, you can purchase a $3 reusable container and bring it back for reuse when you order pho again.
— Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor
New York Teriyaki, 2518 Main St., Union Gap, is a catch-all restaurant that has a variety of food options, from sushi, noodles, teriyaki bowls, stir fry and even Korean dishes. So, it’s quite a surprise that I found myself there ordering their classic cheeseburger, based on a recommendation that it is the best in town.
I certainly haven’t tried enough burgers in town to determine which one is best, but if you’re looking for a good one, New York Teriyaki certainly delivers.
The place is small and cozy with a walk-up counter for the numerous takeout orders they do, but grabbing a table inside on a weekday evening is a nice way to wind down the day. And although I would normally order a Dr Pepper to go with a burger, I decided to take advantage of the great variety of options and order a boba tea instead.
Going with a bigger group may be a good tactic, having everyone order a different cuisine to share. But I’ll definitely visit again to try the other offerings.
— Emree Weaver, photo editor
Rocky Mart, 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd., serves traditional Indian cuisine every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The family-owned and operated kitchen offers a variety of meat and vegetarian options. Indian standards like butter chicken and mixed lentil beans with rice are served alongside lamb curry, eggplant bhurtha and matar mushrooms.
The menu is simple yet pleasing. The food was prepared fresh after it was ordered. Emree Weaver and I shared small cups of the mango lasi we ordered while we waited. It was served in a 32-ounce cup, refreshing and plentiful.
I couldn't help but wander the aisles inside Rocky Mart, and though I was about to devour a substantial amount of aloo gobi-cauliflower and potatoes, I grabbed some of my favorite candies for a treat after work. It really is a convenient store, with lunch and snacks all available in one place.
Orders are to go since there is no table space in the packed mini-mart. Containers of rice and our main courses were put in a box, complete with a side of garlic naan. The Rocky Mart Indian cuisine was the perfect amount of food to share with each other.
If you go, order two meals and Rocky Mart will give you a side of garlic or plain naan for free, perfect for sopping up the delicious sauces and curries. Orders can also be made by calling 509-895-7075.
— Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.