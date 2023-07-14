My dad’s best friend had an old (really old) icy blue Chevrolet pickup that he left at his lake cabin on Priest Lake in northern Idaho. We would pile all the families into the truck, kids sitting in the bed as we drove the back roads into the forested hills above the lake to pick huckleberries.
The dry, dusty logging roads would wind and curve and we kids, sitting in the back, would hoop and holler over every bump. The cool, shaded mountain air blowing our hair around as we drove was a welcome reprieve from the sunbaked lake, and sometimes we even had to put on sweatshirts.
My mother would hand out Ziploc sandwich bags, and she made it clear each child would pick at least one full bag. The adults had to pick gallon-size bags, and we would loosely spread out among the huckleberries, cheering and bragging if you found a bush where you could sit down to pick. We saw deer and chipmunks, a couple of moose over the years and even a black bear.
This was my father’s family tradition before it was ours. Bags of huckleberries sat in the freezer all year, waiting for Saturday morning pancakes or muffins. Nothing tasted better than a warm huckleberry muffin saturated in sweet tart huckleberries in the middle of winter, each bite reminding you that summer would come around again.
The tradition lives on, or a version of it, anyway. A search for huckleberries is a guarantee every summer. My kids know that we are going to find our way to the mountains and pick huckleberries. We love to spend time at Lake Pend Oreille in north Idaho, a lake adjacent and only a few miles from Priest Lake. The huckleberries are prevalent there, too, but we’ve spent many summers picking huckleberries right here, trekking up the ski runs at White Pass and finding them all around Mount Rainier National Park.
I have my own bags of huckleberries now, picked with care and put in the freezer, saved for a special occasion or when winter gets the best of me and I need a reminder that it won’t be cold and gray forever.
I love to make a peach huckleberry pie if I have enough berries, and we always make a few batches of huckleberry scones. This recipe is adapted slightly from the "Joy of Cooking" cookbook and its one I’ve returned to over and over again. Of course, you could swap the huckleberries for blueberries, raspberries or blackberries. You could skip the fruit altogether and simply add a bit of lemon zest to the dough. This is a great basic dough recipe intended to be customized to your preferences.
If you find yourself along a trail or back road this summer with huckleberry bushes, pick as many as you can find and make these special scones. You’ll dream of them the rest of the year, and I can guarantee you’ll be back out looking for more next summer.
Huckleberry Scones
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
6 tablespoons cold salted butter
1 egg
1 egg yolk (reserve egg white and set aside)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
1/2 cup half-and-half
1 cup huckleberries (or other fruit of choice)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a food processor*, pulse flour, sugar, salt and baking powder to combine. Pulse a few times until the ingredients are mixed together well.
*NOTE: You can mix the ingredients by hand using a pastry knife or two forks if you don’t have a food processor. Do not use a standard mixer as it will over-mix the dough and make for a tough, dry scone.
Cut the butter into cubes. Add the butter to the food processor and pulse until the butter crumbles into pea-size pieces. You do NOT want a dough at this point; it's important to have small pieces of butter in the flour mixture.
In a small bowl, combine the egg and egg yolk, vanilla extract, almond extract and half-and-half. Pour into the food processor and pulse until a dough just barely forms. Add the cup of huckleberries (or preferred fruit) and pulse two to three times to combine the fruit with the dough. The dough should be very shaggy and just barely combined. It should not be smooth!
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and work it into a round disc about a half-inch in thickness. Cut into 8 rectangles.
Transfer the scones to the parchment-lined tray. Brush the tops lightly with the reserved egg white and sprinkle with raw sugar. You can also press a few huckleberries into the top of each scone for an extra-pretty presentation, but that’s optional.
Bake for about 20 minutes on the center rack of the oven. The tops of the scone should be firm, and the edges have a bit of golden-brown color to them. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.
