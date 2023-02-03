WAPATO — If video killed the radio star, did online streaming services kill the video store?
Not in Wapato.
Open at 614 W. First St. since 1999, Saint Jack’s Video is an established pillar of the community, a social hub for entertainment and movie theater snacks.
Adam Decker has worked at Saint Jack’s Video in some form or another for 17 years. He started as an employee for the video rental store in high school, managed it and now owns the Wapato landmark.
“I always think of this as a stable community. It's important to a lot of people,” Decker said. “We're fortunate to still be able to keep going. And we're glad we have people choose this place for their source of entertainment or their snacks. It's not only humbling, but also just nice to see the support of a local business.”
Supporting the local business started for some families in 1987, when the video rental store was in downtown Wapato's Liberty Theatre. Families would come and peruse the aisles of VHS tapes, the old medium of choice.
“Some older customers that come in quite often, they rent a whole lot of DVDs. And then I have some younger customers do the same thing. And it's nice,” Decker said.
“They're the child of the older person that rents quite often. It's kind of passed on and, you know, I'll hear people come in and be like, ‘Oh, when I was your age, I used to come here all the time.’"
Regular customers are important in Decker’s business. Saint Jack’s Video has a product they want and Decker and his staff always try to make the customer happy.
“They should have a good experience. I never want someone to leave here with a bad taste in their mouth about anything,” Decker said.
The business isn’t the only thing benefiting from regular customers.
Saint Jack's Video employee Antonio Herrera, 23, of Wapato, has worked at the video store since 2016.
“Before I started working here, I watched a few movies every few months, watching popular stuff," he said. "But working here, hearing people talk about movies, I watch the ones that they recommend to me. Because of that I kind of turned more into a movie buff."
Movie theater outings can be expensive, and some people can’t afford the cost of admission or snacks. Online streaming services cost money, too, and in some rural areas like Wapato, accessibility to the internet is limited and too slow to stream a movie.
“Saint Jack’s Video has lasted, I think, for two reasons," Herrera said. "The first reason being that right here (Wapato and the Lower Valley), it's low-income, not too much internet access. And there's not much to do. So when there's bad weather, you can’t go outside or there's no basketball game or anything, they'll just come by.
“And also we have great customer service and our snacks are top-notch here. People always come back, they always tell me for the nachos or the popcorn. And they get ice cream year-round.”
DVDs and Blu-ray discs may seem archaic, but they’re used in Wapato and other Lower Valley towns.
The latest releases cost $4.49 to rent for two days. New arrivals, some newer and older movies that are new to St. Jack’s, cost $2.49 to rent for two days. Older movies are rented for seven days and cost $2.49.
“Entertainment is for people to do. I think it's important to have the options available. For people, movies are a good way to bond and kick back, relax,” Decker said.
“We have well over 25,000 unique movies here. That's a pretty large selection. There's definitely a lot of stuff that is not on streaming and we have a ton of those movies. And if you try to dig around, it's still difficult to find some of those things and we have them here."
Saint Jack’s Video even has a selection of hard-to-find movies.
“They're either really hard to get or they’re often not made anymore. Those cost $2.49 for two days rental and require a deposit just because of their cost to replace,” Decker said.
What’s a movie viewing party without snacks?
The smell of fresh popped popcorn hits your senses before you’re fully in the door at Saint Jack’s Video. A hot dog steamer roller sits next to a nacho cheese pump. Ice cream and candy selections take up the front counter.
“Our snacks are a pretty large draw and our movie theater snacks are quite a bit cheaper than you would pay at the movie theater, for sure,” Decker said. “People say they come from all over just for our pop or they're from out of town and they want to come through and get our popcorn. They really love it and bring it back home.”
Not much has changed from the original snack menu. Since Decker took over ownership, he’s added hot dogs and small pizzas.
“You want to give people what they want, and they want their snacks with their entertainment,” Decker said.
And what snacks do they want?
“The great snacks. That’s the main reason I’m regularly here. They got amazing ice cream. Good popcorn. All their food is just always good,” said customer Anthony Vidrios, 17, of Wapato.
Checking out some of the video game rentals with Vidrios, Maceo Washines, 17, also of Wapato, recalls how he’s been coming to Saint Jack’s Video since he was a kid.
“It's just Saint Jack's. You know, I mean, everybody knows it. Everybody,” Washines said.
