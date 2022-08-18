Move over, Fabio. This romance story isn’t about you. This is about the writers and readers in the growing community of romance fiction.
Bookstore Romance Day started four years ago. It includes independently owned bookstores nationwide celebrating romance fiction books, readers and writers. Bookstore Romance Day is a way to boost the relationship between indie bookstores and the romance fiction community.
Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave., is hosting 17 romance authors, all from the Pacific Northwest, including some who live in Yakima.
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, interested readers can meet and greet attending authors, get books signed and mingle with other romance readers.
The event is “a way to celebrate romance in independent bookstores. There are people who when you say romance, they instantly think Harlequin,” said Anne Zastrow, event planner at Inklings Bookshop, referring to a popular publisher of romance novels famous for its bodice-ripper covers. “That's not romance anymore and hasn't been for a very long time. So they started this in order to promote romance, but also in order to promote romance in indie bookstores.”
There's a plethora of genres and subgenres in romance novels. Zastrow proudly proclaims she can help an interested reader find something to read based off one or two areas of interest.
Zastrow is also an avid reader of romance novels. They offer a fantasy aspect and take her out of the real world.
“I like that it doesn't matter how sad the book is, you know the ending is going to be happy," she said. "And you cannot guarantee that in life. Romance is not real romances, it's a fantasy. I like that the ending is always a happy one."
Inklings Bookshop has seen interest in romance books grow. For instance, the first year it hosted Bookstore Romance Day, there were two participating authors. Last year’s event drew seven authors.
The popularity of the genre has been growing, and independent bookstores shouldn’t shy away from it, Zastrow said.
“There are two or three romance bookstores in the country that only sell romance, but it is still tricky to find independent bookstores that are willing to promote it and put it in front of their store,” she said.
One of the contributing forces behind the growth of the genre is TikTok. Romance readers and writers can share reviews, suggestions and recommendations with each other and a broader audience, affectionately called BookTok.
“TikTok took romance to another level," Zastrow said. "They started the whole ‘BookTok’ and the whole ‘SpicyTok,’ and romance books that we've been reading for forever, all of a sudden have exploded,” Zastrow said.
Romance Bookstore Day is a means of promoting and selling romance novels, popular and uncommon genres, in independent bookstores. Some genres are a little taboo, like paranormal or dark romance (think vampires), said Zastrow.
“Romantic comedy is what sells best in bookstores, because it has the safe covers or the pretty cartoonish covers,” Zastrow said. “Taboo romance with shirtless men on the covers, paranormal that has animals on the covers, those are harder to sell in a store. Online they sell really well."
And because of TikTok and the growing Bookstore Romance Day, more and more romance genres and subject areas are being discovered by readers.
“I like the all the paranormal and fantasy. And I like getting out of the world and weird stuff and knowing the end is happy,” Zastrow said.
Local authors
Zastrow made it a point to only invite authors from the Pacific Northwest to Inklings Bookshop's Bookstore Romance Day. Of the 17 authors attending the event, three live in the Yakima area and one lives in the Tri-Cities.
“Yakima has so much talent and I didn't realize that until I started doing events. We just don't often see it,” Zastrow said.
This year's local authors:
• KRISTA JENSEN’s writing career began in contemporary romance and her first book was published in 2012.
When COVID-19 closures shuttered communities, Jensen went in a new direction and started two months of research of historical romance to contribute to an anthology of regency novellas. Jensen has continued to write historical romances, focusing on stories in the Edwardian era.
Since 2012, she has published six novels and five novellas.
Jensen has been living in Yakima for the past nine years and this is her first time participating in Bookstore Romance Day.
“I really enjoy book signings. I love talking to people about why they're here or just books in general. Also, what they're looking for in my books and I just really enjoy that interaction with readers,” Jensen said. “It's just a great atmosphere. We're all bringing this creative spirit to things and just wanting to get our stories out there. It's really fun to be around.”
Jensen’s newest book, “Hearts of Briarwall,” was released Aug. 2.
• DALYN WELLER has lived in the Yakima area for the last 18 years, living on a ranch, raising dairy animals, her children and being a foster parent.
“2017, I sold three goats to buy a laptop because I had only been using an iPad, I didn't even have a computer,” Weller said. “It's what I've always wanted to do but I've been very busy raising children. I generally write five days a week and just tell myself, ‘Well, if you're gonna be serious, then be serious, lady.’"
Her first publication, “Rooted and Blooming: Flourishing in Desert Seasons,” was a devotional book published in 2019.
Since then, Weller has published three romance novels.
Weller has been reading since a young age, and read romance novels to bond with her grandmother.
This will be Weller’s second at Bookstore Romance Day and she is looking forward to participating with a growing number of authors and readers and meeting new people.
“Because I live on a ranch, we live pretty far out. It's really fun to get into town and see people, friends, and they come say hi,” Weller said. “It’s fun to be around all the people and Inklings just does a good job, they make it really fun.”
• AMANDA VALDEZ has been writing since she was in fifth grade, starting with a journal and creating poetry, fiction and gaming narratives.
According to her website, since childhood Valdez has wanted to read more stories with people who look like her.
Valdez started creating visual stories using the game “The Sims” in 2019, with stories centering around Black love and romance.
“All I’ve Wanted All I’ve Needed,” her first publication, was released in 2021. Since then, Valdez has released two more romance novels, both out this year.
Valdez lives in the Yakima area with her husband and two sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.