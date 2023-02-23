High-quality Willamette Valley pinot noir has made an entrance into the Yakima winemaking community. This is profound.
Wines crafted from the pinot noir grape have the potential to develop such complexity, balance and ethereal beauty that poems, novels and films have been written to speak of the love for this grape.
Pinot noir is the grape varietal found in the most expensive luxury wines in the world, such as Burgundian producer Domaine Leroy Musigny, whose Grand Cru has fetched prices at auction of $100,000 per bottle.
Although Burgundy, a winemaking region in France, has long been considered to produce the highest quality pinot noir in the world, growers have expanded the cultivation of this grape to other parts of the globe and are beginning to see its beauty in new ways.
The Willamette Valley of Oregon is approximately 100 miles long and 60 miles wide, extending south from Portland, nestled between the Coast Range and the Cascade Mountains. Pinot noir was first introduced to Oregon soil in 1965 near Corvallis and, in short order, began expanding throughout the valley, leading to the establishment of the Willamette Valley AVA in 1983.
Over the ensuing 40 years, after a plethora of plantings from a variety of clones, decades of research and multiple prestigious awards, the Willamette Valley would establish itself within the top tier of pinot noir production in the world.
The Willamette Valley AVA, with all of its beauty and revered pinot noir terroir, has enticed many well-known winemakers into its folds, including David O’Reilly, founder of Owen Roe.
O’Reilly began making wine in 1989, but his wine journey began in his youth.
“It came about kind of historically,” recalls O’Reilly. “My family imported wine into Ireland. We lived in Belfast, in Northern Ireland, and during the troubles, violence got a little too close to home, so my father immigrated to Canada. We basically lived a farming life in Northern British Columbia. In order to have anything good to eat, we had to raise it. It was this subsistence farming which cemented my love of agriculture.”
O’Reilly’s childhood was immersed in agriculture, but he was also brought up with a firm knowledge of Latin, debate and logic. This combination prompted his migration to California in pursuit of a degree at Thomas Aquinas College.
While at college, O’Reilly remembers, “One of my professors was a friend of Brother Timothy from Christian Brothers and he would have seminars at his house. I remember one of them was about the effect of soil on the flavor of sauvignon blanc in Lake County. For me, it was a eureka moment.”
This eureka moment would direct his interest toward viticulture, leading him to work a harvest with Leeward Winery in order to discover whether winemaking would be a desirable career path for him. This experience sparked a lifelong passion of working with pinot noir.
Following that first harvest, having been accepted to UC Davis to pursue a winemaking degree, O’Reilly had a decision to make.
“After one season making wine in the central coast, the winemaker that I was working for sat down with me and told me, whatever you would learn at UC Davis, you can learn here with us. They asked me to stay,” O’Reilly said.
“I worked in tandem with this winemaker, who had a double master’s degree in chemistry and microbiology. I got to work with these first-rate vineyards in the central coast and it was the school of hard knocks rather than going to graduate school. I don't regret making that decision.”
He would go on to work for Leeward for three years, with a focus on pinot noir. His growing love of this grape led him to search for the best growing conditions on the West Coast, culminating in a decision to relocate to Oregon.
“We moved to Oregon for pinot noir. Three years into making wine, we moved north to the Willamette Valley. I was in the Yamhill-Carlton District, before there was the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, with these ancient sedimentary soils,” O’Reilly said.
“I saw this incredible complexity of what you can get from the Yamhill-Carlton versus the Dundee Hills and, I thought, this could be the best example of pinot noir that I've ever had. So we moved to Oregon, and within two years I started my own label making pinot noir.”
O’Reilly’s Oregon winemaking career would begin at Elk Cove Vineyards, but it didn’t take long before he began to forge his own destiny.
“While I was at Elk Cove, I started a winery called Sineann with a friend of mine, Peter Rosback,” recalls O’Reilly, “We pooled our resources together and that was our plan. I was only at Elk Cove for two years before I started Sineann, but I stayed on at Elk Cove as well for another four years.”
In 1999, O’Reilly would found the Owen Roe winery in Newberg Ore. Newberg would be their primary location until a second location was established in Wapato in 2013, within their own Union Gap Vineyard that they had purchased in 2008.
O’Reilly has been making pinot noir every year since his first harvest in 1989, and his love of this grape carried into Owen Roe, which has produced pinot noir in every vintage since its inception.
“I was tasting, down in the central coast (of California), a 1984 Sanford & Benedict pinot noir. I remember swirling, from that first opened bottle, and it just dawned on me that this is my favorite grape variety. It just evolves and changes over time. It has incredible complexity,” O’Reilly said.
“Of all the grape varieties, it really is a bit of an enigma with the complexity that you get. When you take a look at it, it doesn't have the same color compounds as other grape varieties. You think it's going to be light and wimpy and it's just not, it’s mind-blowing. It has a beautiful fragrance and so much more complexity and interesting components than any of the other grape varieties that I work with.”
The wine in the glass isn’t the only facet of pinot noir that astounds O’Reilly.
“There's almost a reverence to the grape. Seriously, it's a grape variety that you just have to leave alone. You're not trying to impart anything to it because it's almost pristine,” O’Reilly said.
“Whereas with chardonnay and some of these other grape varieties, you're doing other things in the winery. They can be a bit of a blank slate and you can introduce these buttery or oaky components. But with pinot noir, you're just going in with awe, hands-off. This is a grape that is expressing the soil type in these flavors and your job is to leave it alone.”
Wanting to express the unique characteristics of this grape has led O’Reilly to be very conscientious when choosing the vineyards he sources the fruit from.
“The locations that I have chosen really represent that soil type. For example, the Durant vineyard in the Dundee Hills delivers some of the better expression of that red fruit perfume characteristic that you get, where if you go a little higher in elevation, or lower elevation, it’s not going to be quite as noticeable,” O’Reilly said.
“Each of the different AVAs that we work with are uniquely different. It's pretty amazing. That's what makes pinot noir such a joy to work with. It reflects the soils so uniquely.”
Owen Roe produces nine different pinot noirs, sourced from five different AVAs within the Willamette Valley. They are only produced in small lots and for the last 24 years have been nearly impossible to find outside of Oregon.
But, as of Feb. 1 of this year, they have finally become available in the Owen Roe tasting room at 309 Gangl Road in Wapato.
They display a variety of characteristics with a wide range of flavor and aroma profiles. Some exhibit spicy raspberry or tart cherry while others focus on vivid dark fruit laced with mushroom and turned earth.
There are some with highly perfumed floral aromatics, wafts of Herbs de Provence or even veins of crushed rock.
Every one of their pinot noirs exhibit class and elegance, and the local community is fortunate to find them right on their doorstep.
O’Reilly has long desired to share these wines with the Yakima Valley and is delighted that the moment has finally come.
“Our local community has been so supportive of our tasting room. We're so thankful for such a great local following and I'm just excited to be able to finally show them what we do with our Oregon portfolio,” O’Reilly said.
