Bubble tea has made its way to Yakima and is showing no signs of slowing.
Also called boba, the drinks can feature tea, milk, fruit juice, coffee, jelly and tapioca pearls. They come together in a variety of flavors and ways, customizable to anyone’s likes.
“There are all sorts of boba. Boba is the umbrella term. When you say boba, you’re talking about the tapioca balls, the jelly balls. Boba is a topping you add to a drink. It’s about different options,” said Dayana Nguyen, owner of JayDay Boba and Café in Union Gap.
“Our mission is to try to help other people explore other different types of boba.”
Drink options include milk teas, matcha, smoothies, coffee, fruit teas, fruit juices and even popular Lotus and Red Bull drinks.
Boba options include in-house made tapioca pearls, sometimes marinated in brown sugar, fruit-flavored jellies like mango or coconut, flavored popping bobas, and cheese foam.
Jelly is sweet, flavored and cut into small pieces. It’s chewy and adds texture and something to chew on in drinks.
The popping bobas are often fruit flavored and are filled with a small bit of sweet syrup. The cheese foam is compared to a sweeter, less-tart tasting cheesecake.
A boba tea menu can be daunting, but if you look at it by sections only, it’s easier to navigate. Local boba tea shop owners suggested trying a brown sugar milk tea to start.
Brown sugar milk tea ingredients are in the name -- black tea, milk or milk alternative, and tapioca pearls marinated in brown sugar. The bobarista will also ask how sweet you want your drink and how much ice to include.
“Traditionally, it’s different every time for every drink. It’s usually made with teas or milk teas, and brown sugar boba is very universal,” said Fidel Negrete, one of the owners of Fiddle’s Coffee House.
A bobarista will ask a first-timer what drink they prefer and offer suggestions on how to customize a drink, such as adding mango popping boba to strawberry lemon tea or coconut jelly to a mixed berry smoothie.
“It’s a lot of, just, combinations, playing around with flavors and feels. Sometimes they (customers) think of and choose two or three different flavors,” said Jayden Nguyen, owner of JayDay Boba and Café in Union Gap.
Boba can be found on many Asian restaurant menus as well as specialty shops up and down the Yakima Valley. Here at Explore, we rounded up a few places to visit and begin your boba journey. Have fun and Explore the boba possibilities.
Fiddle’s Coffee House
Fiddle’s Coffee House is at 721 W. First St. in Wapato. The café has been open since November 2019 and recently added boba to the menu.
“We do ours a little bit different. We’ll mix them with our coffees and even chai tea. Mixing different types of boba in with our flavored matchas is very popular,” Negrete said.
“People can mix and match however they want. We’re not afraid to experiment with flavor combinations. Whatever the customer requests, we will create it.”
A popular boba order at Fiddle’s is the strawberry matcha with brown sugar boba.
Fiddle’s current hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Check their website www.fiddlescoffee.com or call 509-823-5970 to check their hours, which will be changing soon to accommodate summer.
Icy Tai
Located at 2706 W. Nob Bill Blvd. #104, in Yakima, Icy Tai serves up a variety of classic teas, milk and fruit teas, smoothies and other drink options with classic tapioca pearls, flavored popping bobas, flavored jelly as well as sweet red beans.
Icy Tai’s hours are noon to 9:30 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/icytai or call 509-902-8085 for updates.
Customers and employees both enjoy the winter melon flavored tea with added boba pearls. Another fan favorite is Oreo milk tea and smoothies with boba.
Kiki Restaurant and Boba Tea
Serving up boba tea since 1981, Kiki Restaurant and Boba Tea is at 505 W. Yakima Ave. in Yakima. The small brick-and-mortar restaurant is deceiving because the boba tea menu is serving up a ton of flavor options.
Kiki serves traditional boba tea options from Taiwan, and has several ways to customize drinks.
Like the other places on this list, Kiki serves fruit and milk teas, smoothies, slushy ice teas and hot tea drinks.
The boba toppings include flavored jelly, regular bobas and flavored popping bobas.
Kiki Restaurant and Boba Tea allows customers to mix and match flavors in their drinks, such as adding mango popping boba to taro milk tea with tapioca pearls. The flavor and texture combination is like creating an entirely new drink.
The hours for Kiki Restaurant and Boba Tea are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Visit their website at www.kikibobatea.com or call 509-575-7642 for menus and up-to-date hours.
JayDay Café and Boba
JayDay Café and Boba is at 2402 S. First St., Suite 102, in Yakima and has been open since March 2022. The café is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
There are a number of popular drinks in each drink category at JayDay, though the Nguyens say milk tea customizations are common. Strawberry coconut milk tea with house-made boba is a regular order.
“It’s fun to see what ideas customers come up with. I like a lot of things, though, because I’m a boba lover,” Jayden said.
At JayDay, popping bobas are a customer favorite. The different flavors added to drinks make unique combinations. Mango flavored popping boba is often paired with the popular passion fruit tea as well as peach tea and kiwi tea.
“The aloe vera jelly makes great combinations for all flavors and drinks. It add a little extra hint of taste and texture,” Dayana said.
And Tea
Open since April 2022, And Tea at 123 E. Yakima Ave., #100, in Yakima is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
The downtown location is great for foot traffic, and the giant windows openly display the inside workings, inviting people in.
General Manager Daniella Barajas points out the displays of boba tea drinks in the window. Each display is a colorful model featuring boba options like the popular mixed berry and cheese drink with coconut jelly.
“The brown sugar boba milk tea is a very popular and common drink here. The boba is marinated in brown sugar for at least two hours and it can be served on the sweeter side. It’s pretty,” Barajas said.
“Jellies in fruit teas are also very popular. I recommend the classic fruit tea, which comes with apple and lime slices, freshly cut.”
Find And Tea on Instagram @teayakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.