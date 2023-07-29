The Yakima Valley is preparing for National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” according to the National Night Out website, natw.org.
National Night Out gatherings occur annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August.
Weather is expected to be sunny and temperatures should be in the low to mid-90s Tuesday, so be prepared.
Here is a list of local events:
Yakima
The Yakima National Night Out will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church Yakima, 5606 W. Lincoln Ave.
The event is free, as are the hot dogs and chips for families. There will be face painting, snow cones, crafts and games. And Bricks 4 Kidz will host LEGO activities.
McGruff the Crime Dog will be in attendance along with local first responders.
The OIC of Washington is hosting a National Night Out kickoff block party from 3-6 p.m. Monday. The free event will take place at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St.
The party will feature live entertainment, family activities, food, crafts, games and vendors. There will also be volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Yakima County helping people register to vote or update their voter registration.
Selah
Selah’s National Night Out is from 6-8:30 p.m. at Wixon Park, 216 S. Third St. The event features hot dogs, Hang Loose shaved ice, face painting, activities for kids, car clubs, local businesses and more.
Representatives form Selah police and fire, the U.S. Army, the National Guard, the Washington State Patrol, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be in attendance.
For more information, call Missy Maki at 509-698-7361.
Union Gap
The Union Gap Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Loudon Park, 3600 Third St.
The night will include food and fun for attendees.
Prosser
Prosser’s National Night Out is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave.
The free event will feature free food, emergency vehicles on display, games, music and free giveaways.
Get a wrist band for free swimming at the Prosser Aquatic Center, 920 S. Kinney Way, from 7:30-9 p.m. To swim for free, the wristband must be picked up at Prosser City Park.
Wapato
The Wapato Police Department and the city of Wapato will host their National Night Out event from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lions Park Wapato, on South Camas Avenue across from Satus Elementary School and Camas Elementary School.
There will be free food, music and prizes.
For more information, call 509-877-4275 or email marteaga@wapato-city.org.
Sunnyside
Sunnyside’s National Night Out starts at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St.
Meet neighbors and view the equipment showcased by the Sunnyside police and fire departments.
There will be free food, ice cream, face painting, live music and representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army. Sunnyside Rotary will also have a dunk tank at the event for the chance to dunk Sunnyside School District staff and Superintendent Ryan Maxwell.
Professional boxer David Benavidez will make an appearance.
Toppenish
From 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, the Toppenish Police Department and Community Safety Network will host a National Night Out event at Toppenish Pool Park, 20 Asotin Ave.
The party will include a free barbecue, swimming, activity booths, community resources, entertainment, prizes, handouts and more.
DJ Blaze from HOT 99.7 will be playing music.
Granger
The Granger National Night Out is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hisey “Dinosaur” Park, 505 Main St.
The event will feature free hot dogs, pop and water while supplies last.
Ellensburg
The Ellensburg Police Department presents National Night Out, “Eat with the Heat BBQ,” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park, 700 N. Poplar St.
The evening will include free hot dogs and hamburgers.
There will be representatives from law enforcement and local, state and federal agencies.
Cle Elum
The Cle Elum and Roslyn police departments along with Kittitas County Fire and Rescue Volunteer Association and Cle Elum Volunteer Firefighters Association host the local upper Kittitas County National Night Out event from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Cle Elum City Park, 617 W. Second St., Cle Elum.
The family-friendly event will offer free hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks for everyone. Visitors can meet local first responders.
