As summer settles into a routine of 90- and 100-degree days, the closest we can get to the chill of autumn and winter are the snow cones the neighborhood boy is selling door to door. But as we hibernate inside to stay out of the heat, it’s time to start planning our autumn and winter gardens.
It seems crazy to be sowing cool-season crops in August, but that’s what we have to do to have lettuce, spinach, peas and more to harvest in the fall. Once we get them past the heat of summer, they are easy to grow and the cool weather makes for succulent eating.
The reason we start in late summer is that the vegetables need to grow to maturity before short days stop the plant’s growth. This happens when daylight is less than 10 hours, no matter how warm the temperatures. At Yakima’s latitude (46.5 degrees north), that’s approximately Nov. 1 through mid-February. So, there’s no growth in the winter, but if you’ve grown your veggies well in the fall, they will hold in the garden, under protection, and you can eat them fresh for Christmas dinner.
I’ve grown cold-hardy lettuce and spinach in a cold frame for years in Bellingham. It was wonderful going out the kitchen door to pick some fresh spinach for my breakfast omelet all winter. It can get colder here in Yakima, but a nice snow cover actually helps protect the plants from damaging frosts.
My first fall gardening experiment here in Yakima was accidentally successful. I started some cold-hardy lettuce inside on Aug. 10 so I could keep the plants cooler and set them out in the garden in early September. They were immediately attacked by what I think were flea beetles, and I lost two-thirds of them.
As an afterthought I sowed some seed in early October to replace the plants lost to the flea beetles, covered it with a row cover and forgot about it. Then it snowed, and snowed some more, and the row cover collapsed. In early February it finally thawed enough to peel back the cover, and there were little seedlings from the October sowing, just waiting for some warmer weather and light. Those plants kept me in succulent lettuce all spring and into the summer. It couldn’t have been better if I’d planned it.
Things to think about before starting the fall garden
• When do you want to be able to harvest? Is your goal just a fall cool-season harvest of greens, carrots and peas? Or do you also want to have something to harvest all winter? How about getting a jump on the spring with over-wintered crops? Each season’s harvest takes a little bit different strategy, and bed space.
• Do you have a garden space that gets sun in the fall, winter and spring? Even if the plants won’t grow in the winter, they still need some sun to keep them warm under their cover. Mid-winter shadows on the north side of your house could extend 30 feet or more, depending on how tall your house is. Obviously, a south exposure is best for both light and reflected heat.
• You won’t be able to buy any seeds or starts locally of varieties suited for winter and over-winter gardens. Plan ahead now and shop online or order catalogs to get the varieties you’ll need. If you just want to harvest in the fall, locally sourced starts and seeds might do alright.
• Do you have the time to keep your seed beds well-watered in the heat of late summer? Daily hand-watering won’t take a lot of time but can’t be skipped. Once the seeds germinate, they will send down roots quickly and be less susceptible to dry surface soil. A light shade cloth over the bed will help. I use sheer curtains from the thrift store for shade.
• Do you have space in your garden to plant, or is it overflowing with squash vines and tomato cages collapsing from the weight of green tomatoes? If you planted your summer garden without a thought of fall and winter crops, you just might have to wait until next year. The other option is to start things in pots to be planted out in the garden when space is available in the fall. I’m going to try planting between the rows of corn this year. Also, overwintered crops don’t have to be planted until mid-fall. These could go in the bed now covered with cantaloupe and watermelon vines that will be done by then.
OK, so let’s do this
Average first fall frost is about mid-October, but could be as early as the first of October or as late as the first of November. Be ready to put on the covers when frost is predicted.
Theoretically you should be able to count backward from this frost date to figure out when to sow to give the plants enough time to mature before first frost. But days to maturity stretch out in cooler weather and shorter day length. Every year I try to grow podded peas in the fall, only to have them ready to bloom about the time the cold checks their growth. Maybe in Yakima where the fall is warmer, they will get to maturity faster.
Here’s when experience can make a big difference. I called up Lindy Jenkins-Sheehan, a lifelong gardener who has been perfecting her winter garden technique here in Yakima for the last 10 years. These sowing dates are not set in stone. Don’t panic if you missed the date. Seeds are relatively cheap, so go ahead and experiment.
• Peas: Harvest in fall; sow late July to mid-August; varieties include Lillian's Caseload (shelling).
• Beets: Harvest in fall/winter; sow in late July.
• Turnips: Harvest in fall/winter; sow in late July; varieties include Just Right F1.
• Swiss chard: Harvest in fall/winter; sow in late July.
• Kale: Harvest in fall/winter; sow in late July to mid-August; varieties include Winterbor.
• Kale (again!): Harvest in spring; sow in early October; varieties include Siberian.
• Pak choi: Harvest in fall/winter; sow late August to mid-September; varieties include Joi Choi.
• Leeks: Harvest in fall/winter/spring; sow in mid-July; varieties include Tadora.
• Carrots: Harvest in fall; sow in late July; varieties include Yellowstone.
• Carrots (again!): Harvest in spring; sow in late August; varieties include Napoli F1.
• Lettuce: Harvest in fall/winter; sow in early September; varieties include Winter Density, North Pole, WinterWunder.
• Lettuce (again!): Harvest in spring; sow in early October; varieties include Merveille De Quatre Saisons, Starfighter.
• Spinach: Harvest in fall/winter; sow in late July to mid-August; varieties include Tyee, Winter Bloomsdale.
• Spinach (again!): Harvest in spring; sow in early October; varieties include Giant Winter.
• Cauliflower: Harvest in fall; plant 1-month-old starts in mid-August.
• Broccoli: Harvest in fall; plant 1-month-old starts in mid-August.
• Garlic: Harvest in spring/summer; sow in October.
Look for these varieties at Territorial Seed, High Mowing Organic Seeds, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Pinetree Garden Seeds and Johnny’s Select Seeds. Territorial has a special fall/winter catalog with suitable varieties along with a lot of useful growing information.
Tuck in your plants for the winter
Over the years, Lindy has perfected her winter beds with hoop houses made of PVC pipe covered with 6 mil greenhouse plastic and a “frost blanket.” But scraps of wire fencing will also work, as will actual blankets from the thrift store. The basic need is to have something hold up the covering so the plants don’t get squished, and a covering that will let light through during the day. Plastic is fine once the weather is reliably around freezing, but beware of cooking your plants if the sun is strong and the temperatures are moderate. Find plenty of advice and DIY ideas on the web to help you with this step.
When you are ready to really get into fall and winter vegetable growing, Lindy and I highly recommend reading Eliot Coleman’s book “The Winter Harvest Handbook.” Check it out through Yakima Valley Libraries. I found it so full of good ideas and information that I typed out three pages of notes from it and refer to them often.
As with any new gardening effort, there will be successes and failures, and they will all be learning experiences. Even the failures might result in some good eating.
• Natalie McClendon moved to Yakima in the winter of 2022, excited to re-learn gardening in a semi-desert climate after 30 years on the wet side of the state. She is sharing her adventures in gardening, both successful and not, throughout this year. We invite our readers to follow along in their own gardens, or just your imagination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.