I was told recently that Yakima used to be a desert. Actually, Yakima is still a desert, but as long as we can deliver water to our yards, I think the impulse is strong to create an oasis in this desert. Even if water is plentiful, having a green lawn is not cheap. It either costs us time and money, or we hire someone else to do it for even more money.
But I cringe when I see articles touting a “natural” or “native” landscape as time-saving or money-saving. Maybe 10 years out. It’s easy to find someone to mow your lawn, and the most basic sprinkler is about 20 bucks. It’s much harder to find someone knowledgeable enough to install a sustainable native garden landscape, and know how to maintain it properly. Even if a person were ready to ditch the lawn, that knowledge gap is a big barrier. And that’s just the beginning.
I decided to ditch my front lawn and create instead a dryland garden pretty quickly after I moved here a year and a half ago. Most people don’t do much in their front yard. It’s just part of the view of the house. Outdoor space is in the back. Maybe if it already had a sprinkler system installed, I could set it and forget it. But I didn’t, and my idea of how often I should have to water did not sync with the grass’ needs. It went downhill quickly, and I just gave up, leaving a dormant straw-yellow lawn all last summer.
I went looking for information on how to transform my front yard lawn into a no-water landscape. I found the perfect book at Yakima Valley Libraries, “High and Dry: Gardening with Cold-Hardy Plants” by Robert Nold.
Nold has gardened in the suburbs of Denver for over 20 years and shares real-life experience on growing a garden with similar rainfall (or lack thereof), heat and even colder winters. Winter hardiness can be a challenge because many desert plants found in nurseries come from warm-winter climates and will die in our Zone 6 winters. Besides valuable advice on growing the plants, the book includes 350 pages of plant descriptions that he has successfully grown in his garden.
The essence of the book is that “successful dryland gardening requires a rejection of much of the accepted wisdom of traditional horticulture, a whole new catalog of plants, a new gardening technique, and a wholesome acceptance, without reservation, of the realities of the climates of the west.”
Rejecting the accepted wisdom of traditional horticulture
We are told to dig in organic matter, fertilize, mulch, create well-drained beds and water the heck out of our gardens for them to grow in our semi-desert climate. Traditional notions of garden plant needs are based on the eastern U.S. (and England), where it rains in the summer, with annual rainfall of 30-60 inches (compared with 7-10 inches in Yakima). Plants common in the nursery trade match these traditional needs.
Plants that survive in our climate without watering have evolved under very different conditions. I often take walks in the Cowiche Conservancy uplands to remind myself of what is “normal” for plants around here, and to collect seed. The soil has no organic matter in it, it's low on nutrients and it's dry as a bone in the summer. Yet those plants bloom and grow. While some plants are adaptable to traditional garden conditions, specifically in an irrigated garden, many will die, often from rot, because organic matter holds too much moisture.
Understanding these conditions informs how to get started. Traditional advice on getting rid of lawn is to cover it with black plastic or giant sheets of cardboard for the entire summer, or just spray it with grass-killer. All that grass is organic matter that I didn’t need or want. After letting my lawn burn out over the summer, I hired a crew in September to strip the sod off the entire front yard. This removed almost everything except dandelion roots that sprouted in the spring, and I dug those out by hand.
A whole new catalog of plants
Rarely will a local nursery offer plants suitable for a dryland garden. Plants are often sorted by sun-loving and those that need some shade, but almost all of them will say water regularly, or when the soil is dry 1 inch down. Sometimes the label will say they are drought-tolerant. This is a relative term, because the idea of a drought in the eastern U.S. is maybe a month without rainfall. It means the plants won’t die if you go on vacation for a couple of weeks and don’t arrange for someone to water the garden.
I tested out the idea of drought tolerance with some sedum I had in my front beds. Sedum is often referred to as drought tolerant. By the middle of the summer it looked like it was dying, and I’m pretty sure it will not survive this summer. But the lavender right next to it is thriving. Nold has lavender on his list of a few non-native plants that live in his dryland garden.
The local Conservation Districts offer native plants for sale, usually in the spring. Fall is a better time to plant, however, since that gives the plants a long, low-stress time to establish roots before summer hits. Not all the plants they offer are suitable for a dryland garden, so check out their needs before you buy. They have staff in their Heritage Garden program that can help you.
There’s just no easy way to shop for the appropriate plants for a dryland garden in Yakima. I have made myself a spreadsheet of the plants recommended by Nold, with height, color, bloom time and other attributes. (See spreadsheet online at yakimaherald.com.)
Many of the plants cannot be found anywhere, except as seed you might have to collect yourself. But there are a growing number of nurseries that are trying to make some of the showier or more useful species available for sale. I cross-check my list of suitable plants with what they are offering, because not everything will survive the dryland garden. I recommend Tapteal Native Plants in West Richland and Derby Canyon Natives near Leavenworth. Neither do mail-orders, so you have to drive there to pick up plants, and on only a few weekends in the spring and fall. I’ve also found some good things mail-ordered from High Country Gardens.
A new gardening technique
Besides the differences in soil type and preparation I discussed above, the main garden technique to re-learn is about planting. Most nursery-grown plants, even from native nurseries, are in a soil-less, quick-draining growing medium in a pot. Before transplanting it to the garden, all that potting soil needs to be washed away. This forces the roots to quickly bond to the native soil rather than trying to stay confined to the pot’s soil where it’s been getting water. Those roots need to seek moisture down deep to survive.
I followed Nold’s recommended technique and the plants I set out last fall are doing great. Here it is: dig the hole, set the plant in the hole, fill the hole with water two or three times, washing much of the soil-less mix away (or wash the soil away separately). Immediately fill the hole with native soil and complete planting.
The other gardening technique is what’s missing. If you do not water your bare dirt over the summer, weed seeds will not germinate. Once I cleared the area of the spring-germinated weeds, no easy feat, I have done almost no further weeding this summer.
Mulching a garden is often recommended to keep down weeds and preserve soil moisture. In a dry setting, gravel is substituted, since organic matter should be avoided. I’ve decided to go with no mulch at all. The plants survive because they know how to find moisture deep underground, and there are few weeds in the summer. But if you like the look of a gravel mulch, go for it.
A wholesome acceptance, without reservation, of the realities of our climate
As the summer settled in with 90- and 100-degree cloudless days, I realized what Nold meant by acceptance, without reservation, of the realities of our climate. I started to get anxious about whether my little plants would survive the long, hot, dry summer. It was like sending your child to the first day of kindergarten, or their first boy-girl party. I just had to trust that I made the right choices, prepared the plants for their survival and trust that they would be OK. The whole point is to grow a pleasing front yard that does not require supplemental water, and I have successfully resisted the urge to do any watering. A number of plants have put on new growth in the middle of the summer, so I guess they are happy.
The other part o f acceptance of our climate is not to waste time and money on plants that are really marginal. There are a lot of neat plants that need little water that I might be tempted to buy, but “little” does not mean no water for four to five months in hot weather. I’ve kept to plants that are rated “xeric” or otherwise say they need under 10 inches of annual rainfall. Ten to 20 inches won’t work, although in other places in my yard I have planted a few of these near a downspout that should double the water they get.
There’s a method to my madness
A neighbor came by recently while I was in the front yard and told me she now “gets it.” Last year she didn’t get it, but it’s making some sense now, and she likes it. That’s progress!
I’ve installed a crushed basalt walk in place of where the mail carrier cuts across the lawn. There’s a dry stream running parallel to the street that’s hooked up to a downspout. The most water it gets is when the grandkids convince me to let them run water in the downspout with the hose. Flowers are blooming. Hummingbirds are visiting. Giant sunflowers volunteered and I left them to grow.
It’s only about one-third planted so far. I will be adding a lot more plants this fall. I’ve also collected seed from a number of native plants and will sow them this fall. It’s a way to get some plants that are not available anywhere, and also get more plants without spending a fortune. The experiment continues.
• Natalie McClendon moved to Yakima in the winter of 2022, excited to re-learn gardening in a semi-desert climate after 30 years on the wet side of the state. She is sharing her adventures in gardening, both successful and not, throughout this year. We invite our readers to follow along in their own gardens, or just your imagination.
