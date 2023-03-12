I once went to buy some dirt from a landscape materials dealer and was told they didn’t sell dirt, they sold soil. I guess I hit a nerve. But what is it really that they were selling? In a WSU Extension publication on raised beds, they call it “landscape filler,” a mix of sand, composted organic matter (often bark) and maybe some composted manure, that drains fast and dries out quickly.
Whether you call it dirt, soil or landscape filler, before I put a seed in the ground I needed to find out what I already had, whether it needed to be amended, and what’s the most appropriate method for growing my new vegetable garden. Finding this out for my new garden was not easy. I’m not a soil scientist, so reading soil maps and descriptions is frustrating. I finally found what I was looking for in “Roadside Geology of Washington” by Alt and Hyndman.
Yakima’s soil
Washington’s geology and soils are a big mishmash because of the folding of the land from the pressure of the continental plate colliding with the Pacific Ocean plate and the resulting volcanoes and lava flows. Here in the Yakima city area, we are between two of these folds, the Ahtanum Ridge on the south and the Cowiche Mountains/Yakima Ridge on the north. If you are trying to garden on these uplands, you’ll find thin soils and harsh conditions that will probably require hauling in soil to create beds.
Down on the Valley floor it’s a different matter. If you went to middle school in Washington over the last 30 years, you might have heard about the Spokane Flood and Lake Missoula. Local native tribes tell of it in their oral histories. During the last glacial maximum, a huge lake formed behind an ice dam in Montana and then burst, washing wind-deposited silt (loess) off the land in Eastern and Central Washington. It’s believed this happened up to 40 times over thousands of years. All that silt had to go somewhere and washed up the eastern slopes of the Cascades between the ridges and along the Yakima River Valley. This beautiful silt loam is what makes the Yakima Valley such a great place to grow things.
Time to dig
Breaking sod in my backyard to prepare my new vegetable garden last spring would have been very discouraging if I had not been committed to it. The full-size rototiller literally just scratched the surface. I had to hand dig the entire 20-foot square area to cut tree roots into small enough pieces to allow the rototiller to do its job. Actually, my son did half the area in a couple of hours, compared to my monthlong ordeal. But I got some good exercise and listened to some great podcasts.
The hand work was useful because I got to really observe the soil. I found a total of three rocks in the entire area — pebbles really — and one earthworm. Otherwise, that beautiful silt loam. It probably hadn’t been turned in 50 years, maybe more, and I hope to double dig it this spring to loosen it deeper down. Just to confirm, I did a simple soil test with a sample in a jar filled with water, shook it thoroughly, and let it settle. The heavy particles, sand, fall to the bottom first. Then the silt, and finally the clay that may never settle out of the water. It’s mostly pure silt as predicted.
The lack of earthworms told me that besides the compaction, the soil lacked organic matter for the worms to eat. Not a surprise. I picked up an inexpensive home soil test kit and found the soil was sort of OK on potassium, but devoid of phosphorus and nitrogen, and the pH was in the neutral range. Also not much of a surprise, but it’s good to know. I spread a cubic yard of composted steer manure (for organic matter and nitrogen), cottonseed meal (nitrogen) and rock phosphate (phosphorus) and tilled it all in as we broke up the chunks from the hand digging.
A different soil test
I planted my garden and had a good harvest with no obvious nutrient issues. But just to be on the safe side, I did another soil test in the fall, through University of Massachusetts Extension. They provide a high-quality testing service at a reasonable price. The results were wildly different than the home test I did in the spring. Almost every nutrient was off the charts too high. I puzzled over this for quite a while. Maybe the lab goofed? More likely the home test kit results were off. I quizzed people with scientific backgrounds I ran into at parties. Maybe the irrigation water had agriculture chemical runoff in it? Not likely.
And then it dawned on me. I had this same issue in my garden in Bellingham, with very high potassium, but having never added potassium to the garden. What do those two places have in common? They are both in the shadow of volcanoes. They were shoveling volcanic ash off the streets in Yakima when Mount St. Helens erupted 40 years ago. Volcanic ash is rich in most of the elements needed for optimal plant growth. When the first white settlers came to the Yakima Valley they discovered all they needed to grow great crops here already, except water. They didn’t have a multi-national chemical company trying to sell them fertilizer, and they didn’t need it anyway.
I’ll do another lab soil test this spring, just to be sure, although I need to check out local labs. UMass thinks I’m a terrible over-fertilizer and I feel scolded by their comments. They are used to testing worn-out New England soils. But it looks like all I will be needing to add to my native silt loam soil is an annual dose of nitrogen, which is quickly depleted by the plants, and maybe an inch of compost annually to maintain organic matter.
Raised beds, or not
I had hoped to also discuss raised beds, or no raised beds, in this column, but I’m running out of space. It’s a pretty big topic, and there are a number of considerations for our dry, hot, desert growing conditions here in the Yakima area, so I will save it for my next column. In the meantime, I check on my tomato, pepper, broccoli and cabbage seedlings way to often, like an expectant mother.
• Natalie McClendon moved to Yakima in the winter of 2022, excited to re-learn gardening in a semi-desert climate after 30 years on the wet side of the state. She will be sharing her adventures in gardening, both successful and not, throughout this year. We invite our readers to follow along in their own gardens, or just your imagination.
