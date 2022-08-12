Sight, smell and taste can trigger memories and connect us to the past.
The sight, smell and taste of a Kemper burger, for instance.
The Kemper burger originated in May 1954 at Kemper’s Drive-In at 306 S. First St. It became a Yakima fast-food staple.
“The Kemper burger was pretty much the rock, the foundation of the drive-in,” said Kay Maletta, daughter of John and Edna Kemper, founders and owners of Kemper’s Drive-In.
“It was based on that small Kemper burger with the relish. Buy a sack of burgers and hot sack of fries and feed your family and hopefully for a reasonable price.”
At the time, the Kemper burger cost 19 cents.
Although Kemper's Drive-In is long gone, you can still get a Kemper burger here, at the Lariat Bar-B-Q on Yakima Avenue.
Since day one, all ingredients of the Kemper burger are locally sourced. Edna Kemper believed that to survive as a business, they must help other local businesses succeed.
“My mother said, ‘I’m gonna succeed and I’m going to do well and that was her vision,’” Maletta said.
Unchanged since 1954, the Kemper burger consists of a hamburger patty, bun and red relish. There is also a cheese version. Today it costs about $2.
“Kemper’s was created by my mom and my dad. My dad loved the business. He loved to work. But it was my mom’s passion. And she developed this relish,” Maletta said.
The red relish was created by Edna and is still made the same way. It is unique to the Kemper burger and makes it stand out among other Yakima burgers.
When John and Edna Kemper were ready to sell their business, they entrusted it to Alice Keller, who had worked at Kemper’s Drive-In before owning and operating the Lariat Bar-B-Q at 621 W. Yakima Ave.
At the same time, Keller was in the process of selling the Lariat to Mina Kyle.
Keller and Kyle knew they had to keep Kemper’s Drive-In alive as a beacon of affordable eats. So they put a large sum of money into the drive-in and remodeled it.
“When we did that, we then had the largest grill and fryer and hood system in Yakima. It was fantastic and we had a tremendous business,” Kyle said. “We were very respectful of it because of Mrs. Kemper. She had put her heart and soul into that business.”
Try as they might, though, they were forced to close the restaurant in 2003.
Once the lights were turned off on what was once the largest reader board in town, according to Kyle, she and Keller wanted to honor the work ethic and tenacity of Edna. She influenced Keller, who influenced Kyle.
So the Kemper burger lives on at the Lariat Bar-B-Q.
And it’s thriving there. Maletta, Kyle and Sandra Ackerman, the current owner of Lariat, all notice posts on Facebook from people reliving their Kemper burger memories.
“I still see posts on Facebook like, ‘Stopped in for my Kemper fix!’ People grew up with that hamburger. You know, it’s just part of their lives,” Kyle said.
And it’s still a part of Kyle’s life. Now living in Hood Canal, she still visits friends and family in Yakima and makes it a point to get her fill of red relish.
“It’s always in my heart,” Kyle said.
