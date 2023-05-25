Helen Ruff Dodd was in high school when her family moved from Yakima to Granger. Switching schools is tough enough; leaving an entire city of friends and familiar places is even harder.
She was nervous. But Dodd quickly settled in as she started her junior year at Granger High School in 1948. She joined the drill team and participated in her first Cherry Festival parade in 1949.
“Everybody here was so nice. They welcomed me,” said Dodd, who graduated from Granger High in May 1950 in a class of 24 and married Ollie Dodd that August. “It was just an easy transition.”
Dodd was grand marshal of the Cherry Festival parade in 2009. Over the decades since she moved to Granger, she has generously given back to the city and the school that welcomed her. Her devotion hasn’t gone unnoticed.
During the Granger Alumni Banquet on April 29, fellow members of the Granger Alumni Association surprised Dodd, who is retiring from its board, with a large plaque thanking her for her years of service to the community. She began working with the nonprofit in 1985. Along with the alumni association, the honor came from the Granger Historical Society and the Granger Chamber of Commerce, which she has also served for years.
The presentation happened when the association board announced the 2023 scholarships.
“They gave me a card and a gift card, which I thought was wonderful. And I thought that was that,” Dodd recalled. Then came the plaque and presentation of the $1,000 Helen Ruff Dodd Service Scholarship, which was among $25,500 in scholarships awarded that night.
“I was going to cry, quite frankly,” she said. “I have worked all these years with so many wonderful people.”
Dodd celebrated her 91st birthday May 19. She may reduce her involvement with the alumni association, the chamber and the historical society at some point, but only if she feels like it. And she’s not ready for that yet.
“I don’t feel 91,” she said.
There are still projects Dodd wants to see completed. She is president of the historical society, and its new museum is under construction next to the Radio KDNA/NCEC Sea Mar Community Center. Work is progressing well, and the building may be complete in September, said building committee chairman Jon Klarich.
He invited Dodd to his home in early May to talk about her surprise honor and her family history in Granger. Joining them were mother and son, Diane Pearson, alumni association president, and Dave Pearson, the Granger athletic director. Like Klarich, they are among Dodd’s biggest fans and appreciate all she has done for Granger.
Dodd tried to steer the conversation away from herself, to no avail. As she shared her story, she stressed her appreciation.
“You guys, I don’t know how to thank you,” she said. “I just love you so much.”
Deep roots
Four generations of Dodd’s family have graduated from Granger and she still has six great-grandchildren in the Granger school system. They range from kindergarten to high school freshman, Dodd said.
Her grandson, Jacob Rodriguez, and his girlfriend drove her to the alumni banquet. Rodriguez graduated from Granger in 2008.
It took some work to find her graduation portrait for the plaque, which also features a recent photo of Dodd. Granger High School has almost all of the yearbooks, but not the 1950 yearbook. The historical society has numerous yearbooks, but the small museum in shared space closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn’t reopened.
The plaque will hang in the new historical society museum. Dodd didn’t need another plaque for her house; she’s received so many over the years.
“She has a boxful,” Diane Pearson said.
This was the alumni association’s 60th banquet. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last alumni banquet took place in 2019. Alumni association members still donated and awarded scholarships every year. Scholarships are funded by alumni association members’ donations, memorials, other donations and dues, which are $5 per person. Members don’t have to be Granger graduates.
The alumni association was organized in 1963. Since members awarded their first scholarship for $100 in 1964, the association has awarded 344 scholarships totaling $420,236.
Alumni banquets are like community reunions. People come from around the United States not only for the banquet, but also casual get-togethers. Every banquet also highlights “honored classes” from a range of years and the honored classes usually have their own reunions, Diane Pearson said.
The April 29 event drew 260 people from Washington as well as Mississippi, Colorado, Alaska, California and Idaho. “There was even a 1944 graduate at the banquet,” Dodd said.
The first Granger High School opened in 1911, two years after the city incorporated. The current high school building opened in 1957 and has grown since then with several additions. A new gym debuted in 2017 and the new track hosted its first meet on May 10.
Two big moves
Dodd was born in Iowa and was 4 years old and her sister was 2 when her family moved to Yakima. Her dad didn’t like the unpredictable and sometimes wild Midwestern weather, especially the tornadoes. He worked at Boise Cascade for several years before deciding to move his family to a farm near Granger.
After marrying Ollie, Helen Dodd took the farming knowledge she learned growing up and put it to use. Ollie worked at the feed mill in Granger for 40 years, managing it for 30. The couple had three children and lived on a 60-acre farm just outside Granger, where they raised beef cattle and grew grapes and asparagus.
Helen Dodd referred to herself as their farm’s only employee, and she worked hard. “I could set sprinklers. I could prune grapes,” Dodd said.
Ollie Dodd died in 2006. By then, Helen Dodd had become deeply involved with the alumni association and the chamber. The historical society is newer, formed in 2010 after the city’s 100th anniversary of incorporation.
She admits she will likely scale back her community involvement at some point, but not too much. Dodd stays active in her church, Living Water Church in Granger, and thinks it is important to keep busy. So she won’t ever stop giving back to Granger, if she can help it, “because I love this place,” Dodd said.
“I do,” she added. “We raised our family here and you just want to keep the community going.”
