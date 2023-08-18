The Yakima Valley welcomed some much-needed rain earlier this month when Yakima received 0.34 inches in a four-day period.
Yet it dampened the story I was working on and the possibilities of art.
The one thing I’ve learned in my short time as a journalist is the ability to have a plan B, C and D ready in case things fall through.
My U-pick blueberry story has turned into sharing blueberry recipes I found due to the obscene amount of blueberries I had in my possession.
I’ve stated in previous stories that I don’t really know my way around a kitchen. I can hold my own when I’m cooking or baking for myself, but if it’s for others? Hold up!
I chose to challenge myself a bit with the recipes I selected, and that came by means of having to buy fresh lemons to juice and zest.
Juicing a lemon was easy. But after zesting them, I’m darn glad my knuckles still have all their skin and I didn’t lose any chunks of flesh.
I also did myself no favors by deciding to use the oven on one of the hottest days of the month. Ultimately, I did recognize what I was doing and picked an easy no-bake recipe to create.
I don’t know what it was this time around, but I maneuvered and controlled the kitchen like I’ve been doing it every day for the last 30 years. I managed to go from one recipe to the third, all while cleaning up in between.
Maybe the groove came from the audience of three nearby dogs in the house, escaping the heat. Or maybe it was that plan B fell into place after my rain-induced panic. Whatever the reason, I’ll take it, because it gave me a little boost of kitchen confidence that I would strut in front of Anthony Bourdain or Julia Child.
Blueberry Drop Cookies
This is me stressing an important step I missed while initially reading the directions and ingredient list. After creating the cookie dough, it needs to chill for four hours! Don’t be like me and start it at 5 p.m.
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup shortening
1/4 cup milk
1 egg
1 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 cup fresh blueberries
In a large mixing bowl, cream together shortening, sugar, egg, milk, almond extract and lemon zest. Mix well after adding each ingredient.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Blend with sugar mixture.
Fold in blueberries. Cover and chill for four hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Drop teaspoonfuls of dough onto an ungreased cookie sheet, about 1 1/2 inches apart.
Bake 12-15 minutes in preheated oven. Cool the cookies on the baking sheet for a few minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.
-- From www.allrecipes.com
Fresh Blueberry Crisp
Filling
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
12-ounce fresh blueberries
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Spread softened butter on the bottom of a 9-inch baking dish. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine blueberries, sugar, flour and cinnamon. Pour mixture into buttered dish.
Crisp
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
Using the same bowl, combine flour, brown sugar and salt. Add the melted butter and use your fingers to mix into a coarse, sand-like consistency. Sprinkle evenly over the blueberries. Sprinkle a tablespoon of sugar on top.
Bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, until the filling is bubbling and the topping in brown.
-- From www.tasteandtellblog.com
Ultimo’s No-Bake Blueberry Squares
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 12 full graham crackers)
3 tablespoons white sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
Mix together graham cracker crumbs and 3 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl. Mix in melted butter until combined.
Evenly place into the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish and pack into a solid crust. Set aside.
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup white sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 8-ounce tub frozen whipped topping, thawed
3 cups frozen blueberries
Beat cream cheese and sugar together in a large mixing bowl with electric mixer. Mix until smooth. Mix in vanilla extract, lemon juice and salt. Stir in whipped cream topping until well blended. Fold in blueberries. Spoon into graham cracker crust and spread evenly.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour before slicing into squares.
-- From www.allrecipes.com
