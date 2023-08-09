Frank Orlando of Yakima is a long-distance motorcycle rider on a mission.
Orlando rides a 2021 Harley Davidson Road King. He’s already put 90,000 miles on it and then some, since he gets up early to ride every morning before he goes into work. It’s not unusual for Orlando to venture all the way to Zillah or Prosser for a cup of decaffeinated coffee before clocking in at Abbott’s Printing.
Orlando used to ride a motorcycle when he was younger but stopped to raise his family. He started riding again in 2017.
"Something clicked with me. I used to only work. I mean, I still work a lot. But I was working 65-hour weeks all the time with no outside life. So now I work 55- to 60-hour weeks still and now I have something to do afterward. Now work gets in the way of my life," Orlando said.
Orlando is a member of Mile Monsters Inc. Mile Monsters are long-distance, endurance riders for charity.
The nonprofit group rides to raise awareness and money for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an aggressive form of muscular dystrophy that typically affects boys, and is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration.
Orlando and other members go on epic rides. This year they are participating in the Monster 100. One hundred riders have committed to riding 1,000 miles each in 100 days, attempting to raise at least $1 for each mile.
The 100 slots filled up in 48 hours, so the organization opened up 100 more slots. From May 4 through Aug. 11, the 100-day ride will see two riders per day driving at least 1,000 miles each.
This year’s event is raising money for Drew in Harrisburg, Pa. He and his family need a handicap-accessible van.
Orlando’s first leg of this year’s Monster 100 was on May 9, when he filled in as an EMT rider, or Emergency Monster Time rider. EMT riders fill in on a moment’s notice when a scheduled rider can’t make their day.
“I rode 1,023 miles from Yakima to Leavenworth, through Wenatchee to Winthrop, Omak, Tonasket and then through Grand Coulee over to Wallace, Idaho and Alberton, Mont., before returning back to Yakima. The ride took me from 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. the next morning, then back to work at 6,” Orlando said.
Orlando’s scheduled legs were on July 28 and 30. He rode 1,154 miles from Yakima to Longmont, Colo., where he took part in the Hogback Twister Challenge, a 350-mile distance ride with over 1,500 twists and turns, with at least 350 of those to be taken at 30 mph or slower. The entire route is 5,000 to 9,500 feet in elevation. Including the trip home, Orlando rode about 2,800 miles in three days.
Though he finished his legs of the Monster 100, Orlando is still raising money. The overall 2023 Monster 100 concludes Friday with a celebration at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D., and the Black Hills.
At the finish line party, Drew and three other boys with DMD will be in attendance.
“We're not trying to cure the disease. We're just trying to help the kids live their best life," Orlando said. "Bringing all the kids to this huge party, that's kind of an important thing. We just want to show all four of them that they've got monsters in their corner."
Though Orlando’s next ride could be to Prosser for coffee or a trip around the state to get some long-distance endurance miles in, he is already preparing for next summer with each mile on the road.
He's been accepted into the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge in August 2024.
It's "a 10,000-mile endurance ride that begins in Daytona Beach, Fla., and will meander for close to 10,000 miles before ending in Homer, Alaska," Orlando said.
Riders in the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge cannot use GPS navigation and there is no sleeping indoors.
Orlando will use the challenge as a way to raise money for Mile Monsters Inc.
"I will be traveling around 17,000 miles in three to four weeks," Orlando said.
"Mile Monsters is not all about raising money. We're just trying to get people to know that Duchenne muscular dystrophy exists. We're trying to help those kids live their best lives, and the way to do that is to let people know that there's kids out there living with DMD."
Here’s a Q&A with Orlando:
What do you love about Yakima?
I love the small-town vibe we have here. I moved to New York in my early 20s and learned quickly that there’s no place like home!
Areas of the interest in the Yakima Valley?
I like random events. I didn’t realize until last year that there is a world-class hot-air balloon festival in Prosser.
What’s something (a thing or two) that not many know about you?
I met my wife in Mexico City in 1984 and moved to Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to be closer to her in 1986. We were married in 1987.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
I always take people to my favorite restaurants. My wife and I have been going to El Mirador since they were Taqueria Jalisco many years ago. The Yakima River Canyon is a perfect place to take my riding buddies for a quick ride.
What is something you can’t live without?
My motorcycle.
Five favorite things.
In no particular order:
Riding motorcycles.
Volunteering.
Road trips.
Being involved in a charity that helps kids.
Working.
