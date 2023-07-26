Pirates and magicians are nothing to write home about. But a pirate magician? Now, there’s something you don’t see every day.
Even better — how about a pirate magician named Captain Squirrel?
Yakima’s Kelly Blanchard has been performing magic shows as Captain Squirrel for 12 years now. The pirate routine came to Blanchard as a way to embrace the disabilities he lives with after a series of strokes.
“I have short- and long-term memory loss,” he said. “I also have a speech impediment and balance issues. I had to relearn how to walk correctly which is why I developed the pirate character. If you stammer and sway as a pirate, nobody knows.
“So, it disguises my disabilities, and then it’s entertaining. I took a really horrible, horrible thing that happened to my life and turned it to the benefit of others and myself.”
Blanchard, who was born in Toppenish and grew up in Yakima, started doing magic when he was 11 or 12 years old.
“Everybody has someone in the family who has a trick deck of cards, you know, an uncle or grandparent,” he said. “I had a grandfather who did and he showed me his magic tricks but only with his special deck. I thought, ‘I want to learn how to do it with just any deck of cards.’”
After Blanchard’s grandfather gave him a deck of cards and a giant book of magic, things took off.
As a kid, a bookmobile always made stops in front of his home during the summer and Blanchard got to know the driver well. He always brought books about magic for Blanchard, and he became obsessed, watching magicians like Doug Henning on television.
“The first show I did, I was probably 12 years old and I wouldn’t even call it magic,” Blanchard said. “I would just call it ridiculous pranks and stunts. Like I’d make a Ritz cracker disappear, placing it in my hand and reach into my pocket and crumble it. I’d call it my magic dust and sprinkle the Ritz cracker crumbs.
“It was stupid, but it made people laugh.”
Making people laugh is what keeps him going. Captain Squirrel isn’t about seeking attention.
“I just really love watching people smile,” he said. “You know, I’ve done stupid stuff in my life just to see if I can make somebody laugh or smile. It’s gotten me in a lot of trouble over the years but it’s worth it. In life, there is nothing better than making someone happy or making someone smile.”
Blanchard has been known as “Squirrel” for a good chunk of his life. Some of his friends only know him by that name.
Blanchard, a history buff, used to do Civil War reenactments and on one hot Memorial Day performance, he was trying to take a drink from a canteen, accurately made as in the Civil War era. The canteen had a little nut that holds the cork to the canteen, that you pop off with a ring to take a quick drink.
“Whenever you pop that thing, always make sure that that nut is on there, otherwise you might swallow it,” he said. “Great advice if I’d taken it. So, on the battlefield, in 100 degrees, I took a big swallow and all of a sudden, I’m on my knees, pawing at my throat, trying to show I was choking and pull the nut out.
“When the nut was pulled out, everybody said, ‘Oh, just a squirrel out there, eating his nuts. And I’ve been called Squirrel ever since.”
Prior to the strokes, Blanchard was a security guard for 20 years and a Yakima police officer for seven. During his time as a security guard, he did occasional magic shows.
After his strokes, Blanchard suffered from memory issues, lost some dexterity and then lost his job. He couldn’t work with his disabilities. He suffered a long bout of depression and couldn’t entertain people.
One Halloween night, though, Blanchard dressed up as a pirate at a local trunk-or-treat event. Some kids knew he used to do magic, so he made balloon animals for them.
“I went into the nearby store, bought some more balloons to make more animals and thought, ‘Well, I could do this.’ I had never done kids’ shows so I poured myself into learning how to do children’s shows and children’s magic, and Captain Squirrel became my regular shtick,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard performs all over the Pacific Northwest and can be seen at local events such as the Moxee Hop Festival and the Central Washington State Fair. During the summer months, he averages three to four shows a week.
Blanchard’s Captain Squirrel has three basic shows: a children’s show, a family show and an adult show.
“The adult shows have taken off like crazy,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of adult birthday shows since I started doing that, but it’s usually the family shows I book the most,” Blanchard said.
The winter months are slow for the pirate magician, and during the holidays, Blanchard becomes Santa Claus. That doesn’t mean he isn’t doing magic.
“Because of my short-term memory, I have to do my show every day, even at home,” he said. “If I don’t, I forget it all on stage. It also helps doing the routine for muscle memory.”
When not performing as Captain Squirrel, Blanchard watches his two grandchildren, Colin and Layla, during the day. Layla may not offer a glowing sales pitch, though.
“When Layla introduces me, she says, ‘This is my pop-pop, Captain Squirrel, he does fake magic.’ She asked me one day if magic’s real and I couldn’t lie to her,” he said. “I told her magic isn’t real, it’s just tricks. It’s adorable, the fake magic line, unless she says it to someone who’s gonna hire me.”
Blanchard has two adult children, Ann and Chris, with his wife, Janice. He proposed to her during his junior year of high school. No one knew and he promised his parents he would graduate first before getting married.
Janice, a few years older than Blanchard, met him during a job interview at a restaurant she managed.
“Janice, the love of my life. I married my high school sweetheart but my wife, she didn’t. Figure that one out,” he said while he laughed.
Here’s a Q&A with Blanchard:
What do you love about Yakima?
Yakima truly is an incredible place to have grown up and raised a family.
With all the local agriculture, fresh fruits and vegetables are always available just around the corner.
Depending on which direction you point your car, you are never more than a two-hour drive from a rain forest, desert, mountain lakes or streams.
Of course, Yakima has a tremendous amount of extremely talented local entertainment. Wink wink, nudge nudge.
Areas of the interest in the Yakima Valley?
Yakima is filled with history. There are so many buildings with amazing stories and connections to the past.
Some downtown buildings even have painted advertising on the walls from the 1800s that are still visible.
I know many of their secrets. However, I would love to know more.
What’s something (a thing or two) that not many know about you?
I wanted to be a comedy writer for television when I was in high school.
I always wanted to do a children’s birthday show like “Uncle Jimmy’s Clubhouse,” or a learning show like “Captain Kangaroo,” even before I became a professional magician.
That still would be a dream come true, as well as something good and wholesome for the kids in the Valley.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
Eat at The Pub or Vans 1885, then go see a Captain Squirrel Magic Show, or some other local talent.
What is something you can’t live without?
My lovely wife, Janice. I am absolutely nothing without her love and support at my side.
Five favorite things:
Making people laugh.
Time with my grandkids.
My porch swing!
Stargazing.
Writing and practicing magic shows.
Biography Name: Kelly Blanchard. Occupation: Magician. Age: 60. Residence: Yakima. Favorite date night spot: Sea Galley. Favorite food: Steak. Favorite drink: Sun tea. Favorite color: Yellow. What do you want to be when you grow up: Happy. Proudest feat: My daughter Ann and my son Chris, both of whom grew up to be incredible people. Current album in heavy rotation: Earth Wind and Fire. Most quoted movie: “Undercover Blues.” Rock paper scissors: Paper. People always think they can dominate by bashing with a rock, and nobody chooses scissors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.