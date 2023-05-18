Yakima is a major player in the hop industry, attracting brewers from all over the world — and one scientist from Florida.
Katherine Easterling is the lead research scientist at Hopsteiner and has been working there for just over three years. She earned a doctorate in cellular and molecular biological science from Florida State University in 2019.
“My expertise is so niche,” Easterling said. “There are so few people that have those skills. Hopsteiner found my adviser — he’s really well known for his expertise in meiosis and cytogenetics. They were seeing some really weird genomic data with hops and wanted confirmation of what the chromosomes look like, so I got the job. It literally landed in my lap.”
Easterling’s skills and methods are like an old-school art form, she said. People don’t often use microscopes anymore as technology has advanced.
“Seeing the chromosome confirms what we think in bioinformatics and so they (Hopsteiner) wanted me to confirm the wacky stuff happening with the hop genome,” Easterling said.
Easterling was supposed to move to Yakima in 2020 but COVID-19 kept her in her home state of Florida, where she had to learn bioinformatics and how to work independently for more than a year.
“The hops project is really interesting and there hasn’t been as much work done on hops as there has been on other crops. My position here was proposed to be temporary, but I’m sticking around,” Easterling said.
The crew Easterling works with at Hopsteiner does seasonal care for experimental hops. It’s a breeding program and Easterling works on understanding the inheritance patterns of hops.
“I also have international collaborations that I manage. We’re doing genome assembly with them. We’re currently working on a publication in collaboration with Carlsberg laboratories in Denmark,” Easterling said.
Easterling hasn’t always been a beer lover, but she is now.
“I love beer,” she said. “I will say that the beer in Yakima, I’m spoiled. It’s just a really special place.”
With a job in the beer industry and landing in Yakima, Easterling found herself becoming a member of the Pink Boots Society.
“Hops is an old industry and it’s pretty male-dominated,” she said. “To see women come together in this industry and support each other and learn from each other is really a powerful experience and a lot of fun.
“We have a really active chapter. It’s inspiring to see other women navigate the industry’s structure and history. We really shine together and we have a voice together. It’s a fun, powerful place to be, to uplift and educate. We’re sort of building a pipeline for women.”
Easterling didn’t always see herself becoming a scientist. Growing up, she was a ballet dancer and musician. She even started as a music education student, on classical guitar, in 1993 at Florida State University but dropped out.
“I started to not like music as much when I was forced to practice all the time, so I quit because I wanted to preserve my love for it,” Easterling said.
She went back to school in her early 30s and started in a nursing program at a community college.
“I fell in love with science and just kept going until I got my Ph.D,” she said. “It took me 13 years. In graduate school, I was doing cytogenetics — essentially, the study of chromosomes but within the context of the cell on a microscope.”
While still in Florida, Easterling started her band, Phlox, in 2007. Phlox is a name she uses for all her music projects, with a rotating cast of supporting musicians.
Easterling recorded and released an album before she moved to Washington. And as soon as she landed here, she found herself at Bearded Monkey, where she bought a bike and made connections with the local music scene.
“It took me awhile,” she said. “I waited, to meet musicians and wanting to play music with people. It’s an intimate experience; it has to be just right.”
The current iteration of Phlox happened all at once in November 2022. It consists of Andrew Shipman, Isaiah Montelongo and Kurtis Ross.
“All of my songs are inspired by imagery that I come across in nature or my dreams,” Easterling said. “It’s sort of a metaphor for my experience of life. My songs are sort of simple, but those guys bring this really big dynamics. Some parts are super quiet and those guys are really sensitive to my compositions and they are interested in slowing down and being quiet. Then they also can rock the f - - - out.”
Though Easterling has made herself at home in Yakima’s hop and music scenes, part of her still lives in Florida.
Easterling is a mother of two daughters, Cypress Easterling, 27, and Naylen Easterling, 21.
“They still live in Florida,” she said. “They’ve visited a bunch and my youngest is thinking of moving out here. I’m still idealistic but being a young parent as a radical, idealistic person is a pretty intense experience. My girls are sort of that way now.”
Here’s a Q&A with Easterling:
What do you love about Yakima?
I love the shrub-steppe landscape and the community that I’ve found here.
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
I’m so fascinated by the geology here and the history of the rivers. I want to know more about how our choices as a society have shaped the agricultural industry and what that means for the land and for the Indigenous folks around here, for now and for our collective future.
What’s something (a thing or two) that not many know about you?
My dreams have influenced my life in meaningful ways for as long as I can remember. They help me navigate my waking life, and many of my song lyrics are from imagery I’ve seen while dreaming. And I’m a highly sensitive person — I love community and need time alone in dynamic bursts, sometimes unpredictably.
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
Cowiche Canyon trails, especially with all the native springtime wildflowers right now!
Yakima Greenway, all the breweries and wineries! The Capitol Theater brings in world-renowned artists. The Seasons Performance Hall is haunted in the best way.
Bearded Monkey Cycling and Music is a hidden gem that everyone should know about, and if you’re lucky, go catch a show in their small but mighty venue!
There is a lot of art here that you can find if you ask all the right people. It’s what I did when I first moved two years ago.
Tandem Unicycle at Single Hill is delicious. Crafted is fancy and amazing. All the taco trucks are fantastic!
Yakima is teeming with culture and amazing food and drinks. I have way too much to say about this.
What is something you can’t live without?
Music. Absolutely, music.
Five favorite things.
Lichen.
Birds.
Plants.
Singing.
All the people that I love (that includes my dog, lol).
