It started as a night out in California in 2018, sitting in the corner of a bar and observing lines of dancers shimmy and stomp in unison.

Now, Keshia Hinson is front and center, teaching others how to country line dance.

PHOTOS: Line dancing at Wenas Creek Saloon People country line dance at Wenas Creek Saloon, where Keshia Hinson teaches every Thursday, on March 9, 2023, in Selah, Wash.

“I just loved the Western feel. I can do this, catch on and learn it really quickly," she said. "There are so many different varieties of steps and there's so many different songs. I love learning the more complicated ones.”

Hinson moved to West Valley six years ago. Line Dancing with Keshia took shape in 2019, and now Hinson’s class takes over the dance floor every Thursday night at Wenas Creek Saloon in Selah.

“We are in rows and we do dances, normally an eight count. We teach an eight count of steps and your average dance is 32 counts. After you've done those 32 counts, you got through the whole dance and repeat,” Hinson said.

“Once you're comfortable and you know what to do, you can throw your own flair, you can do spins, you can do whatever you want to make the dance your own and have fun.”

The dances are accompanied by a mix of country music, and the playlist includes the likes of George Strait, Alan Jackson, Kane Brown, Brett Eldridge, Luke Bryan and more.

Country line dancing is a good form of working out, Hinson said. Steps are simple and can be modified to a dancer’s abilities and comfort.

“I love the fact that people are getting out of their comfort zones," she said. "I want you to have fun. This is what it's about. Even if you don't know what you're doing, if you're out there smiling and having a good time today, you are excelling."

Starting at 7 p.m., the first 30 to 60 minutes of the night is devoted to instructing beginners and newcomers.

“I’m gonna dedicate this time for you (beginners) because I want you to not sit there and be like, ‘Oh, I'd love to do that. But I can't.’ I’m going to show you the basics, I’m going to give you the glue of what most line dances are,” Hinson said.

Once newcomers are given that glue, the rest of the crowd will join on the dance floor for some warm-ups, leading to learning a new dance sequence or reintroducing a dance that hasn’t been done in a long time.

The dance floor stays busy until 9-10 p.m. Some nights, the line dancers don’t want to stop and request one last song — several times.

“It seems like it's just been growing and growing every week. I'm amazed every time, our dance floor is so packed, we need a bigger dance floor,” Hinson said.

Hinson isn’t sure what’s next for Line Dancing with Keshia, but there are a couple of things she has in mind.

“I had somebody approach me because they're opening a bar in Ellensburg and they asked me if I would be willing to travel and teach there," she said. "It’s an interesting offer. I’d like to find an all-ages place to teach at, too. But right now, Line Dancing with Keshia, I’m just doing it and going with the flow."

Here’s a Q&A with Hinson:

What do you love about Yakima?

What I love about Yakima is that you get all four seasons! (The beautiful colors of spring and fall, the glittery snow in the winter, and all kinds of water; creeks, rivers and lakes to play in in the summer.) I come from the desert of California, where we consider 48 degrees freezing cold. I also love how big people are on supporting local businesses.

Areas of the interest in the Yakima Valley?

I would love to learn more about the local foods/drinks of Yakima. What does a day in the life of a farmer/rancher look like? What does “from farm to table” look like that goes unnoticed by most? What does it look like to go from hops that you smell all over town to the beer sold in your local bar?

What’s something (a thing or two) that not many know about you?

I recently started drinking coffee and watched "Pirates of the Caribbean" for the first time. I haven’t seen or read Harry Potter or "Lord of the Rings" or "Forrest Gump" or "Jurassic Park" or "Moana" … basically a lot of popular movies. Also, when I was little, I wanted to be Spanish, so I took three years of Spanish in high school and joined the Spanish Club.

Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?

If I had family from out of town visiting, I would definitely take them up a trail to a waterfall that they could swim in, followed by shooting on Sheep Company and a bonfire and barbecue later. But they’d have to stay a while because there’s so much to do! There’s a mall close by, there’s an arcade, there’s Skateland, there’s also an ice-skating rink and a trampoline park. There’s gymnastics, there’s ballet, there’s karate, there’s salsa dancing, there’s line dancing, there’s an escape room, there are paint nights, there are wine tastings and even some with fun attached to it like horse riding or wagon rides in orchards in wonderful weather. I could go on and on. And as for food, they could choose from anything! Japanese, Chinese, authentic Mexican, Mediterranean, Italian, Korean, or good old fashioned breakfast for dinner, I make a mean biscuits and gravy and a decent French toast breakfast.

What is something you can’t live without?

Hands down Jesus, Bible study and community.

Five favorite things.

Crocheting/crafts.

Game nights.

Playing in the mud.

Dancing.

The not-so-tiny humans I’m raising.