Having gone through her own difficulties in school, hair artist Ashley Patnode knows firsthand that accessibility is beneficial, even when it comes to hair service.
Patnode is the owner of Black Door Inclusive in Yakima, a private hair studio where she creates her own botanical products, hair styles and colors. She works to create community and a safe space for her customers.
“High quality, personalized hair service should be accessible to everyone. Accessible customer service is providing service with the understanding that each individual may need a slightly different type of accommodation in order to have the same opportunity as others to that service,” is Patnode’s motto for Black Door Inclusive, as posted on her studio’s Instagram page.
Patnode was born in Seattle and was raised in Yakima, where she attended school until she was 17.
“I always had like a hard time in school. As a student, I just couldn't learn in that environment. I think I might be dyslexic, but I'm not diagnosed,” Patnode said.
After experiencing a traumatic incident, Patnode struggled even more in school.
“I didn't want to go back to school. I wasn't really going anyway, to be honest with you. I was skipping pretty much every day. So, my mom said, ‘You don't really have to go back to school, but you can't do nothing. So, what do you want to do?” Patnode said.
Having the desire to get out of Yakima, Patnode moved to Seattle and enrolled in cosmetology school.
“I pretty much enrolled as soon as possible. I got my GED — it was the fastest thing I've ever done in my life. I knew immediately when I saw all the artists on the floor and all the different kinds of hair color and people that were there, that's where I wanted to be,” Patnode said.
For the last nine years, Patnode has been doing hair in Yakima. She does cuts, shaves heads, colors hair and corrects damaged hair.
Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, Patnode called herself a hair artist, but now she's more than that.
“I don't really identify as just a hair stylist anymore. I was very proud of that title for a really long time, but things have changed. I love cuts but now I'm actually moving into the herbalist botanicals. I'm still a hair artist and I take clients and I do the kind of work I've always done,” Patnode said.
Because she's self-employed, she's also been able to explore other passions such as making body products.
Making new things
In the last year, Patnode has created four products with botanical ingredients. She developed a medicated beauty balm first for her son, Gregory. It turned out so well, she gave some of the balm to her friends.
She followed up the beauty balm with a moisturizer with rosemary, a face wash with roses from her garden, and a deodorant.
“I just don’t like pushing products. I thought to myself, 'If I could have a handful of good products, that did a lot of different things for the body, that would be really useful and something I could get behind,'” Patnode said.
Patnode’s beauty products aren’t motivated by financial considerations. She’s producing items to put her customers in touch with nature and with their bodies.
“There's a relationship between nature and ourselves. I kind of learned about that after I was removed from the salon culture, like after the shutdown and everything. I never went back. I kind of built a relationship with plants and what they do and how they work with the body. I just I didn't want to go back,” Patnode said.
Black Door Inclusive came about once restrictions eased up for hair stylists. Patnode was never ambitious about having her own private studio, but once she started it, she’s created a positive community with her customers.
“It happened fairly naturally and it's the biggest blessing. I just got happier and healthier. I have a sitting area, a lot of plants and kind of a relaxing environment. I have a room where I make my botanicals,” Patnode said.
“Black Door Inclusive is a safe space. If someone has an anxiety disorder and finds a bigger salon uncomfortable, or they need quiet, I can move my life around for them to make sure people have access to quality care and service. I guess you say it’s sort of a holistic environment.”
Finessing family and work
Having her own private studio gives Patnode the opportunity to look after her son. When she was pregnant, Patnode moved back to Yakima to live with her grandparents. She refers to Gregory as her little bookmark. He was born here and is 9, so she knows that’s how long she’s been back in Yakima.
“Being pregnant and living with my grandparents was a really beautiful experience; just to go through every day with them and talk about all their kids and what it was like when they did it. I got all of the good knowledge, advice and everything. I think that they kind of reraised me a little bit, like gave me another go around of values and things,” Patnode said.
Cooking with Gregory is something Patnode likes to do. They also go to the park, trampoline park and rock climbing, and watch professional wrestling. “I can’t not mention WWE Superstar,” Patnode said while beaming about her son.
“We are very physically oriented with Gregory. Gregory has Down syndrome. He’s had physical therapy since he was very little baby. He’s very physically inclined and he likes to be stimulated that way. He’s very strong and very fast and loves to jump and climb and wrestle,” Patnode said.
When not in her studio or chasing after Gregory, Patnode likes to rest. Her bed is important to her.
“I have to recoup. I move a lot of energy with people in the chair and with my son and am constantly thinking about things. I think that everyone should rest more. I just try and rest more and enjoy my yard, the porch and the breeze and sun,” Patnode said.
Here’s a Q&A with Patnode:
What do you love about Yakima?
I love that we get to experience all four seasons. I love that we have access to so much of our own natural resources, and I think we should work harder at protecting those. I think Yakima is great because we try to be a resourceful community, for the most part.
Areas of interest in the Yakima Valley?
I'm currently learning everything I can about mycology (the study of fungi), and I am always trying to find out more about our school systems here. It takes cooperation between parents, teachers and funding to get things done for our kids.
What's something (a thing or two) people don't know about you?
I'm a serious biography buff. And I'm polyamorous, but putting that in the paper changes that now, doesn't it?
Friends/family from out of town are visiting. What do you suggest they see, do, eat in the Yakima Valley?
That depends entirely on the occasion and the weather, but when someone comes here for the first time or two, I definitely suggest they drive the (Yakima) canyon. It's really spectacular to feel that close to the river.
What is something you can't live without?
Ultimately, I know I could go on without most things, no matter how hard it would be. But honestly finding the right things to balance my brain chemistry (at my age), I think was very necessary. I, like a lot of individuals, have anxiety and PTSD. I'm glad I don't have to white knuckle life like that anymore. It almost killed me a couple times.
Five favorite things:
Meow my cat, he's my best friend and coworker.
Nice sheets and pillows.
The forest.
Youtube.
My home.
