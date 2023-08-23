Nothing says summer like ice cream.

School may be back in session for some and soon for others, but it’s still August and still summer. While temperatures were in the 100s last week and remain in the 80s-90s now, searching out an icy snack offers welcome and tasty relief.

Last summer, Santiago Ochoa put together a comprehensive guide to the best ice cream treats in Yakima for Explore. It featured La Michoacana on South First Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, Ashley’s Botanas Locas and Icy Tai. Those recommendations still stand, and you can find the story on our website for full details.

But we knew we missed some favorites. This year’s list features treats that are made with love in Sunnyside, Wapato and Ellensburg.

If you haven’t tried Paleteria La Norteñas’ massive selection of treats, you need to get yourself to Sunnyside as soon as possible. Same goes for Winegar’s ice cream, which is a well-loved treasure made in Ellensburg.

Staying away from dairy? We have a plant-based offering that’s chock-full of healthful blueberries and made in Wapato.

Here we go, back for a double scoop:

Paleteria La Norteña

You don’t have to travel far for paletas, especially when Paleteria La Norteña are made in Sunnyside.

Paletas are Mexican-style ice cream bars and ice pops.

Paleteria La Norteña can be found in plenty of corner stores in the Yakima Valley and are also sold by mobile vendors.

Visitors can buy a dozen paletas, made in a variety of flavors, for $11 at Paleteria La Norteña’s ice cream shop at 120 Rohman St. in Sunnyside. They are also worth seeking out at other locations like the Jones Farm stand near Granger, where they are stocked in a freezer case.

Flavors include bubble gum, pineapple, strawberry, lime and more, as well as exotic, unique flavors such as hibiscus Jamaica, mango chile and vanilla with raisin. Some of the flavors are made with large, bite-size pieces of fruit.

We highly recommend the rice pudding, which was creamy, not too sweet and perfect on a sweltering day.

Sorbatto’s Blue Cream

Sorbatto’s Blue Cream is a frozen dessert that is manufactured in Wapato and can be found in several locations in Yakima.

The blue cream is made from the creamy parts of blueberry fruit, grown at Blueberry Hills Berries, 1502 W. Wapato Road in Wapato. Sorbatto’s is completely plant-based and is dairy-, gluten-, nut- and soy-free.

Sorbatto’s Blue Cream is available in six flavors: blackberry, lemon, raspberry, grape, blue passion (passion fruit) and dark blue. They are all delicious.

The dark blue flavor of Sorbatto’s Blue Cream is a chocolate frosty blue and consists of only seven ingredients: blueberries, water, organic cane sugar, hemp hearts, organic chocolate liquor, vanilla extract and sea salt.

Sorbatto’s Blue Cream can be purchased online at www.sorbatto.com. You can also find locations on their website.

Yakima locations include Wray’s Marketfresh-Southgate, 401 W. Nob Hill Blvd.; Wray’s-Meadowbrook, 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd; Wray’s-Chalet, 5605 Summitview Ave.; and Johnson Orchards, 4906 Summitview Ave.

Winegars

Winegars Coffee and Creamery has been an Ellensburg institution for over 30 years now, serving up scoops of small-batch, handcrafted ice cream.

There are two locations in Ellensburg, a stand-alone store front at 1013 E. University Way, and one connected to Jerrol’s at 111 E. University Way.

Current hours at the University Way and Alder Street location are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. Hours at the Jerrol’s location are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. (These hours are temporary; for up-to-date information, visit winegars.us or call 509-933-1821 for both locations.)

Owned and operated by the Winegar family, the ice cream making process is like using an old-fashioned hand crank freezer but on a larger scale.

“Our ice cream is made 9 gallons at a time. That’s equal to 36 quarts, 72 pints, or about 288 scoops at a time,” the Winegar’s website states.

Winegars ice cream flavors are named after family members or after local areas of interest. Unique in name and flavor, visitors can sample Grandma Sarah’s Cookie, Holstein Thunder, Wildcat Chocomint and more.

Popular flavors at the 1013 E. University Way location include Gary Dough, made with maple ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces, and Jacob’s Caramel Brownie, made with chocolate ice cream with brownies and caramel swirl.

Ice cream is sold by the scoop in cups or waffle cones or bowls for a little extra. A kid’s scoop runs $2.79, one scoop costs $3.49 and the waffle is an extra 69 cents.

Ice cream is also available to go: $6.49 per pint, $11.99 per quart or $16.99 per half-gallon.

If you’re looking for a specialty treat, there’s the traditional banana split featuring your choice of ice cream with banana slices, hot fudge, caramel and whipped cream. The banana split costs $10.99.

Go extra and try the Cow Pie — Wildcat Chocomint ice cream (crème de menthe ice cream with chocolate chips) with hot fudge, sandwich cookies and whipped cream for $7.69.

Washington Fruit Place at Barrett Orchards

If a trip to Ellensburg isn’t on your calendar, don’t fret. Winegars can be found in Yakima and the flavors rotate regularly at Washington Fruit Place at Barrett Orchards, 1209 Pecks Canyon Road.

Hours at Barrett Orchards are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Visitors can find 12 flavors at any given time at Barrett Orchards and they change often. A single scoop comes in a dish or cake cone for $4, a double scoop costs $8, and you can upgrade your cone to a waffle cone for only 50 cents.

Barrett Orchards can also make a milkshake out of any ice cream for $8.

Popular flavors at Barrett Orchards include Lavender Salted Caramel, made of lavender flavored ice cream with salted caramel swirls. Another fan favorite is VickieBerry, huckleberry ice cream with a huckleberry swirl.

If fruit isn’t your flavor, scoop up Aubrey’s Peanut Butter Cup: vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and a peanut butter swirl.