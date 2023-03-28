Breakfast is a versatile meal. It can be sweet, savory or both.
Personally, I prefer a savory breakfast. Not many things can get me out of bed quicker than the smell of bacon cooking.
Everyone has a favorite breakfast item and their go-to restaurant. Maybe it's the over-easy eggs at a certain establishment that makes them the way you remember as a kid. Or maybe it's a stack of pancakes, slathered with butter and dripping with syrup.
Whichever your reason, wherever your go-to place is, breakfast is a beloved meal. Here at Explore, we rounded up a few of our favorites.
Some Major league breakfast options
Joel Donofrio, business reporter
Great burgers, corn dogs and shakes are stars of the lineup at Major’s Restaurant in Yakima and Union Gap.
But just like a great baseball team, the lead-off hitters connect early and often at the locally owned restaurant. That means breakfast, and Major’s offers many solid options, all available for eating in or to go.
My wife, Cathy, and I stopped into the Lincoln Avenue location March 23 before heading off to work, and enjoyed two of the breakfast menu’s most popular items: a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin sandwich and the “Major’s Breakfast” special of two eggs, a choice of meat, hash browns and toast.
The latter, billed as “Yakima’s Best Kept Secret,” provides quite a bit of food for $9.59. Cathy’s plate had a large pile of scrambled eggs, three strips of bacon, a hearty amount of hash browns and two pieces of wheat toast. The latter can be switched out for a pancake or half-order of biscuits and gravy if desired.
As a longtime connoisseur of biscuits and gravy, I was tempted by the latter option – I’ll be back to try it sometime – but the breakfast sandwich was a solid choice.
Much bigger and better tasting than a similar McItem offered a couple of doors to the east, Major’s breakfast sandwich was a perfect mix of fried egg, sausage patty and cheese between a slightly crispy English muffin. It cost $7.49, and can be paired with a potato patty and drink for $9.29.
Other sandwich options include Texas toast or a bun; a choice of bacon, ham or sausage for the meat … or you could really step up to the plate and get the Triple Breakfast Sandwich, with egg, cheese and all three meats for $9.49 (or $11.29 for the combo).
Anyone consuming the Triple Breakfast Sandwich who then legs out a triple in their Saturday morning baseball or softball league game has performed an athletic feat of Babe Ruthian proportions!
There are many other choices on the Major’s breakfast menu, including seven omelet options, all served with hash browns and toast. The Mexican Omelet (ground beef, tomatoes, chives, jalapenos and cheese) and Country Omelet (ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions and cheese) both look excellent.
Several breakfast burritos with a variety of meats – including chorizo – also are available.
For those with a sweet tooth, Major’s offers junior and full-size stacks of pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles. And I won’t forget about those biscuits and gravy.
Forget about the so-called grand slams offered at a national chain restaurant and pencil in the solid Major’s breakfast lineup onto your breakfast scorecard.
Details: Major’s Restaurant, 1705 W. Lincoln Ave., Yakima, and 1902 S. Third Ave., Union Gap. Menu available at majors.restaurant.
Coffee at Tiffany's
Kristyn Hanks, audience engagement producer
As someone who didn’t grow up in the Pacific Northwest, I had limited exposure to coffee before moving here: the Folger’s from my Nana’s kitchen, and Starbucks.
When I moved to Yakima, the discovery of little coffee shops on every corner brought me an amount of joy that I never expected. Like many others, I eventually found my favorite one.
Coffee at Tiffany’s, 402 S. First St., Selah, is a little red coffee stand on the corner of Valleyview Avenue and First Street. Owned by Tiffany Dawn, it has been serving Selah since August 2003.
Conveniently open from 4 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Coffee at Tiffany’s not only has delicious on-the-go breakfast options but the best staff, too.
Manager Hayley Keith has been working at the stand for 10 years.
“I’m a lifer! Tiffany’s is the best job I have ever had," Keith said. "She (Dawn) is always doing everything she can for the community and making sure she has the best girls working for her, representing her in the best way."
The ladies that work at Tiffany’s are always friendly and truly love their regulars. They are sure to memorize orders, a small gesture that makes customers feel special.
Some of my personal favorite items to order are an iced oat milk latte with caramel sauce, their cinnamon butter bread, and a potato, egg and cheese burrito.
Keith mentioned that two of the favorites among the staff are an iced white chocolate Americano with cream and the delicious cake pops made by Garcia’s Chocolate Addictions.
Breakfast bagels
Emree Weaver, photo editor
I love bagels. Which is funny, since I used to hate bagels.
I first fell in love with bagels when I had an open-faced lox and bagel with cream cheese, capers and thinly sliced red onions. 'Tis a most delicious breakfast, brunch, snack, really any-time-of-day delicacy. Then I was later moved by the flavor variety of the everything bagel, lightly toasted and topped with whipped chive cream cheese.
So it’s no surprise that upon moving to the Yakima Valley, I would find myself on the hunt for delicious bagel breakfasts. Although my search is far from over, and I may be preaching to the choir of fellow bagel lovers here, my two favorite bagel joints thus far happen to be within a five-minute drive of my home and right across from each other: Mocha Tree Espresso, 1018 S. 11th Ave., and Doolie’s Kitchen, 1024 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
When I feel lazy and want a quick, delicious breakfast on the weekends, I can go through the drive-thru at Mocha Tree in my pajamas. Their breakfast bagel sandwich is extremely simple: egg, cheese and your choice of either bacon or sausage (I always go for the sausage). But the clincher is that you can substitute the plain bagel with one of their “Blazin’ Bagels” and my favorite is the Asiago cheese option.
The staff here is always very friendly and upbeat (and customer-facing roles are hard for anyone who has worked in the food industry, customer service or retail). I love to accompany my Asiago cheese breakfast bagel sandwich with a lavender latte, hot in the wintertime and iced in the spring and summer (and sometimes blended with vanilla added in). Pro tip: be sure to leave yourself plenty of time if you swing by in the morning. At peak right-before-work times, I have often seen both of their drive-thru windows four cars deep.
Doolie’s breakfast bagel sandwich is one of their most popular breakfast items, according to the owner the last time I went in, even though they are mostly known as a doughnut shop. This sandwich comes with the fluffiest eggs, ham, cheddar cheese and cream cheese (spicy or non-spicy) with your choice of bagel. My favorite is the garlic basil bagel, and I like to add slices of avocado. Sometimes I like to indulge and also get a tiger tail (basically a maple bar with chocolate stripes on top) and eat half of each for a little bit of sweet and savory together and save the other halves for later.
Oh, and don’t forget to get a sandwich punch card!
A twist on Eggs Benedict
Tammy Ayer, reporter
My love of Eggs Benedict came when I was a grown-up. I can't remember exactly when or where I first tried it, but I was definitely an adult; I never would have tried it when I was that super-picky-eater kid and had to have all my foods separated, never combined. At some point I decided that two of the ingredients — eggs and English muffins — sounded great together. Since then I have had Eggs Benedict with several variations, including the traditional ham as well as crab, salmon and avocado. I get this, one of my favorite breakfast dishes (and I love breakfast in general) whenever I can.
I have found another kind of Eggs Benedict, this is a somewhat portable form — the Baked Egg Baguette at Reno's on the Runway at 2012 S. 16th Ave.
The restaurant, owned and operated by Staci Sainsbury of Staci’s Catering and husband Donnie "Reno" Foster, is welcoming and boasts home-made offerings all the way to its salad dressings and Hollandaise sauce. (I've heard the carrot cake there is beyond outstanding, but I'll save that for the story about desserts).
To make a Baked Egg Baguette, Staci takes a homemade baguette, scoops out of a bit of the bread to make a little trough and cracks two eggs into it. She then bakes it in a toaster oven, serving it with some delicious homemade Hollandaise sauce. It can be eaten in-hand; Staci bakes it long enough that the eggs are firm, like the center of a hard-boiled egg. But she does warn that you might get a few crumbs on your clothing, because her homemade baguette is crispy around the edges.
You can get it to go, along with many other offerings at Reno's. But a lot of customers like to have sit-down meals at this restaurant, which also welcomes pilots of the small planes that come and go from the Yakima Air Terminal. Reno's sits toward the southeast end of the runway, and pilots will park, walk in and order something to eat. Some customers come in over and over to watch the planes come and go. It's a unique dining destination.
They also come for the friendly service. Server Alyssa Lee joins Staci and Reno in asking how the food is. They're all friendly, and so are the regulars. Customers can also walk up to the window on the side facing the McAllister Museum of Aviation, order and pick up from there. And if the all-volunteer museum is open, it's worth visiting after a meal.
The Baked Egg Baguette is $12. I recommend ordering a $2 latte to go with it. Breakfast is served all day, so you can order it, or another breakfast sandwich or dish, any time during regular hours. You can also grab a giant piece of chocolate cake or a cookie.
Reno's on the Runway is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, but those are the winter hours; Reno said the hours will likely expand in May for the summer. Before then, though, Reno's will be open on two Saturdays, on April 1 and April 15, for special events.
