One of the great things about a breakfast burrito is that no two are alike. Maybe your favorite has bell peppers and onions. My favorite is simple and loaded with hash browns. The variety of ingredients in any breakfast burrito is what makes it unique.
Take all the best parts of breakfast — eggs, cheese, meat (meat substitute or without) and potatoes — and wrap it all together in a warm tortilla for easy consumption.
Whether you slather your breakfast burrito in salsa, or in my case, sour cream, the Yakima Valley has plenty of places and options to explore.
A handheld meal, ready to-go wherever you travel, is the easiest start to any day or adventure. Read on for four local spots with breakfast burritos to help jump start your day.
Taqueria Rolly’s
Joel Donofrio, business reporter
As area teachers and students get ready for the start of another school year, there’s only one school bus that interests me: Taqueria Rolly’s, one of Yakima’s best taco stands, at 5604 Summitview Ave.
While there are many delicious items pictured on both sides of the elongated school bus, the last one on the list stands out: the breakfast burrito.
Everything about this breakfast burrito is done correctly. The perfect balance of potatoes, eggs, your choice of breakfast meat and pico de gallo salsa. The diced cube shape of the potatoes, rather than stringy hash browns. The expert rolling of the tortilla so none of the goodness inside spills out the ends.
You can eat this without adding anything, but enhancement options include pickled vegetables, milder green salsa or spicy red salsa. I always go for the latter, with chorizo as my meat of choice.
The burrito comes cut in half, and you would be wise to take Taqueria Rolly’s suggestion and only consume 50% of this item in one sitting (or split it with a friend).
Who am I kidding. I ate the entire burrito for lunch recently and it was just the right amount! Heartier eaters (like my 24-year-old son) might add a side order from the many choices on the aforementioned picture menu.
Taqueria Rolly’s is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday, with limited seating in the front of the converted school bus and four picnic tables on the shady east side of the vehicle.
The bus is permanently parked on the southwest corner of 56th and Summitview avenues, just west of the Chevron gas station. Call 509-480-8030.
I would recommend looking at the menu on their Facebook page and calling ahead, for it usually takes 15 to 20 minutes for orders to be prepared. And these breakfast burritos really are more of a brunch, lunch or dinner item (perhaps all three!) since the “torta bus” doesn’t get rolling until 10 a.m.
Eats & Treats by Cheri & Co.
Santiago Ochoa, health care reporter
Served at coffee stands across the Upper Yakima Valley, breakfast burritos from Eats & Treats by Cheri & Co. are small, tightly rolled and packed with flavor.
The palm-size burritos, when paired with your coffee of choice, in my case Manhattan Station Espresso’s real cinnamon white mocha, make for a perfect commuter breakfast.
From the wide selection of options, including sausage, bacon, cheesy potato and salsa verde chicken, I chose chorizo with a side of green salsa (you can choose from green or red). The portion, while wrapped in a small package, was generous, with eggs and chorizo fighting to bust out of their flour tortilla cage.
In my experience, breakfast burritos usually have a more neutral flavor than their rice and bean-stuffed afternoon counterparts. Eats and Treats defies this norm with a heartily seasoned burrito. The green salsa, with a subtly sweet aftertaste, makes for a perfect pairing that highlights the burrito’s salty-but-not-too-salty chorizo.
Eats & Treats by Cheri & Co. is a commercial kitchen with no sit-down locations. Its burritos are served out of 20 coffee stands including Coffee at Tiffany’s in Selah, 40th Avenue Espresso in Yakima, Rush Coffee on Nob Hill Boulevard, Sopho’s Mojo at Yakima Valley College and Double Shot on Terrace Heights Drive. Based on the location you visit, Eats and Treats burritos will be warm and waiting for you as early as 5:30 a.m.
To learn more about Eats & Treats by Cheri & Co., visit their Facebook page, where they offer a much wider array of food options for order including cheese zombies, mac and cheese, soups and pizza.
Don Cheo’s
Donald W. Meyers, crime and courts reporter
If you love the idea of a burrito for breakfast (and who doesn’t?) but you’re not a morning person, Don Cheo’s has you covered.
The South First Street restaurant offers its breakfast menu all the way to 2 p.m., which should accommodate even the latest sleeper. Besides, it’s always breakfast time somewhere in the world.
But even if Don Cheo’s offered its breakfast burritos only at sunrise, it would still be worth it.
The Tex-Mex restaurant, at 1541 S. First St., is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and you can dine in or get it in the drive-thru.
I went with the chorizo burrito and was not disappointed. When you order, you get to customize it anyway you’d like, such as hash browns, extra egg or cheese. I decided to go with just the basic burrito, with its spicy sausage, cheese and egg.
I was pleasantly surprised with the heft of the burrito, which was solidly packed. Without adding any salsa or hot sauces to it, it had a hearty taste, with enough spice to let you know it was there, but not so much that it drowned out the rest of the flavor symphony.
It also worked with a few dashes of Tapatio sauce.
The burrito is quite filling, and will pretty well carry you to the next scheduled meal.
My only regret is I didn’t notice the salsa bar at the front when I ordered. Even with that blunder, it was a completely satisfying meal.
Topp Stop Sinclair
Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor
I’m a sucker for gas station deli food. I can’t turn down filling up my vehicle’s gas tank and grabbing two corn dogs or beef-and-bean burritos to fill up my own tank. What many don’t know about me is I’m not much of a breakfast person. I’d much rather have a corn dog or jojos for breakfast over any breakfast item.
But Topp Stop Sinclair at 321 S. Elm St. in Toppenish has me second-guessing my hot breakfast take. The store is open 24 hours, seven days a week and the breakfast burritos are served every morning starting at 4 a.m. until sold out.
Nestled between the slushy machine and fountain sodas, Topp Stop offers handmade breakfast burritos, right next to the pizza pockets and corn dogs in a self-service food case.
The Topp Stop breakfast burrito includes scrambled eggs, melted cheese, crispy hash brown tots and options including bacon, sausage, chorizo and ham. Only a certain number of burritos are made each morning, so if you don’t see them when you get there, you missed out.
For $5.99, I purchased a bacon burrito that could have easily been shared. The size and amount of food wrapped up in the flour tortilla was more than enough for me.
Each bite of my breakfast burrito included enough pieces of chopped-up bacon that I knew I was getting my money’s worth. I appreciated the bacon being cut up into bite-sized pieces.
The crispy hash browns did not take away from the egg or bacon. They were just like a side dish accompanying the meal. Salsa is offered at the counter when you pay for your breakfast burrito to knock up the flavor a notch.
The Topp Stop breakfast burrito is simple and satisfying, and quite honestly has me questioning my stance on breakfast. I do love a good home-cooked breakfast once in a while, but these burritos are worth getting out of bed for any day of the week.
