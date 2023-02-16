ZILLAH — A well-worn path cuts through the grass between the houses of Linda Mims Johnson and Brenda Mims Waymire, who check in with each other a few times a day.
The twins are always there for each other. They have been for 70 years, ever since that Jan. 31 in Toppenish when Brenda was born, then Linda a few minutes later. They graduated from Granger High School in 1971 and have lived next door to each other outside Zillah since 2004, when Linda moved into the home built by Brenda's house.
They wore matching outfits as babies and girls and often still do, and both drive Camrys, but they aren't completely identical in their looks or their pursuits. Linda is "100% tomboy," rides a Harley-Davidson Softail Slim and doesn't wear makeup. Brenda is more of a "girly girl," rides a bicycle and enjoys knitting.
But their love and support for each other is unwavering and they are proud of their accomplishments. Brenda and Linda come from a family where all eight kids were expected to aim high, and they always have.
In May 1969, Linda became the first Black woman to win the mile at the high school invitational state track and field meet held in Goldendale. It was the state's first girls' high school track and field meet. In January 1983, Brenda was the first female graduate in the electrical technology program at J.M. Perry Institute in Yakima, now Perry Technical Institute.
Both pursued non-traditional careers for women at the time. Brenda was an electrician at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation for more than three decades, while Linda worked in construction for years — and still does.
Not only are the twins "super super close," as Linda says, they have supportive husbands and are close with their families too. Brenda has one child and Linda has two; between the two of them they have 10 grandkids and five great-grandkids. They keep close track of everyone's accomplishments and note who is excelling at which sports or artistic pursuits.
Family updates may come up during their daily visits with each other, or the need for sugar, or just a chat. No matter the reason, the twins are glad they're neighbors.
"It's a blessing," Brenda said.
Strong work ethic
Brenda and Linda celebrated their recent birthday with a trip together. They enjoy traveling with each other. Linda also takes a few trips every year to see her daughter, Zsaber Gere, who lives in Arizona. "She is a tremendous girl," Linda said of her daughter.
The twins were born on Jan. 31, 1953, to Cass Mims and Betty Gardner Mims. The family lived in a rural area northeast of Toppenish until September 1968, when they moved near Granger and the twins started attending Granger High School.
Dad was a carpenter and Mom worked at home. When they were old enough, the Mims children worked at farms in the area. Once the family moved to Granger, that work continued on their own 10-acre farm. Chores included milking cows, feeding pigs and re-setting the sprinklers. Their parents instilled a strong work ethic in their children, which they embraced.
"As an adult I appreciate it because we learned how to do a lot of things," Brenda said.
They fit in some school activities during the school day, but with all the after-school chores and other work around the home, there wasn't much free time. So when their parents agreed to let the twins run track for Granger, they were excited and surprised.
"Track was a fun thing to do," said Linda, who already knew she could run longer distances and chose the mile. Brenda chose the half-mile and did well at meets, just like her twin. Their sister Floretta later joined them in running track, excelling in relays.
About eight Granger girls went to state for the first state high school track and field invitational, Linda said. She qualified in the mile and a relay, but was allowed to participate in just one event. In talking with her family and her coach, she chose the mile.
That was a great day, and Linda still says she couldn't have won the race without her twin and their mother cheering her on.
"Together they were my right and left feet the entire four laps," Linda said. "Mom cheering me on and seeing me cross the finish line first turned out to be the greatest memory for her ... because she lost her eyesight a year or so later. But she still loved to tell the story of that race."
Back home again
After they graduated from Granger, the twins went their own ways for awhile. That was the Spokane region for Linda and Iowa for Brenda.
Iowa is a long way from Washington. Brenda wanted to be an electrician and had seen an Iowa college on a school bulletin board that offered the possibility. Her advisors didn't tell her about an educational opportunity much closer to home.
"They should have told me to go to J.M. Perry Institute," Brenda said, known now as Perry Technical Institute. "At the time I wanted to go far away, but Iowa is cold."
She persisted and earned her two-year associate degree; eventually she lived away from the Yakima Valley for 10 years. Soon after returning, Brenda enrolled at Perry. Upon graduating in January 1983, she got a job at Hanford and worked there until retiring in 2017.
After attending Eastern Washington University, Linda graduated from Spokane Falls Community College with an associate degree. She then went back to Eastern for about a year and a half before she left for construction work, which took her away from the Yakima Valley for long stretches.
"If work would slow down, I'd relocate. But after Brenda came back, I stayed here," Linda said. She had her house built next to Brenda's in 2003.
The twins' homes are, in themselves, accomplishments. Brenda bought hers in 1982. It's a striking wooden and stone structure she shares with husband, Larry. The house has a distinctive shape and unusual features influenced by midcentury design and a growing interest in solar power.
Brenda was looking to buy a house when she moved back to the Yakima Valley in 1982. She had helped the homeowner, Ruth Ann Wenzel, clean the house, which her son had built. Brenda and Ruth Ann first got to know each other through their Seventh-day Adventist church in Granger.
"I had (gone) to the Tri-Cities because that's where I wanted to live," Brenda said of her house hunt. Ruth Ann asked her if she'd want to buy her house. Brenda thought it would be too much, but they came to an agreement. Then the bank refused to give her a loan, Linda said.
"I didn't have any credit," Brenda said. So Ruth Ann said she'd loan her the money. And Brenda paid off her loan early, thanks to advice from Ruth Ann, she said.
"She schooled me" on how to pay off the house as soon as she could, Brenda added.
Like her twin's house, Linda's home reflects her love of family, with multiple photos throughout the home, including pictures of their mother as a young woman and their father as a boy. It also highlights her love of professional football, in particular the Seattle Seahawks. There's a "football cave," complete with multiple seats, Seahawks newspaper articles, posters and a small movie screen.
Linda's house is a showcase for her motorcycles and those of her husband, Steve, along with a few other mechanical projects. Steve also makes knives in his spare time. Like his wife, he's still working when he chooses to.
The couple will celebrate their 30-year anniversary soon. "We are constantly moving," Linda said of herself and Steve, whom she met while both were working on construction of a paper mill.
But they always end up back home, next door to her twin and the small pond at the end of an orchard, all a great place for kids and grandkids and wandering cats, dogs and ducks. Mount Adams in the distance completes the pastoral scene.
"My life has been really full between my little girl and my twin sister," Linda said. "It's been a real good life."
