The smell of frying fish floats over parts of downtown Yakima every Friday during Lent.

The gymnasium at Saint Joseph Marquette Catholic School is abuzz with friendly chatter while guests mingle among the full tables.

Trays of fish and chips or macaroni and cheese, filled to the brim, are steadied in hands.

Kids are running around, busing tables or on their way to see a friend across the gym.

It’s the annual Fish Frydays at Saint Joseph Marquette Catholic School, a weekly fish dinner served every Friday during Lent.

A fish and chips plate costs $20 and includes fish and chips, coleslaw, applesauce and a choice of adult beverage or nonalcoholic. The mac and cheese plate costs $10 and includes chips, coleslaw, applesauce and a soda.

Tickets for local beer and wine can be purchased separately, as can additional sides. Cash, check and debit and credit cards are accepted forms of payment.

Lent, a season of fasting, starts on Ash Wednesday and lasts the 40 days prior to Easter. Many Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent.

“For a long time, the Knights of Columbus had a fish Friday at their hall. A number of years ago, our school community decided that we wanted to bring that back — one way to raise a little money and to bring the community back together,” said Gregg Pleger, principal at Saint Joseph Marquette School.

For 16 years now, the Catholic school at 202 N. Fourth St., with kids from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, has hosted Fish Frydays.

“We wanted to host it at St. Joseph Marquette, starting with one fryer, and did what we could,” Pleger said. “It’s grown and grown and grown to where we’re serving like 600 meals a Friday and it’s a great big community event. Our school community is the host, and the rest of the greater Yakima Catholic community and the general public are welcome to attend. They do, and so that’s what it’s about.”

This year marks the return of dining in. COVID-19 restrictions had limited the event to drive-thru and takeout only.

“When we had to do drive-thru, the community still came and they were very supportive of the events and getting the fish, so we know that it was important to the community to be involved with this. Being able to go back in person was a very exciting opportunity,” Pleger said.

Everybody is invited to socialize and enjoy a meal.

“Eight or 10 people sitting around tables, it’s families and friends,” Pleger said. “My father would come, and his buddies would come and reminisce about being Marquette grads. My current high school grads show up, talking about their adventures, and then just other friends and community members come and just enjoy themselves.”

The yearly event takes place every Friday for the six weeks of Lent, and each week 40 to 45 volunteers help put on Fish Fryday. Parents of St. Joseph Marquette students help, seventh- and eighth-graders earn service hours, and alumni and area residents not associated with the school volunteer their time as well.

Volunteers help set up the gym, bus and clean tables and bring fish from the fryers.

“We actually have a lot of volunteers who come in who have served in the same spots for years,” said Brandy Spry, co-chairperson of Fish Frydays.

Spry has chaired the Lenten event for more than five years and has volunteered in some capacity for much longer.

The Fish Fryday dinners are a fundraiser for Saint Joseph Marquette Catholic School. Proceeds go to the parent board to support the school’s efforts in lowering tuition, buying supplies and helping fund construction of the new gym, Spry said.

The community loves fried fish.

Spry purchases 300 pounds of cod every week. That provides about 600 meals. The cod arrives on Wednesday and is cut by hand.

“This is the best fish and chips in town,” Spry said. “We’ve had numerous people say that they wait and eat our fish for six weeks. Our fish is beer battered. We hand cut it, we hand batter-fry. We fry our own chips. Everything is in-house. So that’s also kind of special.”

Spry stresses the sense of community is just as special as the food preparation. It brings a nice atmosphere to downtown Yakima.

“I just think it’s really neat that we can have something so positive, unique in downtown. We’re happy to be in-person again and touch base with each other and be a community together,” Spry said.

“I love the people who come in for the fish fry. These people are amazing. They come visit and find friends, and they enjoy being out on a Friday night for a good cause.”

If you go What: Fish Frydays. When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays through March 31. Where: St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School, 202 N. Fourth St. Cost: $20 for fish and chips, coleslaw, applesauce and beverage; $10 for mac and cheese, chips, coleslaw, applesauce and pop. More information: www.sjmms.org or 509-575-5557.