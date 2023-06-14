Time is a valuable thing to waste, and Darr Anderson's time in Yakima is fleeting.
Darr, a watch and clock repairman, has lived in Yakima for about six years and will be moving to Gresham, Ore., later this month. He still plans to do work in the area when someone reaches out to him.
Anderson works strictly on mechanical and vintage watches. He also does auto mechanic work on manual transmissions, but his niche is timepieces. Anderson will work on modern pieces on occasion, as long as it’s mechanical -- such as a 2003 Rolex, a favorite of his.
“It's a box full of gears. You know, say like a clock, also a box full of gears. Just remembering what goes where, being able to tell what's worn out, what's still good, what needs replacing. There’s not a whole lot of differences. The function is different,” Anderson said about working on transmissions and timepieces.
Originally from Denver, Anderson was raised by his grandfather in a very old-school way. The small town of Strasburg, Colo., his grandfather's hometown, is also old-school, Anderson said.
“When the east-west continental railroad met in 1870, they drove the golden spike in my hometown. My grandfather used to take me to the railroad museum during the summers. There was an 1880s conductor, always pulling out his pocket watch, checking the time, and ever since I've loved pocket watches,” Anderson said.
“Fast forward, I'm 18 years old, I went to an antique store, and I found a pocket watch that was just destroyed. I thought it would be cool to get it working.”
From there, Anderson took that pocket watch to a watchmaker in Denver, one of the best and oldest in the Midwest, he said. Anderson was fascinated by the tooling in his little shop and he began studying with the watchmaker for seven months.
While it started as a hobby, Anderson took those teachings from Denver and used them to find a job here in Yakima.
“I went to Parry Jewelers and said, ‘Hey, you guys need a watchmaker?” and he kind of looked at me funny and said, ‘We haven't had one in about 10 years,’" Anderson said. “So it kind of hit me right there. I better start a business.”
His business, Father Time Watch and Clock Repair, started five years ago. He still does work for Parry Jewelers from time to time.
Surrounded by his personal collection of pocket watches, wristwatches, mantle clocks and grandfather clocks, Anderson also has clocks and watches he’s working on for others. A majority of Anderson’s tools are remnants of the last two watchmakers in Yakima. He bought their equipment and tools.
“A lot of my tools are from about the 1870s to the 1920s. I'm a traditionalist watchmaker. So, the tactics, techniques of what they did back then on watch repairing, I implement today. I have no modern equipment here," Anderson said.
Anderson is the only watch guy in town, and businesses seek out his help. He turned 27 on May 12 and is the youngest watchmaker in Washington and Oregon. Anderson is moving to Gresham, Ore., to be closer to his girlfriend.
“Here in Washington, I'm one of four. When I go over to Oregon, I'll be one of three. When I move though I will still serve this area. I'll still make the drive, whatever needs to be done,” Anderson said.
With that whatever-needs-to-be-done attitude, Anderson will take his work to the farthest limits to bring a timepiece back to life. He has made parts from scratch when a watch is missing a gear.
“I have a photographic memory, and my ability to take something apart and remember where everything goes has really helped me doing these jobs," he said. His dexterity is also good. "Eighty percent of watchmaking deals with the naked eye, so my eyesight is very good."
When he started, Anderson ventured to the Vintiques NW Nationals car show in Yakima, in all black clothing like from the 1890s, a top hat and long coat.
“I just walked around, just passing my cards out and, you know, the way that I dress, it's perfect for advertisement,” Anderson said.
Dressed in black from head to toe, Anderson's slacks, vest and suspenders were accentuated with gold and brass accessories, complete with rings on every finger.
“I've always been a history nerd, anything older, vintage, I just I love it. The way I'm dressed right now, down to every last little detail, this is what you would have seen turn of the century. Down to the buttons on my suspenders. I mean everything, it’s all period correct and consistent with the '20s.”
If it were up to him and money wasn’t an issue, Anderson would live his whole life, down to every last little detail, as if it were the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“I would love to have an old-fashioned farmhouse lot, acreage, barn, all Victorian-era,” Anderson said.
Watchmaking and repair is Anderson’s passion, and eventually he would love to have a storefront divided into two. One side would be a watch repair shop and the other side would be a consignment antique store.
“I just tried to make the best with what I had, you know? So make sure that life is what you make it. If you shroud yourself in negativity, your life is going to be negative. If you're dealt a bad situation, try to make the best of it,” Anderson said.
