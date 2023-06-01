I don't know a lot about cars and car culture, but I have a lot of respect for those who do.
Though I'm in the dark about automobiles, if I see a nice vintique rolling down the street, I will turn my neck as far as I can to admire the chrome, wheels and paint job. If you own a vintique or low rider, you've probably seen me wave or give a thumbs-up, complete with a goofy grin.
Summer in Yakima attracts many locals and out-of-towners to show off their prized vehicles. There are many events where you can display your car, cruise or check out a lot of cool wheels. Explore has gathered some of the information that is available now.
Cruise the Ave.
While the rules are still being solidified, Yakima Avenue will be open for cruising June 10 and 17, July 8 and 15, Aug. 12 and 19 and Sept. 9 and 16. The proposed time is 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rules against semi-truck cabs participating and changing the route for cruisers to turn on Third Street in order to return to Yakima Avenue instead of Naches Avenue are being considered by the Yakima City Council.
Wednesday Night Cruises
June 14, 5-7 p.m., Miner's Drive-In, 2415 S. First St., Yakima.
June 28, 5-7 p.m., Wacky Crabb Shack, 306 S. First St., Yakima.
July 12, 5-7 p.m., King’s Row, 210 S. First St., Selah.
July 26, 5-7 p.m., Sabrosito Seafood, 810 N. First St., Yakima.
Aug. 9, 5-7 p.m., Major's Restaurant, 1705 W. Lincoln Ave., Yakima.
Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m., Pepp'rmint Stick, 4002 Main St., Union Gap.
Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m., Lone Star Ranch, 8807 Ahtanum Road, Yakima.
Friday Night Cruises
June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 5-7 p.m., Stop & Go Drive Inn, 2820 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima
July 7, 14, 21, 28, 5-7 p.m., Miner's Drive-In, 2415 S. First St., Yakima
Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25, 5-7 p.m., King’s Row, 210 S. First St., Selah
Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 5-7 p.m., Pepp'rmint Stick, 4002 Main St., Union Gap
Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, 5-7 p.m., Miner's Drive-In, 2415 S. First St., Yakima
Cars, Chrome and Coffee
Every Saturday from 7-10 a.m., any interested car owner is welcome to attend the Cars, Chrome and Coffee meetup at Tieton Village, 3708 Tieton Drive.
Selah Cruise
Through October, cars cruise First Street in Selah at 5 p.m. the first and fourth Saturday of the month.
Car shows and events
• Yakima Elks Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Yakima Elks Lodge No. 318, 318 Golf Course Loop Road, Selah. Open to all cars and motorcycles with a $20 entry fee. There will be door prizes, food vendors, T-shirts, dash plaques, goodie bags and trophies. For more information, call 509-697-6161.
• Vette-a-bration, June 9-11, Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th Ave., Yakima. A weekend of events featuring a 7 p.m. Friday follow the leader to Renegade Raceway, a show and shine from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, a 7-9 p.m. Saturday Cruise the Ave. in downtown Yakima, and a poker run from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Visit https://yhne.ws/yvvettes for a complete schedule.
• Yakima Valley Swap Meet and Car Show, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Central Washington Agricultural Museum, 4508 Main St., Union Gap. Antiques and collectibles, cars and parts, new and used, car displays and food vendors. Admission is $5; children 12 and under admitted free with adult. Visit http://www.yakimavalleyswapmeet.com for space registration. Call Wayne Hahn at 509-930-1621 for information and registration or call Tom Wilson, 509-248-3605, for information only.
• Hot Rods on First, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17, First Street in downtown Selah. Entry at 8:30 a.m. Call 509-698-7301 to register and for more information. Free to spectators.
• Vintiques NW Nationals, Aug. 3-6, State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. 1972 and earlier vehicles. Hot dog feed Friday, barbecue Saturday, breakfast Sunday, live music Friday and Saturday, outdoor swap meet, kids games, door prizes, goodie bags, Saturday night cruise and vendors. For more information, visit vintiques.com.
• Kittitas County Fire District No. 1 Car and Bike Show, Aug. 11-12, 10700 N. Thorp Highway, Thorp. Cruise night 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Car and bike show 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug 12. Best in show auto and motorcycle, truck, motorcycle, classic motorcycle, muscle car, modern muscle car, rat rod, hot rod and classics. Best in class awards and runner up awards. Visit www.facebook.com/kittitascofd1 for early registration forms.
• Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet, Aug. 19-20, Central Washington Agricultural Museum and Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St., Union Gap. Equipment parade, games, vintage trucks and snowmobiles, demonstrations, food vendors and more. Cost: $5 per person, children under 12 admitted free. Visit www.centralwaagmuseum.org for details.
• Heaven Bound Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19, East Valley Reformed Church, 7203 Mieras Road, Yakima. Classic cars, motorcycles, antiques, rat rods and low riders. Hot dogs, root beer floats and popcorn. Open to the public. Register at https://yhne.ws/heavenboundcarshow.
• Apple Valley Volkswagen Volksfest 2023, Sept. 15-17, Moxee. Call 509-759-2339 for details. More information to come.
• Sun Country Mustang Club - Ponies in the Sun, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17, Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th Ave., Yakima. Free to spectators, open to public. Pony trail Saturday morning and cruise-in Saturday evening. Contact Dave Mitts for more information: 509-494-3210 or dmmitts@gmail.com.
