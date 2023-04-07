Birria pizzadilla. Fries with carne asada and hot Cheetos. Pho and Peking duck.
The Yakima Valley offers an assortment of culinary treats. Some might be familiar. Others put a new twist on a classic.
Whether seasonal or year-round, local restaurant offerings are sure to satisfy your cravings. These spots are cherished and beloved for particular menu items, nostalgia, friendly staff and-or all of the above.
Kemper burger
The Kemper burger is a nostalgic bite of Yakima’s history.
Since day one, all ingredients of the Kemper burger have been locally sourced. Unchanged since 1954, the Kemper burger consists of a hamburger patty, bun and red relish. There is also a cheeseburger version.
The red relish was created by Edna Kemper, one of the founders of Kemper’s Drive-In, and it’s still made the same way. It is unique to the Kemper burger and makes it stand out among other Yakima burgers.
Kemper’s Drive-In is long gone, but you can still get a Kemper burger at the Lariat Bar-B-Q at 621 W. Yakima Ave. in Yakima.
Dim sum
Yakima is not lacking when it comes to delicious Asian cuisine. And one little restaurant serves up dim sum and pho on a daily basis.
Dim sum is a traditional Chinese meal, consisting of small plates of savory and sweet foods.
My Ma Dim Sum, at 107 S. First St. in Yakima, has a variety of dumplings and other dim sum staples including fresh spring rolls, Peking duck and crispy pork belly, as well as large dishes like Mongolian beef and pho, a steaming bowl of beef broth and rice noodles.
The pho menu at My Ma Dim Sum offers a variety of soup options including chicken, vegetable and tofu, shrimp and combination beef with meatballs, tripe and thinly sliced steak.
Each bowl comes with an assortment of add-ons such as fresh basil, limes, jalapeños and bean sprouts.
A bowl of pho is a filling meal, but order a couple of dim sum plates to split with the table.
Giant ice cream cones
Burgers and fries can be a filling meal, but when soft serve ice cream is on the menu, it’s best to save some room.
Since 1948, Stop N Go Drive In at 2820 Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima has been serving up classic American staples like burgers, fries, hot dogs and more.
Chocolate and vanilla soft serve are great on their own in a crispy, convenient cone, but why deprive yourself of one flavor when you can have both?
Stop N Go serves chocolate and vanilla swirled together in a cone or a dish.
Make sure you ask about the sizes before ordering. The soft serve swirled ice cream comes come in several sizes, and though the large may be tempting to anyone with a sweet tooth, make sure you have an empty stomach. The sizes are almost comical and intimidating, yet worth the risk of ice cream melting down your arm and chocolate staining your lips.
Hand-dipped corn dogs
Some foods are strongly associated with certain times of the year. Like corn dogs and the Central Washington State Fair.
Major’s Restaurant is doing its part to curb the craving by serving corn dogs hand-dipped in beer batter on a daily basis.
Major’s has two locations, 1902 S. Third Ave. and 1705 W. Lincoln Ave. Both offer burgers, sides, shakes and more.
If you are craving a corn dog, Major’s does not disappoint. It’s large, goldenly fried and conveniently served on a stick for easy consumption.
Mercedes and Family restaurant
Tacos and tortas are easy to come by in the Yakima Valley. Even carne asada (skirt steak) fries are becoming easier to find.
Mercedes and Family, at 7 N. Front St. in Yakima, serves quality asada tacos with a side of rice and beans, but their chafries is a unique standout on the menu.
The chafries consists of a bed of fries, topped with asada, hot Cheetos and sour cream.
The flavor combination works. The hot Cheetos offer a distinctive crunch and kick with every bite.
For the best bite, use a fork to get a bit of everything.
JJ’s Birrieria and Antojitos
JJ’s Birrieria and Antojitos has three locations, each serving up huge flavor: 210 S. Wapato Ave. in Wapato, 304 W. Seattle Ave. in Moxee, and 1412 S. Third Ave. in Yakima.
JJ’s menu features birria prepared in an assortment of ways to please any taco aficionado. Order a taco or quesotaco with a side of consome for dipping. Ramen stewed in birria consome is a fan favorite, and the birria pizzadilla is a crowd-pleaser.
The birria pizzadilla consists of two giant tortillas dipped in birria juices with melted cheese, birria, onion and cilantro in between. It’s cut into eight pieces, and if you order it as takeout, it comes in a pizza box.
Don’t forget to order that side of consome!
Crafted
Since 2017, Crafted eatery and bar has been nestled in at 22 N. First St. The local restaurant is a favorite date night spot in the Yakima Valley.
Crafted features a seasonal, farm-to-table menu, and works closely with many local businesses, produce stands, breweries and wineries.
Co-owner and chef Dan Koommoo is a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard culinary award in the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” category.
