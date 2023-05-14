There’s a reason so many sitcoms center on family life. Raising kids is comedy gold.
But that doesn’t mean you’ll hear about the trials and tribulations of Bahiyyih Mudd’s children in her comedy.
Mudd is a Yakima resident who performs stand-up comedy on Tuesdays at Bill’s Place’s open mic night and in comedy clubs all over the Pacific Northwest.
“I guess 100% of my personal life affects my comedy. But I’ve tried to keep my kids’ lives private. I've never wanted them to hate what I'm doing or feel exploited in some way,” Mudd said.
“I try to keep it very me, very selfish. Sure, I'll talk about my husband, but the kids you know, I don't want to. There are certain things that I would never bring up on stage, and it's for the privacy of my children.”
Mudd is a mother of four — Lizzie Gomez, 30, Joey Gomez, 28, Joshua Mudd, 19, and Naomi Maltos, 14, her blended family with husband Francisco Maltos. Mudd and Maltos have been together 20 years and married since 2015. They are grandparents to Aliyah Morales, 12, Sophia Morales, 10, and Kai Landig, 3.
Mudd and Maltos met at an orientation for Client Logic, a phone bank for Microsoft that used to be in downtown Yakima, where they became friends after Mudd invited herself to have lunch with him. Although she described it as kind of awkward, they’ve been together ever since.
“I was actually pregnant with my son Josh at the time, and we spent the entire pregnancy being best friends, hanging out all the time. We got through the pregnancy together and the first time we hugged was when Josh was born in the hospital and we were just together after that,” Mudd said.
Maltos was in a hip hop group, doing live performances and creating art. Mudd believed he should be getting paid more for his music and was trying to be his manager.
“I suggested she find her own dream," Maltos said. "She was quiet for a while and thought about it for a week or two. She came up to me and says, ‘I know what I’m going to do. Comedy.’ And I knew immediately she totally could do it. I’ve always supported her since she started. To me, it wasn’t a far-fetched idea."
Comedy was always a thing Mudd thought she could do, but it was a weird pipe dream, she said.
“He was totally down with it. I went to an open mic, and I had never written a joke. I didn't know that's what you were supposed to do,” Mudd said.
There wasn’t a comedy scene in Yakima at the time, around 2010. Mudd didn’t know any comedians, so she traveled to Seattle for her first try at stand-up.
"It was really funny because we were sitting there waiting for the open mic to open, everyone’s sitting in the lounge area," she said. "They all had these notebooks, writing frantically and going through their notebooks. I was thinking, ‘What the f*** are they doing? What is that?’”
“I didn't know that you had to write a set. I thought you just got up there and you were just hilarious.”
After that, Mudd took five years to write jokes and she started an online blog to find what people thought was funny.
“All of my jokes are rooted in something about my life, you know? And it's just like an exaggeration of a feeling, of what's happened, what I think should happen, all of that kind of stuff,” Mudd said.
Comedy gave Mudd a sense of purpose. Being a mom wasn’t always her big goal. Raising kids while raising herself was an insane struggle, Mudd said.
“It sounds terrible," she said. "Then carrying this guilt of mistakes and with all the things comedy, it gives me a sense of everything was meant to happen like this. There’s a reason for it. Comedy gave me a purpose on this planet, and I think it’s made me a better mom. Because I’m happy, I feel fulfilled."
Mudd’s youngest daughter, Naomi, has always known her mom to be a comedian. Sometimes she’s embarrassed by it — not because her mom is a comedian, but because her friends and people at school see Mudd on social media, telling jokes on Instagram or TikTok.
“She makes me laugh a lot and when we hang out, I get to see her humorous side," Naomi said. "When I’m with her and her friends, it’s fun. She’s taught me that I can do whatever I want, and I think she influences a lot of girls and women to do stuff like her."
Naomi hasn’t been able to see her mother perform a comedy set because she isn’t old enough to get into venues, but Maltos has, and he thinks what Mudd does is pretty cool.
“I would watch her, and I would be so nervous because she would have a good set sometimes and sometimes, she wouldn't," he said. "Now when I go see her, I'm not nervous at all because she is always on point and all the experience that she has, I’m watching a real professional comedian."
Motherhood isn’t reserved for Mudd’s family. She’s also a comedy mom, helping guide young, up-and-coming Yakima comedians.
“It’s hard not to mother people and it’s from being a mom," she said. "I want them to know if you’re brave enough to get on stage, you need to be treated with respect, period. If you keep coming back, that tenacity needs to be recognized and respected.
“I let them know they just need to keep coming back, it’s gonna get better. It’s kind of like the laws of the universe, once you practice over and over again, something’s going to come of it. And I’ve said the same thing to my kids.”
