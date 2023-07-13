Each summer, my eldest daughter, Vivianne, pitches the idea of setting up a lemonade stand. Our home, nestled in a tranquil neighborhood with sparse foot traffic, makes me hesitate to endorse her initiative. I'm all for nurturing her entrepreneurial spirit, but the image that springs to my mind isn't as charming.
I envision myself wrestling with tasks — concocting the lemonade, scavenging for disposable cups, designing an attractive sign, gathering an adequate amount of change and setting up a makeshift storefront complete with a table, chairs and a necessary shade from the sun. All this effort just to cater to a couple of passing individuals. And once Vivianne's initial enthusiasm subsides and she abandons her post for the comfort of A.C. and an indoor show, it would be up to me to dismantle the setup and haul everything back indoors.
However, last summer, I learned that our local Chamber of Commerce was organizing an official event called Lemonade Day. This is a national event designed to teach youth how to start, own and operate their very own business.
My thoughts instantly turned to my young entrepreneur-in-the-making. I floated the idea to her and it was met with immediate enthusiasm. We quickly dove into a brainstorming session, churning out ideas for unique lemonade recipes, booth aesthetics and, naturally, the indispensable part of any good entrepreneurial endeavor — our costumes.
We registered online at https://yhne.ws/2023lemonadeday and downloaded the Lemonade Day App, which walked Vivianne through various stages of business development from market research to product development through a fun, easy-to-use program.
Our online research led us to a whimsical color-changing lemonade recipe, which inspired us to theme Vivianne’s booth after the movie "Hocus Pocus." We managed to repurpose a couple of old Halloween costumes for her younger sisters, while Vivianne sported a new costume that later doubled as her Halloween attire that year.
In terms of supplies and booth construction, we aimed for simplicity to avoid any undue complications. With an uncertain estimate of lemonade sales, our primary focus was on ensuring we produced an ample quantity of our special brew.
On the day of the event, Vivianne was a bundle of nerves, but slipping into her costume helped infuse some excitement.
She enlisted the support of her best friend, Carol Ann, as well as her younger sisters, who were easily distracted once the bubble machine whirred to life. This served as a gentle reminder to budding entrepreneurs that relying on unpaid volunteers, especially those younger than 7, might not be the most effective strategy when in need of reliable assistance.
Our booth attracted a far greater number of lemonade enthusiasts than we could ever have anticipated in our quiet neighborhood. The crowd seemed thoroughly entertained by our color-changing recipe, which added a splash of magic to the event.
We were equally charmed by the array of other stands that lined the venue. The girls relished the opportunity to explore each unique booth, their curiosity piqued by the creativity on display. Some families had indeed gone all out with their setups, with stands boasting themes like a charming "Lady Bug" and an intriguing "Science Lab." Our neighboring booth was run by a young boy who showcased his culinary skills by selling delectable baked goods alongside lemonade.
The culmination of the event saw awards being handed out for the most creative themes, costumes and recipes, adding an extra layer of excitement.
In addition, there was a raffle brimming with fantastic prizes. Much to our delight, each of my girls won a backpack filled with school supplies! The event left us with warm memories and Vivianne, excited by the experience, is already brainstorming marketing strategies for next time.
Here are a few questions I posed to Vivianne, delving into her entrepreneurial journey:
Q: Vivianne, what was something you learned from running your own lemonade stand last summer?
A: Friends can sometimes be unreliable because by the end, everyone had left to run in the bubbles.
Q: What did you like the most about Lemonade Day?
A: It was fun getting to run something on my own and make it how I wanted it.
Q: How much money did you make?
A: $72! I’m saving to visit my aunt and uncle in San Diego.
Q: What’s one thing you’d do differently?
A: Get a less itchy costume.
Q: What did you think of the Lemonade Stand app?
A: It taught me what the word entrepreneur means.
Q: What advice would you give future Lemonade Day entrepreneurs?
A: Make a slogan that would attract people to your booth. Make your booth attractive and unique. And make sure to price your lemonade reasonably — for the size and how hard it was to make it. And if you blow a motor juicing lemons it’s OK — I did the same thing.
